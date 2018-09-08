Enterprise Car Sales Gardena
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Gardena
Best experience
by 08/09/2018on
Unbelievabl experience, never expedited to spen so little time finding the right car. Walked in with no appointment, was greeted very quickly. Out test driving the car I picked out in minutes. All questions I have were answered with no hesitation. Was given the lowest rate available for my credit rating. In all I will be going back for a second car in the next 2 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nissan Truck
by 05/29/2018on
I've been searching for a preowned certified truck. Went online to several outlets. Saw this one truck that Enterprise that appeared to what I wanted. Went to several other places first to look at their offers. I was almost at a point of not wanting to pursue this matter for what I saw was not appealing. Went to Enterprise and saw this Nissan truck that caught my eye. Met David and Ethan and the rest his history.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
One Day Shopping
by 10/11/2017on
I had chosen to go to Enterprise Car Sales so that I could test drive the cars that looked good to me in my price range. I had no intention of buying a car that day and was upfront in saying so. My rep, Alex Sosa, was courteous and extremely helpful, finding information on the computer, locating cars that I could try, etc. He drove me to Pasadena to pick up a car that I thought I wanted to test drive. I hated it. I didn't see any others on my list that I liked either. He pointed out some alternatives that I hadn't even considered and I drove a couple of those. One of them felt like a good fit, so we drove it back to Gardena. By then, we had looked for over 4 hours so we went and had lunch. Then we started looking at the bottom line and I thought it was too much money, although for the vehicle, it was a great price. I finally decided that, because I really loved driving the car, it had the features I wanted, it was a 2017, and priced and rated very well...I would buy it. We figured out how much it would be and that I would pick it up on Monday. I really wasn't expecting to end up with a car I love in one day and truly wasn't expecting to spend an entire day with a sales rep who didn't even pressure me. It was a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Chevy Tahoe
by 05/21/2016on
My wife and I had a great experience purchasing a truck at Enterprise. The sales rep, Imelda, was very professional. She was able to get the truck we requested on the lot the next day. She would've had it the same day, but we had to get home to our kids. The purchasing process was so simple and hassle free. I would recommend this site to anyone looking to buy a car/truck. "Mel" was awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 05/03/2016on
I purchased my 2014 Ford Focus from Enterprise Car Sales in Gardena. The salesperson David Olsen was very knowledgeable and provided me with excellent customer service! I would highly recommend Enterprise Car Sales to anyone looking for a car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Terrific Car Buying Experience in Gardena, CA
by 04/01/2016on
Salesperson Jeff Briones provided us with the best car buying experience anyone could ask for. He was professional, courteous, knowledgeable and patient - listening and responding to our questions and criteria. Jeff's manager, CJ Collins, extended that same high quality service right through the final paperwork. Enterprise Car Sales Gardena is a first-rate operation and the place to visit when you're looking for a quality pre-owned vehicle! Steve & Linda B.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Highly Recommended Sales Experience
by 01/11/2016on
A Very fast, friendly, straightforward and hassle free process at Enterprise, gardena. Mel Pena is a great Sales contact if you are looking for a quality used car.
LOVED my experience
by 01/11/2016on
I just purchased a car from Enterprise of Gardena and I LOVED my experience. It was the smoothest and easiest car buying experience I have ever had. My boyfriend found the exact car I had been looking for online and immediately contacted them. Mel was extremely helpful and not 5 minutes later had already scheduled the area manger to transport the car 200 miles to me the very next day. CJ, the area manager took care of everything and went above and beyond my expectations. I test drove and then signed away... fastest deal ever! & I LOVE my car!! I would recommend buying from here to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments