I HATE dealing with dealerships and buying vehicles from them. However, this time it was a great experience. I was doing research on a new Pilot when Mark Burgess (Internet Sales) gave me a call after I put some info into a website. I told him my situation he gave me so information and that was it. I did research on the vehicle and dealerships around my area for another month. When I was ready, I gave Mark a call. He was the only dealer to negotiate a price for my trade-in and the new pilot over the phone. I was over 2 hours away from Honda World so there was no way I could come in. No other dealership would do this for me. Mark worked with me for a few days and gave me the best deal (he made some money from the sale and I didn't spend more than I wanted)for a new car. He was not a pushy "get-a-sale guy and a intense salesman. Again, this is by far the best experience I have ever had with a dealership and I would recommend Honda World to those around the state of Arkansas. Read more