1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were very disappointed to find this dealer engaging in extremely unethical behavior. In short, it was a bait and switch, where they wouldn't honor the price on the online deal sheet unless we bought about $6k to 7k of add ons and warranties that we didn't want. I initially called and spoke to their salesman Leo who told me that they were selling for MSRP, and that the price I saw online was what I would pay. He also said that if we had good credit (ours is exceptional) then we could get 2.49% APR for 60 months through Toyota financing. Then after we got there and test drove, their manager Iran told us that because we were getting a great deal by getting MSRP we had no choice but to finance through them and had to pay 5.99% APR. They also wouldn't let us pay through our credit union. He also insisted we pay for a lot of miscellaneous services that weren't on the deal sheet like nitrogen in tires and door knob guards. Finally, their finance manager Michael insisted that we buy $850 gap insurance and a nearly $4k warranty from Total Care Auto. I asked if we could buy a Toyota Factory warranty from them instead and he refused. I then said that was alright and that we'd just buy the warranty from Toyota afterwards. He then said that he would have to check whether management would still sell us the car and came back after checking to tell me that management refused to sell the car to us unless we bought all of these add-ons and their warranty. Complete waste of an evening; I expected better from a Toyota dealer! Read more