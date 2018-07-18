Honda World
Customer Reviews of Honda World
Excellent
by 07/18/2018on
I walked into Honda world of Conway and Mr Robert Murry greeted me outside. I appreciated his honesty, patience, and kindness throughout the process of buying a new car for the first time. As a young female, I did not feel pressured to instantly buy my CR-V EXL which was a nice change compared to other dealerships I had dealt with. Highly recommend Robert and the Honda staff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Buying Experience
by 04/26/2018on
I HATE dealing with dealerships and buying vehicles from them. However, this time it was a great experience. I was doing research on a new Pilot when Mark Burgess (Internet Sales) gave me a call after I put some info into a website. I told him my situation he gave me so information and that was it. I did research on the vehicle and dealerships around my area for another month. When I was ready, I gave Mark a call. He was the only dealer to negotiate a price for my trade-in and the new pilot over the phone. I was over 2 hours away from Honda World so there was no way I could come in. No other dealership would do this for me. Mark worked with me for a few days and gave me the best deal (he made some money from the sale and I didn't spend more than I wanted)for a new car. He was not a pushy "get-a-sale guy and a intense salesman. Again, this is by far the best experience I have ever had with a dealership and I would recommend Honda World to those around the state of Arkansas.
Best car purchasing experience I have ever Had!
by 11/28/2017on
Ramon, our salesman, is awesome. My husband and I were very impressed with how easy Ramon made buying our new (to us) car. He answered all of our questions, was highly professional, and personable. I was immediately comfortable with him. Every person we dealt with at Honda World was nice, offering help and making small talk while our paperwork was readied. This was hands down the best car purchasing experience I have ever had. I will look here first the next time I need a new vehicle. I was not paid in any way to write this review.
Excellent
by 11/28/2017on
Is easy to move forward to choose the right car with an customer care that Teri did She made everything confortable , dedicated 100% to satisfy customer demand Sure ! that I will be there next time
Quick and easy
by 11/16/2017on
I am the type of person who will walk out of a dealership quickly if I encounter some goofball sales predator. I am happy suggest this dealership to anyone because the truly make you feel like family and there’s no pressure. They seem to actually want to help you find a good car at a good price. That’s exactly what Mike and Teri did for my family and I’m thankful the owner of this dealership has chosen to do things differently and ensure an environment with quality sales team and friendly, honest employees throughout the whole buying process. I would not hesitate to buy here again.
Great Experience!
by 11/07/2017on
Ramon is who you want as your salesman. He really cares about his customers and will work to you get you in a vehicle. My old vehicle kept quitting on me and I was tired of putting money into it ... I messaged Ramon and told him I needed a vehicle and was very serious. I told him I wanted a Kia Soul. He asked me what was I trying to pay monthly? I told him $330 or lower and I didn't have a cosigner. My credit score is 580 so I didn't even think I would get approved. He told me to fill out an application and let him take care of the rest. I now have my Kia Soul I wanted with NO cosigner.
Really good experience
by 11/02/2017on
I bought a 2013 Honda Accord with six cylinder engine from Ramon. The experience was a very good one. Ramon and the other Honda World associates I worked with were very professional and worked hard to make me a satisfied customer.
Great staff
by 09/20/2017on
Great staff and really worked to get me what I wanted
Professional, friendly, competitive
by 09/18/2017on
This is our second family purchase from Honda World - and there are reasons for this. The entire staff is friendly and professional and the price received is competitive and beyond fair. We are not a number or just a sale. We arrived just before closing to start our search and the salesman, Danny, came out to assist. We said we would come back - he said he would help us. In a no non-sense negotiation we left that night with a price and spent some time comparing it to other dealers in the area. We compared service and price and ultimately bought from Honda World. Next time, we will not waste our time comparing. While the Civic EXT is the same from every Honda dealer - the service you receive from Honda World is 100 times better. Danny reviewed every feature on the car - including pairing the phone and setting up voice tags. We appreciate the entire sales team and will be back.
Amazing staff!!
by 09/05/2017on
I bought a new 2017 Honda Civic. The staff was amazing! No hassle in making a deal and went pretty quick! I would highly recommend them!
Recently purchased a CRV
by 09/03/2017on
Very helpfull dealership staff. Mr Ramirez was a pleasure to work with.
Incredible Customer Care
by 07/14/2017on
Though this was my first time purchasing a vehicle, every single person that I spoke to at Honda World of Conway helped me and went above and beyond to make my experience easy, affordable, and less stressful. - All with a great attitude. Not once did I feel forced or pushed to make a purchase. Also, when I figured out there was a slight issue with the vehicle, they were quick to take it back and fix it at no cost because they cared for my safety and they did not want to sell anything in poor-manner. They also offered to purchase new tires, which was very generous, and fully service the vehicle as any place should. Excellent salesmen and service. This is how sales should be. I will always commend this place and keep doing business with them.
Great service and great car!
by 07/03/2017on
This is the second car I've purchased from Honda World and I'm glad I went back. Teri Sims worked with me from processing he loan application to detailing the car and showing me all of its features. I couldn't have asked for a better experience.
Honda Civic Si
by 07/03/2017on
Having no previous knowledge of the Civic Si, it was very helpful to have a salesman who was very knowledgable on the car and actually drove a Civic as his personal vehicle. He encouraged us to try out all of the luxuries of the vehicle to get a taste of what we would get to enjoy everyday as the new owners of this vehicle. He was very friendly and treated us as friends rather than another sale. This was a great experience and had we talked to another sales associate, I don't know that we would have left with a car that day.
Honda World Great Service
by 06/21/2017on
Teri was Amazing. I went in ONLY to look and walked out with a new car!
Always satisfied at Honda World!
by 06/15/2017on
This is my fourth car to buy at Honda World and have been so satisfied with my purchase and service that I have received as a customer. I was not even in the market to buy a new vehicle, but they made me a great deal that I couldn't say no to!! I love Honda!!
2015 RAM Ecodiesel
by 06/15/2017on
Teri Sims and the team at Honda World did a great job on the purchase of my vehicle. I was from out of state and they treated me as a local. I would highly recommend this dealer to anyone who wants a good experience buying a new or used vehical.
Quick and easy
by 06/14/2017on
This was the easiest experience I had in buying a car. Decided on the car I wanted, made a great deal on the price, setup a time to finalize the sell, came in on the sell day and signed and few things and was out with a brand new car. Definitely recommend this dealership!
Easy, hassle free purchase
by 06/12/2017on
We had a great experience at Honda World in Conway. Was able to discuss particulars over the phone and text the day before and go right into the purchase once we decided on the car. Ramon Ramirez was great to work with on the purchase as was everyone in the dealership0.
Honda Pilot
by 06/02/2017on
Ramon and Mike were very helpful in helping me purchase my 2017 Honda Pilot. I have been to several dealerships in Arkansas and Ramon/Mike were the most down to earth and honest car salesman that I encountered. I highly recommend Honda World and Ramon if you are looking for a new vehicle!
Excellent and Patient Service
by 05/31/2017on
Ramon was the sales person who contacted me after my inquiry from Edmund's was submitted. He was very knowledgeable about costs and competitors. Ramon was patient with me over a 2 month period of time before I made the choice to use the Honda World dealership. Ramon kept in contact with me and gave periodic updates on the vehicle I wanted and any price changes or incentives that would come about. This was my first car purchase and I am satisfied with my purchase 100%! I was very hesitant about the car buying process as a whole, but Ramon, other salespeople, and the finance department made the process seamless.