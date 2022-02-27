Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Tempe Honda

Tempe Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
8030 S Autoplex Loop, Tempe, AZ 85284
Call Dealer
Today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Tempe Honda

4.8
Overall Rating
4.78 out of 5 stars(213)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Terrific experience in Tempe

by Henry Rick Sendele on 02/27/2022

Our sales consultant, Max Rolerson, made our car buying experience the best we’ve ever had. Max was knowledgeable and very customer oriented. He made the purchase of our car a very quick and positive transaction. I would recommend Max to all customers at Tempe Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
213 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Terrific experience in Tempe

by Henry Rick Sendele on 02/27/2022

Our sales consultant, Max Rolerson, made our car buying experience the best we’ve ever had. Max was knowledgeable and very customer oriented. He made the purchase of our car a very quick and positive transaction. I would recommend Max to all customers at Tempe Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased my first car from here!

by Sayantan M on 02/26/2022

I purchased a new 2022 Honda Civic from here. Codey Byrd and Tempe Honda were so patient and understanding and made my purchase a smooth experience. Codey helped me to understand every aspect of the deal, answered all my questions, and still keeps in touch. Tempe Honda provided a great deal on my purchase and I will recommend this to anyone looking to buy a Honda vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience!!!

by Fred on 02/13/2022

My wife and I leased a new Honda from Tempe Honda, and the process could not have been more flawless! The customer service provided by Codey was exceptional! I have no hesitation in giving a "5" star rating!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and painless

by Blue crv on 02/06/2022

Max made everything super easy and quick!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5/5 would recommend!

by Josh O on 11/30/2021

Tempe Honda. What can I say? I have nothing but good things to say now. As a loyal Honda customer, I am heavily impressed with Tempe Honda, specifically Lou Sofre. To start, my wife's car was totaled a couple months ago and we finally got paid out, and I talked her into a Honda. She wanted a new HRV, so we went searching in the worst possible time with the chip shortage. we went to one dealer (not going to name names) in the morning, who tried to market adjust a base HRV 6 grand and told us they couldn't bring it down. We called Tempe Honda and they could get us in a car that same day with no market adjustments. When we tried to tell the Honda dealer we were currently sitting at, they told us that the deal wasn't real. Well, we got to Tempe Honda, and ended up with a great deal on a brand new 2022 HRV. This buying experience with Lou, was simple, quick, easy and very fair. So much so, that I decided to make the plunge and purchase my first ever car with Lou and Tempe Honda too. Lou went out of his way to make sure that a bad experience I had with the service center in 2018 was addressed and would not happen in the future, and I could not be happier with my brand new 2022 Civic sport hatchback. Very strong trade In values for cars as well, with very hassle free negotiation. Lou also put up with my two weeks of constant texts about the car as I was impatiently waiting for it to come from the factory. Car turned out beautiful. So thank you to Lou Sofre and the Tempe Honda team, 5/5 would buy a car again, would recommend anyone looking to buy a Honda to go through Tempe Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great first time buyer experience

by Kendra Dawnahue on 05/08/2021

We had a great experience at Tempe Honda! Joel was amazing. He was very professional and honest. I tried out more than one car and I still kept thinking back to the one I tried first and decided that's the one I wanted! I ended up with a silver Honda Civic 2018. I love it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome service

by Rick on 05/01/2021

We have been here 3 times in the last 6 months and purchased a car each time, it is always a great experience when we go. Everyone is knowledgeable and very helpful. I would recommend them to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Deal

by Madison M on 03/16/2021

Joel was able to get me a great deal on my new car! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Simply excellent, Thank you Joel!

by Christian Verdiales Costa on 01/15/2021

I had the pleasure of working with Joel Mendivil in obtaining my first car! He was super friendly throughout the entire process, made sure to care about my needs and wants for my first car, and simply made the experience fantastic. While the preferred color for me wasn't available he helped me navigate through other options and possibilities and ended providing me with a car I am more than happy with, and a great offer! Super happy to have received his help and I would highly recommend him to anyone looking to buy a car! Also if you need a Spanish speaker, he's your guy!!! Thank you Joel!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied customer

by Satisfied customer on 12/16/2020

Online only purchase no hiccups just great service thanks Tempe Honda

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Buying Experience

by Honda Odyssey Purchase on 11/08/2020

Tempe Honda exceeded our expectations in every way. We got exactly the vehicle we were looking for, a fair value for our trade-ins, and a safe environment given the virus concerns.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easiest car buying experience ever

by KS on 10/08/2020

We saw the vehicle we wanted on their website and drove it home hours later. The vehicle was reasonable priced, and their buy now feature which lets you estimate the cost of your trade in and then shows you the out the door total is extremely helpful. After a short negotiation we agreed on a price and brought a check in. Finance was not pushy about warranties or anything like that. There were no attempts to change the agreed upon price once we got there. We were in a hurry that day and Codey made sure that all the paperwork that could be done without us physically being there was completed and waiting for our signature.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Salesmanship,keep up.

by Jesse Portillo on 09/12/2020

We are very happy with the service and presentation we received from Cesar Negron. Keep up with your hard work and you will get to the target of your dreams. Thanks also to Kennet Kousiakis.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing job

by Rodrigo Meirelles on 08/29/2020

Joel was proactive giving me all the necessary orientation as well as answering all of my questions. He made me feel comfortable about leaving my quarantine and safe about all the store covid related protocols. Very helpful across before, during and after the purchase. I'll definitely recommend him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Missed opportunity for good review.

by Could be much better on 08/06/2020

Missed opportunity for good review. The salesman we had appointment with was no show and dealership didn't know where he was. Car to test drive not ready. After sale was promised 2nd key was missing and dealer manuals that were in glovebox were thrown out. Still trying to get both items since they promised to provide, however no response or action after a week. Therefore, can't give good review or recommendation.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Choice

by Amy on 07/23/2020

This is my second purchase with Tempe Honda. I currently still have my first Honda I bought from them. It’s still a Great car! I now love my new One. Always the best service. Ask for Joel! Best customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Honda CR V 2019

by Joel was very pleasant on 06/02/2020

It is always horrifying buying a vehicle the sales man Joes M. was very pleasant I did not have a good experience with the Finance person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic service!

by Nancy on 05/15/2020

Luiz was amazing. All the interactions with the staff was great. Luiz was very thorough with showing me how my new car works, he was able to answer all of my 500 questions. This was my first ever car buying experience and they made it so simple for me to understand and they let me read all the small print without rushing me. It was phenomenal. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A+ experience!

by Satisfied TempeHonda customer on 04/23/2020

WOW, what an amazing and easy experience! My husband saw a car I really liked, so he called Tempe Honda and made an appointment for me to view the car. When I pulled into Tempe Honda, I was greeted by Joel, who was terrific and so helpful. The car was parked out front and ready for me to drive! Once I test drove the car I knew I wanted it! I worked with Christian, the fiance manger, and he made the money portion fun, quick, and easy! There was NO back and fourth or let's make a deal about the price. I feel I was offered an amazing deal, and I felt comfortable with the price. The entire process was stress-free and relativity quick. I was treated with respect and would highly recommend Tempe Honda if you're looking for a vehicle. Joel M, my sales associate was friendly, personable, and made sure we maintained 6 feet distance, properly sanitized his work area, wore a mask, and gloves. Yes, I saw him change his gloves multiple times. I am so happy with my vehicle purchase and the customer service I received. I actually asked Joel to send me a customer service survey, so I could share my great experience. I did not have such a great experience at other car dealerships. I visited 2-3 dealerships prior to purchasing my vehicle at Tempe Honda. Don't waste your time with other dealerships! Tempe Honda has a variety of new and used cars, AND they offer more than Honda's! I purchased a Lexus. Thanks again Tempe Honda and Joel for an A+ experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good to work with

by Tommy on 03/29/2020

Sat there in was able to work with me and was a straight shooter

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Such a great experience!

by Emunz on 02/28/2020

Luiz Knabben was amazing! He was such a pleasure to work with. He made the process so easy. He helped us find the prefect SUV for our family. Very patient and so just so incredibly nice. Luiz is your man if you need a new vehicle. Will be getting my car serviced there and continue to work with Tempe Honda (even though we live closer to another Honda). They took good care of us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
145 cars in stock
39 new81 used25 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Our dealership is one of the premier dealerships in the country. Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We offer one of the most comprehensive parts and service department in the automotive industry.

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our customers. Our online dealership was created to enhance the buying experience for each and every one of our internet customers.

Tempe Honda

8030 S. Autoplex Loop

Tempe, AZ 85284

Sales

Phone:888-964-5078

Hours of Operation

Monday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Service Department

Phone:888-964-5103

Hours of Operation

Monday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

What shoppers are searching for