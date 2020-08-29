sales Rating

WOW, what an amazing and easy experience! My husband saw a car I really liked, so he called Tempe Honda and made an appointment for me to view the car. When I pulled into Tempe Honda, I was greeted by Joel, who was terrific and so helpful. The car was parked out front and ready for me to drive! Once I test drove the car I knew I wanted it! I worked with Christian, the fiance manger, and he made the money portion fun, quick, and easy! There was NO back and fourth or let's make a deal about the price. I feel I was offered an amazing deal, and I felt comfortable with the price. The entire process was stress-free and relativity quick. I was treated with respect and would highly recommend Tempe Honda if you're looking for a vehicle. Joel M, my sales associate was friendly, personable, and made sure we maintained 6 feet distance, properly sanitized his work area, wore a mask, and gloves. Yes, I saw him change his gloves multiple times. I am so happy with my vehicle purchase and the customer service I received. I actually asked Joel to send me a customer service survey, so I could share my great experience. I did not have such a great experience at other car dealerships. I visited 2-3 dealerships prior to purchasing my vehicle at Tempe Honda. Don't waste your time with other dealerships! Tempe Honda has a variety of new and used cars, AND they offer more than Honda's! I purchased a Lexus. Thanks again Tempe Honda and Joel for an A+ experience! Read more