Brought In a Working Car, Left With a Broken Car
by 09/21/2020on
Recently had my husbands fiat smogged. The tech informed me there was a recall on a clutch part.The car was driving without issue but I wanted to be proactive so I called Glendale DCJ and they ordered the part for me. When it came in we scheduled an appointment. I brought the car in Thursday morning and picked it up Saturday. Now the car will not go into gear. Something is definitely wrong. I immediately reached out to the parts associate who handled intake, Marvin. When I was finally able to get a hold of him he asked what year the car was. I told him and he informed me the car was no longer under warranty. What in the world kind of response is that. I brought you a working car and now it's not. I feel trapped like this was some kind of ploy. I;m super disheartened and disappointed and frankly I'm scared to go back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sleazy dealer
by 02/21/2020on
This dealer is like shopping for a car in the 1960’s. But not in a good way. From bait and switch pricing. To condescending rude service, And over all dishonesty. I have purchased a lot of cars in my 62 years. I can honestly say, they are the worst. If this sounds good to you step up and purchase the car of your dreams.