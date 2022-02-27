5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Tempe Honda. What can I say? I have nothing but good things to say now. As a loyal Honda customer, I am heavily impressed with Tempe Honda, specifically Lou Sofre. To start, my wife's car was totaled a couple months ago and we finally got paid out, and I talked her into a Honda. She wanted a new HRV, so we went searching in the worst possible time with the chip shortage. we went to one dealer (not going to name names) in the morning, who tried to market adjust a base HRV 6 grand and told us they couldn't bring it down. We called Tempe Honda and they could get us in a car that same day with no market adjustments. When we tried to tell the Honda dealer we were currently sitting at, they told us that the deal wasn't real. Well, we got to Tempe Honda, and ended up with a great deal on a brand new 2022 HRV. This buying experience with Lou, was simple, quick, easy and very fair. So much so, that I decided to make the plunge and purchase my first ever car with Lou and Tempe Honda too. Lou went out of his way to make sure that a bad experience I had with the service center in 2018 was addressed and would not happen in the future, and I could not be happier with my brand new 2022 Civic sport hatchback. Very strong trade In values for cars as well, with very hassle free negotiation. Lou also put up with my two weeks of constant texts about the car as I was impatiently waiting for it to come from the factory. Car turned out beautiful. So thank you to Lou Sofre and the Tempe Honda team, 5/5 would buy a car again, would recommend anyone looking to buy a Honda to go through Tempe Honda. Read more