5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I purchased my 2000 Honda Accord new from Elk Grove Honda and was very satisfied with the purchase experience. No, I probably didn't get the lowest possible price on the vehicle then. And, no, I didn't want it. I may have overpaid as much as $500 14 years ago for the vehicle. But the cheapest price in town wasn't my goal. (Do the math and see how much per MONTH $500 is over 14 years! Hint: A barrista at Starbucks would laugh at you if you threw that amount down for a cup of their brew.) I told the sales rep back in 2000 I wanted service AFTER the sale. And that's where Elk Grove Honda has truly shown from the moment I accepted delivery of the vehicle. Their service work on my Honda has always met my expectations and often exceeded them. Example: I paid 500 beans as a one time charge for an interior and paint protection treatment that I'd been advised should be redone every five years at no additional cost. (Most original owners probably don't retain ownership over 10-15 years.) The last time I had the process done, about 4 years ago, the engine compartment was also steam cleaned. If you stand back 20 feet from the car today, it still looks AND runs as well as the day I took delivery of it. I've replaced the original brakes and tires and have had 2 replacement batteries in addition to normal maintenance. Yes, I take good care of it and I trust Elk Grove Honda to deliver when they do the work on it. They've done every lick of service on the vehicle over 14 years. Their pricing is fair and I rate the service department and body shop (where I'd had some paintless dent repair of door dings in side panels done) performance as exceptional. I continue to recommend Elk Grove Honda to friends and family and even went with a family friend to assist in her Accord purchase from them Read more