5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Carl Deal took really great care of all my need regarding getting me a brand new 2016 Ford Mustang! I am very pleased with my service. Mike The General Manger was very helpful in the process as well! Mike and Carl both assured me that if I need any additional services or have questions about my new vehicle to please give them a call. A few days later, I had several questions and concerns. Mike and Carl handled everything just as they said! I am very satisfied with my services at the Jonesboro Ford Location!! Read more