Very disappointed in Crain Chevrolet. My husband and I changed our cabin air filter not even a week before our oil change. Once the oil was changed the customer service representative came to us and informed us the air filter was dirty and need changed. Alright so either someone just said this and didn’t check the cabin air filter. Or they’re out to nickel and dime customers. So this has cost them our business. What Crain Chevrolet doesn’t understand is we work with 600 plus folks at our job. So this lie has cost this business potential business from services to buying new cars and trucks. Word of mouth travels and until Crain Chevrolet wants to do right by customer I will continue to advise folks to shop elsewhere. Fast forward to 2021 I’ll go every outlet to let folks know not to shop Crain. Giving people a second chance comes back to bite you in the butt. We had a service appointment for a oil change and tire rotation. Service tech came out with “our air filter” saying it needed replaced. Husband said no we have a K & N air filter. This service tech had “our filter” which wasn’t the one in the truck in his hand “puts it back in truck” looking at our bill charges us for labor and parts to change our filter. This is a sorry excuse for a company. As if the services you pay for aren’t bleeding people dry..... To lie about something as small as a air filter? Really.... seriously. Insisting that filter was ours. Guarantee you they don’t open the air filter and even check it to easy. Just walk up to young women or elderly folks and lie knowing it’s a crock of crap! Going to report to BBB, governor and attorney general. Then go straight to ever local news station and social media and advise them of current situations happening to the people of Arkansas. Read more