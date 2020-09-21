Skip to main content
FIAT of Glendale

600 S Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91204
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of FIAT of Glendale

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
2 Reviews
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Brought In a Working Car, Left With a Broken Car

by kelp on 09/21/2020

Recently had my husbands fiat smogged. The tech informed me there was a recall on a clutch part.The car was driving without issue but I wanted to be proactive so I called Glendale DCJ and they ordered the part for me. When it came in we scheduled an appointment. I brought the car in Thursday morning and picked it up Saturday. Now the car will not go into gear. Something is definitely wrong. I immediately reached out to the parts associate who handled intake, Marvin. When I was finally able to get a hold of him he asked what year the car was. I told him and he informed me the car was no longer under warranty. What in the world kind of response is that. I brought you a working car and now it's not. I feel trapped like this was some kind of ploy. I;m super disheartened and disappointed and frankly I'm scared to go back.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sleazy dealer

by Ron on 02/21/2020

This dealer is like shopping for a car in the 1960’s. But not in a good way. From bait and switch pricing. To condescending rude service, And over all dishonesty. I have purchased a lot of cars in my 62 years. I can honestly say, they are the worst. If this sounds good to you step up and purchase the car of your dreams.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
