Larry H. Miller Toyota Corona
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Toyota Corona
by 04/15/2022on
We were very disappointed to find this dealer engaging in extremely unethical behavior. In short, it was a bait and switch, where they wouldn't honor the price on the online deal sheet unless we bought about $6k to 7k of add ons and warranties that we didn't want. I initially called and spoke to their salesman Leo who told me that they were selling for MSRP, and that the price I saw online was what I would pay. He also said that if we had good credit (ours is exceptional) then we could get 2.49% APR for 60 months through Toyota financing. Then after we got there and test drove, their manager Iran told us that because we were getting a great deal by getting MSRP we had no choice but to finance through them and had to pay 5.99% APR. They also wouldn't let us pay through our credit union. He also insisted we pay for a lot of miscellaneous services that weren't on the deal sheet like nitrogen in tires and door knob guards. Finally, their finance manager Michael insisted that we buy $850 gap insurance and a nearly $4k warranty from Total Care Auto. I asked if we could buy a Toyota Factory warranty from them instead and he refused. I then said that was alright and that we'd just buy the warranty from Toyota afterwards. He then said that he would have to check whether management would still sell us the car and came back after checking to tell me that management refused to sell the car to us unless we bought all of these add-ons and their warranty. Complete waste of an evening; I expected better from a Toyota dealer!
Terrible experience with this dealership.
by 03/02/2022on
Don't use this dealership. Met with salesperson to hold an incoming car. Three days later car arrived and salesman called us to come in. On way to dealership (same day - 4 hours later) and another salesman called to say don't bother coming in, they just sold the car its first come first served. Sales Manager was no help. Reaffirmed what the second salesman had said and they sold the car out from under us. Asked to complain to the owner and the Manager said, "Larry H. Miller is dead, good luck with that one." Purchased the same car, that day at Glendora Toyota. Didn't have to deal with unethical, lying individuals out to make a fast buck. No long term customer commitment. Too bad, I had heard better about this dealership.
Cars running very well thanks to Paul Gottenbas and the service crew
by 07/19/2019on
Services 3 cars ; now down to 2; however, the service department has done us well for the past 8 years. Reminders are always timely and the service and recommendations are always above par. Thanks to Paul G. and the crew.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Salesmanship Yolanda Daniel
by 07/06/2019on
Yolanda is such a beautiful and kind person! She was patient, attentive, and not pushy! Her and DJ helped put my family in a better vehicle! Thank you for everything Yolanda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 07/06/2019on
Yolanda Daniel was very very great and meet all of needs. She was more than nice and her knowledge of all the cars lead us to buy a car today. Thank you Yolanda
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Gabby Lopez Service adviser
by 05/15/2019on
I would like to say that Gabby Lopez in my opinion is the best service adviser i have ever have the pleasure of dealing with, she is the best in my book. She has excellent customer care skills and vary knowable in all aspects of car maintenance
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 04/01/2019on
Highly recommend this dealership. Dealer Amin was fast and helped us purchasing the car we wanted. Fully recommenced!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Worst toyota dealership ever
by 01/11/2019on
Worst toyota dealership ever. I went twice for oil change for my camry 18 that has toyota care as the location is the closest to me as i live in coroan . I was treated so bad that i could not believe that place has toyota name on it. I worked myself for toyota temecula for many years and i know what toyita service usually is. I was left for an hour waiting without any service manager coming even to start the oil change order . Then a service manager asked me about my visit and when i told him it is free service as i have toyota care : he liyerally turned his back and told me the other managers should help me, and that he is going to home. Unbelievable shitty staff. Will never put my foot in that horrible place ever. And will be sure to warn allm the oeople i know about toyita corona horrible service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Thanks Toyota!
by 03/24/2018on
I have leased Toyota vehicles for the last 20 years not just because Toyota is a GREAT vehicle, but you take such good care of me and my Toyota. Your service department people are wonderful. They always make me feel like I'm part of the Toyota Family. Thanks Toyota!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2010 Toyota Corolla S Takata Airbag Recall
by 03/24/2018on
I would like to thank service advisor Andrew Loiacano for the excellent service and help he extended when we came in for the airbag recall. He explained everything that was needed to be done and gave us the amount of time the repair would take. Also, whilst at LHM Toyota Corona, we asked information about the excessive oil consumption problem our 2009 Toyota Camry was experiencing. He looked at the situation and without an appointment for that matter he had the test procedure initiated for our Camry. Andrew also looked for other open recalls we had on our vehicles. Andrew exhibited excellent customer service. I was happy with my experience at LHM Toyota Corona's service department, and because of Andrew I will be coming back to this dealer for service for our Toyotas. I would have not come back to this service department due to negative experience in the past. However, with the positive outcome of this visit, I will give LHM Toyota Corona another go. I highly recommend the service department of this delaership. Ask for Andrew and Keith. 5/5 star rating for this dealership's service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super Service
by 02/14/2018on
Always take my Toyotas here--great service department and wonderful people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/16/2018on
I have used LHM Toyota for a couple of years for the service on my Highlander. Appreciate the care taken and the recommendations given to me. Work has been done well. I would recommend the dealership to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 12/29/2017on
Great experience The complete sales person made me feel very comfortable and not pressured I was in and out in less than one hour I was very happy with my purchase
Just thank you
by 12/23/2017on
I arrived 20 minutes before 5pm driving a donut tire. Gabby immediately assisted me and called Toyota corporate for my tire warranty. She took necessary action to address my tire need before closing EST. I just needed my tire addressed nothing more. I was also due for my 15K inspection and Gabby also addressed and even washed my car. I was promised to finished by 7pm but ended finishing by 6pm. Wow! I was impressed and simply blown away! So thank you for assisting my tire needs and allowed me to go to work the next day! I had piece of mind thanks for caring people like you! Im a loyal customer! So, thank you. Happy holidays! Mrs. Zulema Amador
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Radio repair on 2014 4Runner, dealer system update
by 09/18/2017on
Had my radio, navigation system updated, having problems with the radio rebooting three to four times a day, Toyota has a technical service bulletin (TSB) on this issue, my 2014 4runner with 38,000 miles was out of warranty. Dealer charge $125.00 current update.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Complete confidence in this dealership
by 09/16/2017on
As always, the quality and professional work done on our cars it first rate. I would recommend this dealership to everyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cars
by 09/15/2017on
Service was great, service mad everything easy, clean facility. I would reccomend to my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of new car
by 09/12/2017on
Excellent customer service from every person we met. Very friendly professional and patient salespeople. Jeromy and Barbra and finance drpt awesome service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Another repeat customer!
by 08/22/2017on
I been a customer when this was quality Toyota, it is good to see that the quality of service and employees continue with the Larry H Miller Toyota. Some of the changes seem to be good although I do miss the fountain Soda machine, as well as the coupon in the corona express paper. Just remember to continue to do it right the first time and on time and the most important is that customers pays wages! Don't gain the one time customer gain the repeat customer by keeping quality in what you do! Thanks Larry H Miller Team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service dept
by 08/18/2017on
Robbie Ruben was excellent and helped get my vehicle in and out. Can't ask for more. Simple, convenient and no hassle. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 07/30/2017on
Excellent service. I would recommend coming here for maintenance & major services. Rob, Gerry &Dustin kept me updated with my Rav4 coolent leak & trans pan leak repairs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
