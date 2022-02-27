Tempe Honda
Customer Reviews of Tempe Honda
Terrific experience in Tempe
02/27/2022
Our sales consultant, Max Rolerson, made our car buying experience the best we’ve ever had. Max was knowledgeable and very customer oriented. He made the purchase of our car a very quick and positive transaction. I would recommend Max to all customers at Tempe Honda.
Purchased my first car from here!
02/26/2022
I purchased a new 2022 Honda Civic from here. Codey Byrd and Tempe Honda were so patient and understanding and made my purchase a smooth experience. Codey helped me to understand every aspect of the deal, answered all my questions, and still keeps in touch. Tempe Honda provided a great deal on my purchase and I will recommend this to anyone looking to buy a Honda vehicle.
Excellent experience!!!
02/13/2022
My wife and I leased a new Honda from Tempe Honda, and the process could not have been more flawless! The customer service provided by Codey was exceptional! I have no hesitation in giving a "5" star rating!!!
Quick and painless
02/06/2022
Max made everything super easy and quick!
5/5 would recommend!
11/30/2021
Tempe Honda. What can I say? I have nothing but good things to say now. As a loyal Honda customer, I am heavily impressed with Tempe Honda, specifically Lou Sofre. To start, my wife's car was totaled a couple months ago and we finally got paid out, and I talked her into a Honda. She wanted a new HRV, so we went searching in the worst possible time with the chip shortage. we went to one dealer (not going to name names) in the morning, who tried to market adjust a base HRV 6 grand and told us they couldn't bring it down. We called Tempe Honda and they could get us in a car that same day with no market adjustments. When we tried to tell the Honda dealer we were currently sitting at, they told us that the deal wasn't real. Well, we got to Tempe Honda, and ended up with a great deal on a brand new 2022 HRV. This buying experience with Lou, was simple, quick, easy and very fair. So much so, that I decided to make the plunge and purchase my first ever car with Lou and Tempe Honda too. Lou went out of his way to make sure that a bad experience I had with the service center in 2018 was addressed and would not happen in the future, and I could not be happier with my brand new 2022 Civic sport hatchback. Very strong trade In values for cars as well, with very hassle free negotiation. Lou also put up with my two weeks of constant texts about the car as I was impatiently waiting for it to come from the factory. Car turned out beautiful. So thank you to Lou Sofre and the Tempe Honda team, 5/5 would buy a car again, would recommend anyone looking to buy a Honda to go through Tempe Honda.
Great first time buyer experience
05/08/2021
We had a great experience at Tempe Honda! Joel was amazing. He was very professional and honest. I tried out more than one car and I still kept thinking back to the one I tried first and decided that's the one I wanted! I ended up with a silver Honda Civic 2018. I love it!
Awesome service
05/01/2021
We have been here 3 times in the last 6 months and purchased a car each time, it is always a great experience when we go. Everyone is knowledgeable and very helpful. I would recommend them to anyone.
Great Deal
03/16/2021
Joel was able to get me a great deal on my new car! Thank you!
Simply excellent, Thank you Joel!
01/15/2021
I had the pleasure of working with Joel Mendivil in obtaining my first car! He was super friendly throughout the entire process, made sure to care about my needs and wants for my first car, and simply made the experience fantastic. While the preferred color for me wasn't available he helped me navigate through other options and possibilities and ended providing me with a car I am more than happy with, and a great offer! Super happy to have received his help and I would highly recommend him to anyone looking to buy a car! Also if you need a Spanish speaker, he's your guy!!! Thank you Joel!!
Satisfied customer
12/16/2020
Online only purchase no hiccups just great service thanks Tempe Honda
Great Buying Experience
11/08/2020
Tempe Honda exceeded our expectations in every way. We got exactly the vehicle we were looking for, a fair value for our trade-ins, and a safe environment given the virus concerns.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easiest car buying experience ever
10/08/2020
We saw the vehicle we wanted on their website and drove it home hours later. The vehicle was reasonable priced, and their buy now feature which lets you estimate the cost of your trade in and then shows you the out the door total is extremely helpful. After a short negotiation we agreed on a price and brought a check in. Finance was not pushy about warranties or anything like that. There were no attempts to change the agreed upon price once we got there. We were in a hurry that day and Codey made sure that all the paperwork that could be done without us physically being there was completed and waiting for our signature.
Great Salesmanship,keep up.
09/12/2020
We are very happy with the service and presentation we received from Cesar Negron. Keep up with your hard work and you will get to the target of your dreams. Thanks also to Kennet Kousiakis.
Amazing job
08/29/2020
Joel was proactive giving me all the necessary orientation as well as answering all of my questions. He made me feel comfortable about leaving my quarantine and safe about all the store covid related protocols. Very helpful across before, during and after the purchase. I'll definitely recommend him.
Missed opportunity for good review.
08/06/2020
Missed opportunity for good review. The salesman we had appointment with was no show and dealership didn't know where he was. Car to test drive not ready. After sale was promised 2nd key was missing and dealer manuals that were in glovebox were thrown out. Still trying to get both items since they promised to provide, however no response or action after a week. Therefore, can't give good review or recommendation.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Choice
07/23/2020
This is my second purchase with Tempe Honda. I currently still have my first Honda I bought from them. It’s still a Great car! I now love my new One. Always the best service. Ask for Joel! Best customer service!
New Honda CR V 2019
06/02/2020
It is always horrifying buying a vehicle the sales man Joes M. was very pleasant I did not have a good experience with the Finance person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic service!
05/15/2020
Luiz was amazing. All the interactions with the staff was great. Luiz was very thorough with showing me how my new car works, he was able to answer all of my 500 questions. This was my first ever car buying experience and they made it so simple for me to understand and they let me read all the small print without rushing me. It was phenomenal. Thank you!
A+ experience!
04/23/2020
WOW, what an amazing and easy experience! My husband saw a car I really liked, so he called Tempe Honda and made an appointment for me to view the car. When I pulled into Tempe Honda, I was greeted by Joel, who was terrific and so helpful. The car was parked out front and ready for me to drive! Once I test drove the car I knew I wanted it! I worked with Christian, the fiance manger, and he made the money portion fun, quick, and easy! There was NO back and fourth or let's make a deal about the price. I feel I was offered an amazing deal, and I felt comfortable with the price. The entire process was stress-free and relativity quick. I was treated with respect and would highly recommend Tempe Honda if you're looking for a vehicle. Joel M, my sales associate was friendly, personable, and made sure we maintained 6 feet distance, properly sanitized his work area, wore a mask, and gloves. Yes, I saw him change his gloves multiple times. I am so happy with my vehicle purchase and the customer service I received. I actually asked Joel to send me a customer service survey, so I could share my great experience. I did not have such a great experience at other car dealerships. I visited 2-3 dealerships prior to purchasing my vehicle at Tempe Honda. Don't waste your time with other dealerships! Tempe Honda has a variety of new and used cars, AND they offer more than Honda's! I purchased a Lexus. Thanks again Tempe Honda and Joel for an A+ experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good to work with
03/29/2020
Sat there in was able to work with me and was a straight shooter
Such a great experience!
02/28/2020
Luiz Knabben was amazing! He was such a pleasure to work with. He made the process so easy. He helped us find the prefect SUV for our family. Very patient and so just so incredibly nice. Luiz is your man if you need a new vehicle. Will be getting my car serviced there and continue to work with Tempe Honda (even though we live closer to another Honda). They took good care of us.
