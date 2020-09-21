1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Recently had my husbands fiat smogged. The tech informed me there was a recall on a clutch part.The car was driving without issue but I wanted to be proactive so I called Glendale DCJ and they ordered the part for me. When it came in we scheduled an appointment. I brought the car in Thursday morning and picked it up Saturday. Now the car will not go into gear. Something is definitely wrong. I immediately reached out to the parts associate who handled intake, Marvin. When I was finally able to get a hold of him he asked what year the car was. I told him and he informed me the car was no longer under warranty. What in the world kind of response is that. I brought you a working car and now it's not. I feel trapped like this was some kind of ploy. I;m super disheartened and disappointed and frankly I'm scared to go back. Read more