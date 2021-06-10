Customer Reviews of Lexus of Concord
Unprofessional workers
by 10/06/2021on
Came in to do a full service worth $1k. When we got the car, work was very sloppy, coolant all over the engine. Few weeks later, under 5k miles, maintenance light turned on so we ended up getting oil change somewhere and come to find out they didn’t reset it after the service. Complained to the manager and all they said was sorry. Didn’t try to accommodate and understand that it was their fault that we paid twice for oil change. Transmission fluid also turned on for a change but they said it was replaced. Everything they did is giving us a doubt, did they really do the job? The service advisor that scammed us was Nick and the manager that is covering their mistake is Stephanie. Do not trust dealershipss. They are [non-permissible content removed] and do sloppy work. They also did not give us a customer satisfaction survey because we did not provide email when we did. They say that they cannot provide us the survey anymore because the work order has been closed. The reason they don’t want to provide the survey is because they know they’ll get a bad review and will get in trouble. DO NOT COME HERE FOR A SERVICE. Waste of money.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Terrible tire workers at Corcord Lexus, CA
by 12/18/2012on
It was 2nd time with Cocord's Lexus Tire workers, the sensor light not function well, I have to come back 3 times to adjust. The 2nd time even worse, after replaced tires, worker forgot to screw/secure the spare tire in the trunk. When drave in the highway 680, car from my rear honked me and warn me to stop at road. What's a service in this Concord Lexus, 2 times of heart attached results. When I call to complaint, the maintanance manager was bad manner too.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Pleasant experience all the way around!
by 11/15/2012on
I would go back to this dealership in a heartbeat and would recommend it to others unconditionally. I worked with Clint and Jason and was impressed with both. No huge sales pitch, no pressure, very mellow way to buy my car. Their price on my vehicle was far better than the other 4 dealerships I was getting prices from...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't Buy from Lexus of Concord
by 04/07/2008on
Last October I purchased a used 2004 XC90 with 48k miles on it at a great price of 22k, well below the original sticker price Lexus of Concord had offered at 28k. They had reduced it to 24k as an Internet Special and I was able to walk away with it for 22k. The people there were great, absolutely no issues with them, the car drove fine, they had all the service records for it and it was a one person owner. However, in December when I was driving home from work, the dash board went out, I took it in to my local Volvo dealership where they said they had to replace a faulty computer chip, all in all, $1000 was out of my pocket. That fix, wasn't my issue, my issue was with the fact that they had found that the rear ball bearings would need to be replaced and that the steering rack would need to be replaced. Sweet, I said to myself. Well at that time I didn't have the money to shell out $2200 to have this done. So I go in last week to have the 52,500 service done and the rear ball bearing replaced, well they found that the brakes have to be replaced, another $700 down the drain. Oh yeah, they found that the AWD isn't working, I said screw it, I've paid enough and don't need it!!!!! I'm having a difficult time believing that Lexus of Concord inspected this vehicle before selling it to me. After all is said and done, the vehicle is actually costing me $26k, still, I recommend anyone interested in buying a car, not to shop at Lexus of Concord.
Buyer Beware
by 01/08/2008on
That's good advice at all times, but most importantly when dealing with the sales staff at Lexus of Concord. I went to Lexus of Concord to trade in my Toyota for a Lexus. I was very surprised at the initial offer which was about $6000 too high for the new car and $5000 too low for the trade in (based on what I ultimately got from a different dealership). I was able to negotiate the cost of the new car to a reasonable level, but couldn't get them to the right number on the trade-in value. As I still owed some money on the Toyota, I wanted to make sure that I wasn't coming out behind on the deal, so I kept telling them that the only way I would buy a car from them was if they gave me at least the amount I still owed on my Toyota. The difference was only $1000, so I thought we were close. They kept telling me that they couldn't go any higher on the trade-in value and that I would need to pay the $1000 difference between the trade-in value and the remainder owed on my loan as a down payment. When I said that I wasn't happy with the offer, the salesman just stared at me and told me that everything would be okay and not to worry about things. It felt as if he was trying to hypnotize me. When I started to thank him for his time and stand up, he told me in an almost annoyed tone to not be so hasty and to wait in his office while he talked to the sales manager. He came back quickly with a huge smile on his face and a printout that showed the $1000 down payment crossed out. So we shook hands and I went into the finance manager's office to sign the paperwork. I am very careful about signing anything, so I took a good deal of time going over every number. It was at this point that I noticed a $1000 charge on the contract that I didn't understand. When I asked about it, the finance manager told me that it was the difference between the trade-in value and what I owed on my Toyota. It turns out that they crossed out the $1000 on their printout, it didn't mean that they were increasing the value of my trade-in, but rather moving the $1000 down payment they wanted into my financing. At this point, I stood up, thanked the finance manager for his time, and began to leave. They made a huge fuss about having to give my Toyota back (I guess they had already begun to process it). Just before I pulled out of the lot, the salesman told me he would waive the $1000 altogether. I told him it was too late and I wouldn't be doing business with them. . .ever. In the end I got a much better deal with another Lexus dealer a bit farther away. They gave me a great deal on my wonderful new Lexus and I actually made a bit of money on my Toyota, which, by the way, the dealership still made over a grand on when they sold it 5 days later. Bottom line: Shop at your own risk at Lexus of Concord.
