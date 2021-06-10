1.4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

That's good advice at all times, but most importantly when dealing with the sales staff at Lexus of Concord. I went to Lexus of Concord to trade in my Toyota for a Lexus. I was very surprised at the initial offer which was about $6000 too high for the new car and $5000 too low for the trade in (based on what I ultimately got from a different dealership). I was able to negotiate the cost of the new car to a reasonable level, but couldn't get them to the right number on the trade-in value. As I still owed some money on the Toyota, I wanted to make sure that I wasn't coming out behind on the deal, so I kept telling them that the only way I would buy a car from them was if they gave me at least the amount I still owed on my Toyota. The difference was only $1000, so I thought we were close. They kept telling me that they couldn't go any higher on the trade-in value and that I would need to pay the $1000 difference between the trade-in value and the remainder owed on my loan as a down payment. When I said that I wasn't happy with the offer, the salesman just stared at me and told me that everything would be okay and not to worry about things. It felt as if he was trying to hypnotize me. When I started to thank him for his time and stand up, he told me in an almost annoyed tone to not be so hasty and to wait in his office while he talked to the sales manager. He came back quickly with a huge smile on his face and a printout that showed the $1000 down payment crossed out. So we shook hands and I went into the finance manager's office to sign the paperwork. I am very careful about signing anything, so I took a good deal of time going over every number. It was at this point that I noticed a $1000 charge on the contract that I didn't understand. When I asked about it, the finance manager told me that it was the difference between the trade-in value and what I owed on my Toyota. It turns out that they crossed out the $1000 on their printout, it didn't mean that they were increasing the value of my trade-in, but rather moving the $1000 down payment they wanted into my financing. At this point, I stood up, thanked the finance manager for his time, and began to leave. They made a huge fuss about having to give my Toyota back (I guess they had already begun to process it). Just before I pulled out of the lot, the salesman told me he would waive the $1000 altogether. I told him it was too late and I wouldn't be doing business with them. . .ever. In the end I got a much better deal with another Lexus dealer a bit farther away. They gave me a great deal on my wonderful new Lexus and I actually made a bit of money on my Toyota, which, by the way, the dealership still made over a grand on when they sold it 5 days later. Bottom line: Shop at your own risk at Lexus of Concord. Read more