Cavenaugh Ford Lincoln

2000 E Highland Dr, Jonesboro, AR 72401
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Cavenaugh Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(45)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new Sorento

by dlederman on 05/09/2022

I had a great experience with Jeff at Cavanaugh Kia in Jonesboro. He was not pushy, he let us drive the car alone (most places a salesman goes with you) and he answered all of our questions. He worked hard to get me the payment I needed. After the purchase, he sat in the car and explained all the buttons and programmed our phones for us. I will definitely advise friends and family the check out Cavanaugh Kia. The Cavanaugh Team is the best!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
45 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Austin was Great!

by Surgener on 12/13/2021

We originally were looking at a Ford Ranger lariat. After getting there and looking at the Ranger and the F150. We decided on the F150. My husband loves his new truck. Thanks Austin for all help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change and inspection.

by RSchreiner on 08/16/2021

Service was very good. The facility has a clean, inviting waiting area. Employees were friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales team

by Steven M on 03/07/2021

I had been shopping for a car for a couple months when I contacted Cavanaugh Ford. My salesman Corey worked with me for a couple weeks trying to find me the right car for my needs. Once I was able to go view the selections in person we were able to get me in a new Mustang that fit my needs. Thank you Cavanaugh for your great selection of new cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New purchase

by Stephanie on 08/18/2020

The staff was AWESOME! So friendly and FUN, Ralph makes me want to go buy another vehicle today! Corey got us started, Audrey led us and escorted us, answering all my 150 questions and if she didn't know she asked someone who did. Harry Harvey! It was good to see him.......again. Such a great experience, we highly recommend Cavanaugh Ford in Jonesboro AR.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

bought new car

by lynsi g. on 05/31/2020

Amazing dealership! Met all my needs in a timely and friendly manner! Awesome deals!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast and easy

by apostrophe74 on 06/22/2016

Service staff was very helpful They did what they said they would do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great all around service!!

by mpstables32 on 05/28/2016

David Martin has always taken care of me. Will continue to buy from him in the future. Best customer service bar none. Thanks for all you do in making each transaction easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by GreatService55 on 05/24/2016

I have a Ford escape and when I pulled in to get my old changed I told the service manager that I had another appointment at 9 o'clock and was wondering how long would it take to get my old changed he told me not very long and I was surprised within 45 minutes he had my car done and I got to my appointment on time I thought that was very excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Stickman11 on 05/10/2016

2016 edge. The staff was Very polite, and "NOT" pushy at all. There are plenty of Ford dealers, the salesmen make the difference!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by sharonrye on 05/09/2016

Every I asked was done and done quickly great service!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Dianne86 on 05/02/2016

I purchased a 2012 VW Beetle. The service I received from Ricky Hoskins was above and beyond. I told him what I wanted and he delivered just that. Very nice man to deal with. Although at times I was a total winch to deal with he never once was out of line nor professional. He stayed right on track and went above and beyond to full file my request. I would recommend your dealer ship and Mr. Hoskins to anyone. Thank You

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

AWESOME!!!

by Aaron91 on 02/02/2016

I purchased a 2016 Ford Fiesta. My sales rep was Jacob. The service I received from Cavenaugh Ford was exceptional! Not only was everyone extremely friendly, they showed that they really cared about my shopping experience, and Jacob helped me find the right ride for a GREAT price!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

good service

by stumpycrane on 01/27/2016

Zach has always been very helpful and accommodating when service is needed. Can't say enough good about the service. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Fast Service at Cavenaugh

by z71gripper on 01/25/2016

I purchased my 2014 Super Crew 5.0L F150 about one year ago from Cavenaugh Ford in Jonesboro. TJ Dalton did a supper job of showing me several trucks. It has been a great truck to drive and performance is very good. I recently had one small item repaired by Cavenaugh. The service was fast and friendly, I am very pleased with the F150 and Cavenaugh Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy

by Happybuyer6672 on 01/14/2016

Your dealership did a great job on letting me buy a car. looking forward to buying another in the near future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always Great Service From Cavanaugh Ford!

by gammys5 on 01/13/2016

We highly recommend Cavanaugh Ford sales and service! They are the best around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Car Service

by Pace2016 on 01/01/2016

Carl Deal took really great care of all my need regarding getting me a brand new 2016 Ford Mustang! I am very pleased with my service. Mike The General Manger was very helpful in the process as well! Mike and Carl both assured me that if I need any additional services or have questions about my new vehicle to please give them a call. A few days later, I had several questions and concerns. Mike and Carl handled everything just as they said! I am very satisfied with my services at the Jonesboro Ford Location!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy customer

by Kbb3880 on 12/23/2015

I bought a ford edge. It is my third one. I came in and knew exactly what I wanted and the sales person did a great job in getting it for me. The whole process was still a little long though.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great people and fast friendly service

by Tennisfan99 on 12/21/2015

As always the staff were courteous and professional in every way. They took me to work after I dropped off the vehicle and picked me up afterwards. Cant ask to be treated any better than the folks at Cavanaugh Ford! You are all terrific!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Lee1985 on 11/30/2015

2015 XLT F150 4x4 Lonnie helped me throughout the whole process and it was a great buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for