Cars running very well thanks to Paul Gottenbas and the service crew
by Thanks on 07/19/2019
Services 3 cars ; now down to 2; however, the service department has done us well for the past 8 years. Reminders are always timely and the service and recommendations are always above par. Thanks to Paul G. and the crew.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I would like to say that Gabby Lopez in my opinion is the best service adviser i have ever have the pleasure of dealing with, she is the best in my book. She has excellent customer care skills and vary knowable in all aspects of car maintenance
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Worst toyota dealership ever. I went twice for oil change for my camry 18 that has toyota care as the location is the closest to me as i live in coroan . I was treated so bad that i could not believe that place has toyota name on it. I worked myself for toyota temecula for many years and i know what toyita service usually is. I was left for an hour waiting without any service manager coming even to start the oil change order . Then a service manager asked me about my visit and when i told him it is free service as i have toyota care : he liyerally turned his back and told me the other managers should help me, and that he is going to home. Unbelievable shitty staff. Will never put my foot in that horrible place ever. And will be sure to warn allm the oeople i know about toyita corona horrible service.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I have leased Toyota vehicles for the last 20 years not just because Toyota is a GREAT vehicle, but you take such good care of me and my Toyota. Your service department people are wonderful. They always make me feel like I'm part of the Toyota Family.
Thanks Toyota!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I would like to thank service advisor Andrew Loiacano for the excellent service and help he extended when we came in for the airbag recall. He explained everything that was needed to be done and gave us the amount of time the repair would take. Also, whilst at LHM Toyota Corona, we asked information about the excessive oil consumption problem our 2009 Toyota Camry was experiencing. He looked at the situation and without an appointment for that matter he had the test procedure initiated for our Camry. Andrew also looked for other open recalls we had on our vehicles. Andrew exhibited excellent customer service. I was happy with my experience at LHM Toyota Corona's service department, and because of Andrew I will be coming back to this dealer for service for our Toyotas. I would have not come back to this service department due to negative experience in the past. However, with the positive outcome of this visit, I will give LHM Toyota Corona another go. I highly recommend the service department of this delaership. Ask for Andrew and Keith. 5/5 star rating for this dealership's service department.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I have used LHM Toyota for a couple of years for the service on my Highlander. Appreciate the care taken and the recommendations given to me. Work has been done well. I would recommend the dealership to family and friends.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I arrived 20 minutes before 5pm driving a donut tire. Gabby immediately assisted me and called Toyota corporate for my tire warranty. She took necessary action to address my tire need before closing EST. I just needed my tire addressed nothing more. I was also due for my 15K inspection and Gabby also addressed and even washed my car. I was promised to finished by 7pm but ended finishing by 6pm. Wow! I was impressed and simply blown away! So thank you for assisting my tire needs and allowed me to go to work the next day! I had piece of mind thanks for caring people like you! Im a loyal customer! So, thank you. Happy holidays! Mrs. Zulema Amador
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Radio repair on 2014 4Runner, dealer system update
by 2014Runner on 09/18/2017
Had my radio, navigation system updated, having problems with the radio rebooting three to four times a day, Toyota has a technical service bulletin (TSB) on this issue, my 2014 4runner with 38,000 miles was out of warranty. Dealer charge $125.00 current update.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I been a customer when this was quality Toyota, it is good to see that the quality of service and employees continue with the Larry H Miller Toyota. Some of the changes seem to be good although I do miss the fountain Soda machine, as well as the coupon in the corona express paper. Just remember to continue to do it right the first time and on time and the most important is that customers pays wages!
Don't gain the one time customer gain the repeat customer by keeping quality in what you do! Thanks Larry H Miller Team.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Paul always is great to work with and always is up front with us. He is great at looking to see if there are any recalls and anything else that needs to be done. I will always go to Paul for any service that I have done to any of my cars.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Good maintenance work on my vehicle. Good, friendly service by service department managers Rich and Paul, and by the friendly woman who works in customer service weekday mornings, who announces that my car is ready and takes my payment. Nothing bad to say--keep up the consistent good work and God bless!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments