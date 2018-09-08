4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had chosen to go to Enterprise Car Sales so that I could test drive the cars that looked good to me in my price range. I had no intention of buying a car that day and was upfront in saying so. My rep, Alex Sosa, was courteous and extremely helpful, finding information on the computer, locating cars that I could try, etc. He drove me to Pasadena to pick up a car that I thought I wanted to test drive. I hated it. I didn't see any others on my list that I liked either. He pointed out some alternatives that I hadn't even considered and I drove a couple of those. One of them felt like a good fit, so we drove it back to Gardena. By then, we had looked for over 4 hours so we went and had lunch. Then we started looking at the bottom line and I thought it was too much money, although for the vehicle, it was a great price. I finally decided that, because I really loved driving the car, it had the features I wanted, it was a 2017, and priced and rated very well...I would buy it. We figured out how much it would be and that I would pick it up on Monday. I really wasn't expecting to end up with a car I love in one day and truly wasn't expecting to spend an entire day with a sales rep who didn't even pressure me. It was a great experience. Read more