Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. R&B Auto Center

R&B Auto Center

R&B Auto Center
See AllEXTERIORINVENTORYSALESUSED
R&B Auto Center - The Corner of Citrus and Foothill since 1986. We Treat You Like Family
Visit dealer’s website 
16020 Foothill Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of R&B Auto Center

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

my experience

by jcobain86 on 09/25/2015

I had a bad experience with the dealership back in Jan of 2015. 9 months later the owner called me With every intention to get the matter resolved. We were able to hash out our issue and am pleased with the owners decision

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
125 cars in stock
0 new125 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

R&B Auto Center is proud to be an Independent Auto Dealership and Service Repair Center leader in the Inland Empire. Since opening our doors in 1985, R&B Auto has been focused not only on top quality used cars for our customers, but also we are dedicated to improving the lives of those in our community.

From your first call to the time of purchase, we provide a family-like atmosphere that has been a staple of Fontana for over 36 years. We truly mean it when we say “We Treat you Like Family”.

Those Currently in Service of Our Country and First Responders are always a top priority at R&B. As a grateful thank you for your service, we offer special discounts on the purchase of any vehicle and repair services. Just ask any of our friendly Vehicle Specialists about our program.

what sets us apart
AAA Certified Service Center
36 Years of Business
Bilingual Staff
We Treat You Like Family
R&B does not upcharge for installed aftermarket accessories
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

What shoppers are searching for