Elk Grove Honda
Customer Reviews of Elk Grove Honda
DO NO USE - UNTRUSTWORTHY
by 06/25/2021on
DO NOT USE - NOT TRUSTWORTHY. HORRIBLE UNACCEPTABLE INABILITY TO COMMUNICATE. You can not trust that car is repaired or that your car is not in need of more service. Dropped the car off to fix an issue with the air conditioner. Was called late in the day when I returned the call I was informed the service technician was no longer available. I called back early following day and I was told car was ready for pick up - When I questioned what was done I was informed they removed an air deflector with out my permission due to a broken grill which I had not been informed of. I approved the fix of the grill waited three days and was told the car was ready for pick up again. On pick up I read the paperwork only to find out there are two other major issues with the car that need to be looked at that I was not informed of. Total and complete lack of communication for faith that the car was repaired. DO NOT USE - NOT TRUSTWORTHY
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Steve from Elk Grove Honda is awesome
by 11/01/2017on
Went in for a test drive on the Accord Coup/Civic Coup, Steve patiently took me test driving different trims on both Accord and Civics. He listened to my needs and worked out an awesome deal for the car in a better trim than I was going in for. Finance manager also very helpful to re-check the interest rate to get me a better rate. I have an A+ experience with Elk Grove Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Spots sales and service
by 06/19/2017on
Sales guy lied about the price and other option of colors available so bought the one he said they only had with all the stuff I wanted. Took it in for them to do the seal the paint and seats and service guy couldn't even tell me what the stuff is plus had some film build up on the inside of the windows that for some reason enough they can't seem to get off
Sales Manager Wouldn't Stand By Price He Offered Over Email
by 05/09/2017on
Worked with the online internet sales to negotiate all the numbers on a new Odyssey EX-L for a whole day then came in to the dealership to sign the papers and the manager backed out of the numbers he agreed to over email saying that he must have hit the wrong key. Showed him how close the next best dealer was and said he'd rather me go to the other dealership than beat his price. Wasted my time. Tried to scam me with theft protection insurance as a necessary add on. Does not offer best price in town.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Honda
by 03/29/2016on
First time purchasing a car on my own with hard earnd income for a second honda to own. Little sceptical of buying , However Honda sales men were understanding and were willing to work with finances, thought they did put theier trust in me and reasured a quality and well maintained but certfied car. Surprised by the GAP Coverage length and coverage so far and its price was not too bad. I have yet to drive this care and experience all its features going to work and back. Pretty nice looking car. Cant wait to see what my neighbors Hondas think now. Excited to get with the car.
Thank you Barry and Elk Grove Honda
by 11/14/2015on
Thank you Barry and everyone at Elk Grove Honda ! I came to Elk Grove on the recommendation of a friend that had purchased three Hondas from them. I live very close to several Honda dealers and am so very glad I made the drive. My first new car purchase was simple and completely enjoyable. No pressure . I love my new Honda Accord coupe ... Her name is Ava and she is amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 09/03/2015on
Great experience las week . Great attitude nice job from person . We are very pleased with the new car. Thanks a lot for all your attentionsupport and help!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Elk Grove Honda, The Best ever, Worth a Drive, Outstanding Customer servic
by 08/14/2015on
I just bought my 16 year old son a 1999 Accord, shouldn't everyone's first car be an Accord? Having purchased now my 5th vehicle from this dealership, I can honestly attest they are the best. Very friendly, willing to work at your pace with your desires in mind. The sales team from the initial greeting of the salesman through the negotiation, to the finance manager was just outstanding. I would say fun really! Take a trip to Elk Grove Honda and you will not be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SCAM!!! BEWARE
by 07/04/2015on
[non-permissible content removed]. FRAUUUDDDDDDDD.Worst possible sales and service dealership. do not deal with them at all. Mark ( finance manager) will trap you in a bunch of crap and put you in the high interest rate loan. they always mis-sell their auto loans. mark will tell you if you buy gap insurance and 5-year maintenance and tire contract, the interest rate will be 2.99%, if you do not buy that crap, your rate will be 9.99%. if you get trapped in that 5-year maintenance and tire contract, they will rip you off. when I asked them to replace my honda accord tires under the contract, they right away refused it making a bunch of excuses. now I have to run around to get my tires replaces and I have to go to court to get the contract enforced. they are a big SCAM. PLEASE BEWARE.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Exceptional staff and service
by 05/23/2015on
I just wanted to share my experience the past year with the Honda service department. The past year, I have never been disappointed and my expectations are always exceeded. I am very pleased with my decision to bring my vehicle in to their care especially with Jason and Bobo. They have my trust that my car is in the best hands and will be taken care of. They genuinely are concerned about any issues and go above and beyond to make sure they get resolved. I am so thankful every time I leave there. A wonderful and friendly staff you will not be dissatisfied with their service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great cars at great prices
by 05/14/2015on
I have bought 4 Honda cars from Elk Grove Honda. The last time I did a little homework before I went. I walked away with an amazing certified used Civic for over $1000 under Blue Book. I was treated very well by the sales team, and the financial guy was great! I will always buy my Honda vehicles from Elk Grove Honda.
Integrity!
by 05/14/2015on
I bought my first new Honda at Elk Grove Honda in 2002. Since then, I have bought 3 more Honda vehicles. I bought one at another local dealership, but was very unhappy with the quality of this certified used Honda. When I had problems with it, and the service at the other Honda dealership, I went to Elk Grove Honda. The service department went the extra mile for me. They intervened with the other dealership, and with Honda Motor Corporation to complete the repairs, and fix everything to my satisfaction. They were kind, caring and professional. I will never buy another Honda from any other dealership, and I will continue to have all of my service done at Elk Grove Honda. They are amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Elk Grove Honda!!!
by 03/09/2015on
I came in with a issue with my Honda Hybrid battery. Jimmie one of the service advisors took great care of me and my vehicle. I was expecting my vehicle to be done by next week but got a call that same week to pick up my car. Battery has been replaced and all is well within warranty. Thanks!!! Great Customer Service!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding service
by 03/04/2015on
I received great service from Elk Grove Honda. They were courteous, professional and performed the work within a very reasonable time frame. They gave me a much appreciated update on services that I will need to have done in the near future. I was very pleased with my experience there and would highly recommend Elk Grove Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change, tire rotation
by 01/07/2015on
I was really satisfied with the job that they had done. They're were really busy that day. The guy told me it gonna take about an hour or so, but they finished it in about 45min. Not too bad. They're very friendly too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Well Satisfied Customer For 14 Years
by 12/17/2014on
I purchased my 2000 Honda Accord new from Elk Grove Honda and was very satisfied with the purchase experience. No, I probably didn't get the lowest possible price on the vehicle then. And, no, I didn't want it. I may have overpaid as much as $500 14 years ago for the vehicle. But the cheapest price in town wasn't my goal. (Do the math and see how much per MONTH $500 is over 14 years! Hint: A barrista at Starbucks would laugh at you if you threw that amount down for a cup of their brew.) I told the sales rep back in 2000 I wanted service AFTER the sale. And that's where Elk Grove Honda has truly shown from the moment I accepted delivery of the vehicle. Their service work on my Honda has always met my expectations and often exceeded them. Example: I paid 500 beans as a one time charge for an interior and paint protection treatment that I'd been advised should be redone every five years at no additional cost. (Most original owners probably don't retain ownership over 10-15 years.) The last time I had the process done, about 4 years ago, the engine compartment was also steam cleaned. If you stand back 20 feet from the car today, it still looks AND runs as well as the day I took delivery of it. I've replaced the original brakes and tires and have had 2 replacement batteries in addition to normal maintenance. Yes, I take good care of it and I trust Elk Grove Honda to deliver when they do the work on it. They've done every lick of service on the vehicle over 14 years. Their pricing is fair and I rate the service department and body shop (where I'd had some paintless dent repair of door dings in side panels done) performance as exceptional. I continue to recommend Elk Grove Honda to friends and family and even went with a family friend to assist in her Accord purchase from them
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Regular Car Maintenance
by 12/02/2014on
I've never ventured outside of Elk Grove Honda in servicing all my cars needs whether for an oil/filter change or regular maintenance. They are prompt. Does what I need done in timely manner and the service staff are just awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Accord Transmission
by 11/11/2014on
It seemed to me that the 2012 Accord was dropping into gear rather roughly. Upon examination of the car, the technician indicated that this was "normal" for this car and that it was working okay. Price for this advice and a thorough car checkover, including fluids, tire wear and brake wear: $0.00
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Elk Grove Honda Collision Center - Body Work Done
by 04/10/2014on
I was so pleased with my recent experience at Elk Grove Honda's Collision Center. The staff had a positive attitude and were so helpful! My car needed to be repainted due to defective paint. It was down to the wire, with the recall about to expire, but they took the job on and worked overtime to get it done for me! My car's paint looks outstanding now!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great car buying experience
by 12/04/2008on
A week ago, I went to five different dealerships around the Sacramento area to buy a new car. I looked at the Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Nissan Versa, Ford Focus and Chevy Cobalt, keeping in mind that my trade-in was 7 years old and was due for its maintenance, etc. (though it was still in good shape). Mike C. at Elk Grove Honda was definitely the nicest and most informed salesperson I met during that experience. He was friendly, informed, and not too pushy. When we went back for a test drive, a few days later, he met us in the parking lot on time, with keys in hand. By far, Elk Grove Honda provided the friendliest customer service of any dealership in the area. The car I eventually bought was sold at the exact price in the newspaper, without any haggling or shenanigans. When it came time to talk about financing, I was provided with a list of options in a relatively quick time. When it came time to talk about my trade-in, I was given a fair price. Barbara in the sales office was also very nice and courteous, answering all my questions thoroughly. The biggest plus about the car is the warranty. Although buying a Honda may cost a little more initially, the warranty makes the overall cost of ownership much cheaper than other cars because it covers so much. Although I wound-up not buying the extended warranty, it was offered at a reasonable price, too. The only con I can think of is that there weren't massive amounts of cars on the lot. For example, I was also interested in purchasing a Fit. They did have three on the lot, but they were hard to keep in stock (apparently). Overall, this was a great car buying experience for me, and I would recommend the dealer to everyone!
My experiences with Elk Grove Honda
by 09/23/2008on
I have purchased two Honda's from Elk Grove Honda in the last couple of months, a Fit S and an V6 EX-L Accord. In both instances, Don, my salesperson, never was pushy and made every effort to make the buying experience a good one. Being an avid reader of the forums, I was pretty aware of what prices were being paid for the vehicles and, in each instance, there was really no back and forth negotiations. Fits, being high mileage cars and of limited availability, are often going for prices significantly above sticker. We asked to be called when a red one was in stock, which they did. When we came in for a test drive, I noticed a dealer mark up of, if I recall, about a thousand dollars, over MSRP. At our request, it was immediately removed and after just a little dickering, a fair price was arrived at. As for the Accord, I initially contacted the internet manager about the outgoing 2008's, but there in the showroom was a beautiful 2009 in the Pearl White which I coveted. None of the remaining 2008's were in this color. I knew I couldn't get it for 2008 prices, as the 2009's had just arrived, but Don and the internet manager were able to take about $2500 off of sticker, which I figured was very fair. I could have probably negotiated the price lower, but I figured their offer was fair and I wanted to be fair in return. After a long test drive (they allowed it to be quite long so I could test out the VCM system at a variety of speeds), I was satisfied and happy with the purchase.
1 Comments