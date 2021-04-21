Crain Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Crain Chevrolet
HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE STEALING FROM FOLKS NOT PROVIDING SERVICE
by 04/21/2021on
Very disappointed in Crain Chevrolet. My husband and I changed our cabin air filter not even a week before our oil change. Once the oil was changed the customer service representative came to us and informed us the air filter was dirty and need changed. Alright so either someone just said this and didn’t check the cabin air filter. Or they’re out to nickel and dime customers. So this has cost them our business. What Crain Chevrolet doesn’t understand is we work with 600 plus folks at our job. So this lie has cost this business potential business from services to buying new cars and trucks. Word of mouth travels and until Crain Chevrolet wants to do right by customer I will continue to advise folks to shop elsewhere. Fast forward to 2021 I’ll go every outlet to let folks know not to shop Crain. Giving people a second chance comes back to bite you in the butt. We had a service appointment for a oil change and tire rotation. Service tech came out with “our air filter” saying it needed replaced. Husband said no we have a K & N air filter. This service tech had “our filter” which wasn’t the one in the truck in his hand “puts it back in truck” looking at our bill charges us for labor and parts to change our filter. This is a sorry excuse for a company. As if the services you pay for aren’t bleeding people dry..... To lie about something as small as a air filter? Really.... seriously. Insisting that filter was ours. Guarantee you they don’t open the air filter and even check it to easy. Just walk up to young women or elderly folks and lie knowing it’s a crock of crap! Going to report to BBB, governor and attorney general. Then go straight to ever local news station and social media and advise them of current situations happening to the people of Arkansas.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lack of quality
by 03/06/2021on
I am very disappointed with my past two experiences with two different vehicles. When my truck went in for oil change, the invoice stated twice that the tires were rotated and with one being a little newer than the rest, it was obvious that they had not been rotated. With my wife’s vehicle they struggled for days to replace the water pump. while in the shop they said it needed an alignment and tires balanced which was a surprise to me as they were new and had no problems before it went to the shop. On our first trip the vehicle vibrates bad going down the road and is definitely not balanced. The check engine light is still on and I was told I would have to bring it back so they could send it to another shop and get it repaired. All repairs are under the warranty I bought. Don’t believe them when you buy a car and they say you will get a loaner vehicle while yours is being repaired. You will only go on a list. When I got my paper work back it says customer brought vehicle in complaining that the vehicle wasn’t aligned. This is untrue as I never complained about any thing but the water pump leaking on a 45,000 mile vehicle. Crain commitment and satisfaction guarantee are merely words and have no actions behind them. After buying the past two vehicles at Crain dealerships I will not be buying another.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Does not stand behind the warranty
by 02/21/2020on
Dealership refusing to repair all items that are under warranty
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service Department
by 01/02/2019on
My experience was Good I went in for oil change and having problems with Heather work was done and I was on my way in no time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Crain Chevrolet
by 11/15/2018on
I was very pleased with the promptness
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I hate CRAIN!!!!
by 08/04/2013on
I will never again buy another car from Crain. I only owe $600 on my car and I feel like I have been [non-permissible content removed] every time I make a payment. They sold me this car with all the promises and they didn't do anything that was promised. I went about the sales manager and talked to a "big wig" and got lied to by him. Took the car there 3 differ times and they couldn't find out what was wrong with the car. If you want to [non-permissible content removed] really good, come to Crain, any of them
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
jeff hall seirra 4x4
by 04/19/2012on
funkhauser my sales man. is one very cool and very smart person and al i got to say about his professionism "and this goes for the entire crain team" ive had nothing bad to say from day one back in 2000 when i started dealing with crain pontiac buick gmc in conway ark.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
pretty good service and company
by 04/19/2012on
well crain pontiac buick gmc service personal i would recommend to anyone. "linda and john"service manager i guess are really good for crain "two thumbs up!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 09/17/2011on
I have worked for Dealerships in the past so I was not happy about having to deal with them on a new car, however I can say Crain was the best. They gave me what I needed on my trade-in and I got the car I wanted for the price range I was looking for. I'm looking forward to buying another new car from Crain Chevrolet soon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great dealership
by 06/30/2011on
crain chevorlet is a great dealership. i purchased a vehicle yesterday and it was the easiest purchase i have ever made. my salesman jarrod horton was great. mike tinnon gave me a great price for my trade in. thanks crain chevy i really appreciate it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes