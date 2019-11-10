sales Rating

Buyer Beware !! I purchased a used Toyota Tundra from these folks. The first day after purchase I noticed a shudder in the truck. Thought maybe a tire out of balance. Yes. This was a no warranty as is purchase but this vehicle was on the front row and you'd like to think they're a safe purchase. After 2 weeks the shudder got horrible so I took it to Toyota dealer to have it diagnosed. Turns out it had already been diagnosed at another Toyota dealer needing the torque converter changed out. Looks like previous owner went straight to Russell to trade it off. I notified Russell dealership of this by phone and visit. Was told repeatedly that the owner / general manager would call. At this point I've only had vehicle for 3 weeks. No call. I was hoping maybe they would buy vehicle back, maybe help with repairs or at the least call and say tough luck it's Buyer Beware. Vehicle now has to have transmission and torque converter replaced. That's over $7000 through Toyota. Currently having transmission rebuilt. I'm not saying they knew about the transmission but it's looking more like they did. Anyway I'll pay to get it fixed and move on but it's a pretty Sad, No principles dealership when they can't even call you just to say we're sorry or Hahaha we got you. So just remember this as you look at their used vehicle's and they're being so nice to you. They'll forget you like a fart in the wind when you leave with your purchase. Read more