I would like to thank service advisor Andrew Loiacano for the excellent service and help he extended when we came in for the airbag recall. He explained everything that was needed to be done and gave us the amount of time the repair would take. Also, whilst at LHM Toyota Corona, we asked information about the excessive oil consumption problem our 2009 Toyota Camry was experiencing. He looked at the situation and without an appointment for that matter he had the test procedure initiated for our Camry. Andrew also looked for other open recalls we had on our vehicles. Andrew exhibited excellent customer service. I was happy with my experience at LHM Toyota Corona's service department, and because of Andrew I will be coming back to this dealer for service for our Toyotas. I would have not come back to this service department due to negative experience in the past. However, with the positive outcome of this visit, I will give LHM Toyota Corona another go. I highly recommend the service department of this delaership. Ask for Andrew and Keith. 5/5 star rating for this dealership's service department. Read more