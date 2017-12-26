1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently bought an used SUV from them. And OMG, what a bad experience I had after the car was delivered. The car was delivered at night time. I did not have a chance to inspect everything since it was dark and my 8 year old boy was with me. I took a quick drive to make sure the engine was the same as the last time I tested drive it. My boy opened the center compartment and I noticed the cigarette lighter cap was broken. I told the salesperson (also the delivery guy) that the cap was broken, which was not when I tested drive the car. He said Enterprise will replace it. The couple days I noticed the trunk was not cleaned. I called the salesperson to let him know. He argued that he did inpected the car before delivering. So then why he did not see the broken lighter cap? His name is Jeff. he went on to tell me that they will not pay for it since they paid for it to be cleaned once... The only thing they would pay for is the broken lighter cap. They ordered the part. I called them several times for it... they dropped it off at the nearby dearlership to install for me and let me know the dealer would fix it and charge to Enterprise's account. I took my car in as per schedule and the dealership said I had to take a rental car. I called Enterprise for an approval for the rental (since this multi million dollars company would not pay for the trunk to be recleaned I thought I better get an approval). So they said go ahead with the rental only and not to add anything on top. I told the dealer that just the rental and nothing else. So I took the car the dealership gave me. I brought it back a couple days later to exchange for my car. A week later the dealership called to find the contact person info since Enterprise kicked back the bill without paying for it. I took time out of my life to deal with something I should not have to if Enterprise inpect the car and fix it before deliver to me instead of trying to get away with the mistake. And now I have to deal with this [non-permissible content removed]! Read more