Russell Honda

6100 Landers Rd, North Little Rock, AR 72117
(844) 218-0255
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Russell Honda

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
sales Rating

Buy Beware !!

by Jeff on 10/11/2019

Buyer Beware !! I purchased a used Toyota Tundra from these folks. The first day after purchase I noticed a shudder in the truck. Thought maybe a tire out of balance. Yes. This was a no warranty as is purchase but this vehicle was on the front row and you'd like to think they're a safe purchase. After 2 weeks the shudder got horrible so I took it to Toyota dealer to have it diagnosed. Turns out it had already been diagnosed at another Toyota dealer needing the torque converter changed out. Looks like previous owner went straight to Russell to trade it off. I notified Russell dealership of this by phone and visit. Was told repeatedly that the owner / general manager would call. At this point I've only had vehicle for 3 weeks. No call. I was hoping maybe they would buy vehicle back, maybe help with repairs or at the least call and say tough luck it's Buyer Beware. Vehicle now has to have transmission and torque converter replaced. That's over $7000 through Toyota. Currently having transmission rebuilt. I'm not saying they knew about the transmission but it's looking more like they did. Anyway I'll pay to get it fixed and move on but it's a pretty Sad, No principles dealership when they can't even call you just to say we're sorry or Hahaha we got you. So just remember this as you look at their used vehicle's and they're being so nice to you. They'll forget you like a fart in the wind when you leave with your purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
27 Reviews
service Rating

Great service experience in an emergency situation

by G.G. on 03/31/2020

A big shoutout to Carlos Galan for helping me service my car during a road trip going through Little Rock. He was most professional, and efficient and serviced my car quickly so I could be on my way. He even had his guys clean my windshield!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

service Rating

Car trouble

by Sue on 03/23/2019

I have got to let everyone know how great their service Department is. I called them today because I was having a problem with my car starting & have had to jump it off several times. Not knowing if it was the battery or starter I was expecting to have to schedule an appointment for sometime next week to have it checkout out. Which was really worrying me because I had recently had a death in the family & would be needing a dependable vehicle to transport myself & 3 kids on a 200 mile trip this weekend. But when I explained everything Nick told me to bring it in & he'd check it out. Within an hour my car was fixed & my stress level was lowered knowing my kids & i wouldn't have to worry about transportation during this difficult time. Thank You so much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Beyond

by Sandy on 07/12/2018

I went to have a "pre-trip" service and when they looked at my account, I needed a 10,000 mile service. I was not aware of this and told them I would be happy to come back the next day. Carols insisted that I wait while he checked with the service department. He checked and told me they could do it right then. I kept saying I could come back the next day but he insisted that it was ALL fine. They did the 10,000 mile service and I was there less than an hour. I love "my" Russell Honda! Thanks service department for going the extra mile. That makes for a happy customer that sings your praises to everyone, even if they do not have a Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Gary on 06/20/2018

Excellent as always

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Very Good Sales/Service

by MilesNLR on 05/05/2018

This is our second Accord; have great confidence in the Russell group and that is why we came back. The sales and warranty people were very cordial and friendly; they worked with us to find the exact car we wanted and we bought it the next day. We are happy with the car and what we paid. It is impressive that the ownership is there and part of the selling and servicing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

VERY FRIENDLY STAFF

by Mr.Bill on 08/27/2017

The wait was short and Bobby was experienced on all questions asked about features on the new Pilot. I will recommend Russell Honda to Friends and Family for their next vehicle purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Sales Staff...Terrible Management

by Johnathan on 08/11/2017

We have purchased our last three (new) vehicles from Russell. We felt they were a good dealership because they minimize the "add-on fees" at closing. I have also been mostly pleased with their service department--though we're rarely in the shop for anything but the overpriced, regularly-scheduled maintenance. Then we got hit a few weeks ago. Allstate's estimate was less than half the repair cost quoted by Russell's body shop, but Russell refused to fill out a half-page supplement for me. I called Mr. Russell. He said my problem was with Allstate, not his body shop. When I told Mr. Russell this would affect my recommendation of Russell Honda to my friends and family, he said "You're threatening me!" then said "Have a nice day" and hung up on me. Wow.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Awesome Service

by jsowell06 on 03/14/2017

While scheduling appointment the Service Advisor (Joseph) was very knowledgeable and when I arrived I was greeted and my safety loaner vehicle was filled with a full tank when I arrived and safety recalls where handled by their promise time. My vehicle was pulled around when I arrived and parked right outside the exit while I was greeted by name. Awesome service and A great Service advisor!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Will you drive the extra mile to recieve the service that goes the extra?

by fair2us on 03/05/2017

The Service Department is why I gave Russell the chance to earn my business on my next vehicle purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Russell Honda - the best car buying experience I've ever had

by carrolljohnl on 12/25/2016

I've been buying cars for 40 years and my recent (December 2016) experience at Russell Honda in Sherwood AR was THE best car-buying experience I've ever had. The internet sales person (Matt) was very responsive (he answered my online inquiry within minutes at 8pm). When we went to look at/drive the car he was exceptionally well-informed, straightforward, no-nonsense and very helpful. When it came to price quote time, his initial quote was reasonable and fair. We very quickly arrived at a price that I considered quite fair and the deal was sealed with minimal stress. In addition, Russell Honda doesn't stick the customer with unwanted "dealer add-ons" and services that you don't want. They are straight-talking and very well informed. The finance person was the same, very helpful and not at all pushy. After the purchase, Matt gave us an extended intro to the car that was outstanding. I've never seen anything like it. The level of service offered by Russel was the best I have seen in 40 years of buying cars in multiple parts of the USA. I strongly recommend Russel Honda in general and Matt (internet sales) in particular.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Surprised and Satisfied

by ColeenFranks on 10/27/2016

I had a most unexpected experience in shopping for a used Accord which was right for me. I told Steve George what I was looking for and he showed me what was available with no pressure whatsoever. It actually kind of surprised me. He was always straightforward and very personable. If anything at all was a clear negative, he acknowledged it with no obfuscation, embellishment or elaboration. In my view that is a mark of trustworthy character. The end result was I bought a car in which I was confident was right for me, and it seems that was Steve's intended outcome from our first "low key" meeting. There fore I highly recommend both him and Russell Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Kim_L75 on 10/03/2016

Went looking for a car last week and had the opportunity to work with Steve George. Love him!! I felt no pressure at all to buy a vehicle, which is nice when shopping for a car. Steve was very knowledgeable about Hondas. I was so impressed with Steve's professionalism that I ended up buying an Accord from him that night! He followed up with me the next day to check on things. Everyone I encountered at Russell were very friendly. I would recommend Russell AND Steve to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience with Steve George at Russell Honda

by Robin_Rogers on 07/03/2016

Can't recommend this dealership enough! We worked with Steve George- and he was absolutely the best. So kind and very respectful. We'd been shopping for a few weeks, but not seriously - and then yesterday decided we were buying a car. We had a really unpleasant experience at McClarty so headed over to Russell a little later in the day, where the entire experience was almost bizarrely pleasant (seriously when is buying a car ever pleasant?) and stress-free. It was a reminder for us that you don't just buy a car from a place- you buy a car from a person. Steve made all the difference!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Jimmy Landrum

by LaughsAlot on 06/30/2016

I don't usually write public reviews when it comes to car buying. I will write a general review for the company if it's a positive experience, likewise if it's a negative. I have not shopped RH in a many years. However, I recently purchased a car from Jimmy L. My husband had talked with him prior to us just showing up. Luckily, JL was there that day. Let's face it, car salesmen/women in general aren't known to be, in general, representing one's best interest. I'll take that a little further. I knew what I had in mind, and what I was willing to do in order to accomplish that goal. Jimmy presented himself in a completely professional manner, and not ONCE made me, or my husband, feel as if we were about to be lead into something that wasn't part of the initial plan. I learned a lot about Jimmy that day, in just a few, short hours. I will say without a doubt, that I would recommend him for your next car buying experience at RH! The old saying, 'what you see is what you get' holds true here. I wish him well, and will definitely recommend him to anyone when buying a new vehicle. Perhaps, we could all three meet up and have lunch. I promise to laugh, again. :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome experience

by Chelle43 on 06/25/2016

Mona Morehead was awesome helping me find the right car and sales price for my son. She made my purchase less stressful. I will be back to see her soon...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Jimmy Landrum is the best at Russell Honda!!!

by robin2020 on 06/23/2016

I would highly recommend Jimmy Landrum at Russell Honda. I recently purchased my new Honda Accord from Jimmy, and I cannot say enough good things about him. He is extremely professional, listens to your needs, and makes sure to get you the ideal car that is the best for you and your family. He is extremely patient, and truly wants the best for the customer. Please reach out to Jimmy for your next car and I can guarantee you will be extremely happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great car buying experience!

by macshop on 06/22/2016

Buying a car could not have been easier! Jimmy Landrum did all the work and walked me through the process step by step. Easiest car I ever bought! Great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Good sales and trade in

by Kjacobi on 06/22/2016

My husband and I love Hondas. There are a few shopping options in central AR, but every time we use Russell Honda dealership where Jimmy Landrum takes such good care of us. He gives the best deal and doesn't beat around the bush to get it like some dealers do- he's there to work the deal for you and not make you work him for a deal. All the Hondas we have bought there have been Excellent and we will continue to trade up our vehicles through Russell. So happy to have a dealership we trust.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Won't buy from another

by tracydlucas on 06/22/2016

We have bought three vehicles from Jimmy Landrum at Russell Honda and we won't go anywhere else. We are Honda owners for life! Jimmy made the process easy and financing was done before we walked in the door! We have a great relationship with Jimmy and I can text him or call him anytime with questions!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best Experience Ever

by suziqte on 06/22/2016

I bought my first ever Honda Accord in 2009 from Russell Honda and have been a loyal customer ever since. The atmosphere at the dealership and my honest salesman, Jimmie Landrum, are just a couple of reasons I continue to do business with Russell Honda. When out and about and people comment on my shiny clean Honda Accord -- I refer them to go to Russell and see Jimmie -- He's a great salesperson to know.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
163 cars in stock
140 new18 used5 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

At Russell Honda, please review our extensive inventory of Honda cars, trucks, and SUV's, including the Honda Civic, Accord, and Pilot. We work hard to get you into the vehicle you have always wanted. That new Honda is waiting for you and we work with a vast array of lending sources to make sure you get the most complete and comprehensive financial package available.

Manufacturer recommended parts are an important part of maintaining your vehicle's optimum performance. At Russell Honda, we offer the same high quality parts your vehicle was built with, and we keep a large inventory of OEM certified parts in stock at our facility.

Russell Honda's service department strives for 100% customer satisfaction. From general maintenance, such as oil changes, to major repairs, let Russell Honda service your vehicle.

At Russell Honda, we strive to make buying or leasing a new vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

