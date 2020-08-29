Tempe Honda

Customer Reviews of Tempe Honda

4.8
Overall Rating
(62)
Recommend: Yes (59) No (3)
sales Rating

Amazing job

by Rodrigo Meirelles on 08/29/2020

Joel was proactive giving me all the necessary orientation as well as answering all of my questions. He made me feel comfortable about leaving my quarantine and safe about all the store covid related protocols. Very helpful across before, during and after the purchase. I'll definitely recommend him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Missed opportunity for good review.

by Could be much better on 08/06/2020

Missed opportunity for good review. The salesman we had appointment with was no show and dealership didn't know where he was. Car to test drive not ready. After sale was promised 2nd key was missing and dealer manuals that were in glovebox were thrown out. Still trying to get both items since they promised to provide, however no response or action after a week. Therefore, can't give good review or recommendation.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

sales Rating

Best Choice

by Amy on 07/23/2020

This is my second purchase with Tempe Honda. I currently still have my first Honda I bought from them. It’s still a Great car! I now love my new One. Always the best service. Ask for Joel! Best customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Honda CR V 2019

by Joel was very pleasant on 06/02/2020

It is always horrifying buying a vehicle the sales man Joes M. was very pleasant I did not have a good experience with the Finance person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Fantastic service!

by Nancy on 05/15/2020

Luiz was amazing. All the interactions with the staff was great. Luiz was very thorough with showing me how my new car works, he was able to answer all of my 500 questions. This was my first ever car buying experience and they made it so simple for me to understand and they let me read all the small print without rushing me. It was phenomenal. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

A+ experience!

by Satisfied TempeHonda customer on 04/23/2020

WOW, what an amazing and easy experience! My husband saw a car I really liked, so he called Tempe Honda and made an appointment for me to view the car. When I pulled into Tempe Honda, I was greeted by Joel, who was terrific and so helpful. The car was parked out front and ready for me to drive! Once I test drove the car I knew I wanted it! I worked with Christian, the fiance manger, and he made the money portion fun, quick, and easy! There was NO back and fourth or let's make a deal about the price. I feel I was offered an amazing deal, and I felt comfortable with the price. The entire process was stress-free and relativity quick. I was treated with respect and would highly recommend Tempe Honda if you're looking for a vehicle. Joel M, my sales associate was friendly, personable, and made sure we maintained 6 feet distance, properly sanitized his work area, wore a mask, and gloves. Yes, I saw him change his gloves multiple times. I am so happy with my vehicle purchase and the customer service I received. I actually asked Joel to send me a customer service survey, so I could share my great experience. I did not have such a great experience at other car dealerships. I visited 2-3 dealerships prior to purchasing my vehicle at Tempe Honda. Don't waste your time with other dealerships! Tempe Honda has a variety of new and used cars, AND they offer more than Honda's! I purchased a Lexus. Thanks again Tempe Honda and Joel for an A+ experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good to work with

by Tommy on 03/29/2020

Sat there in was able to work with me and was a straight shooter

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Such a great experience!

by Emunz on 02/28/2020

Luiz Knabben was amazing! He was such a pleasure to work with. He made the process so easy. He helped us find the prefect SUV for our family. Very patient and so just so incredibly nice. Luiz is your man if you need a new vehicle. Will be getting my car serviced there and continue to work with Tempe Honda (even though we live closer to another Honda). They took good care of us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Honda purchase

by Yolli on 02/07/2020

Xavier is very helpful and very informative . Excellent service !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Xavier is a great salesman

by Phillip Cox on 01/07/2020

I needed an used car fast and I knew just who to call. He helped my girlfriend and I find her a car very quickly. I recommend seeing him about a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

NEW 2020 HONDA CRV-EX

by New Honda CRV on 01/07/2020

We had a great buying experience with our sales rep Xavier. We have purchased at least 4 car from Tempe Honda and again the experience was quick and painless. Xavier is very professional!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Happy returning customer

by Jesse on 01/04/2020

Our car buying experience was top notch. Our sales rep Xavier made sure we were satisfied and our new purchase went smooth. As returning customers we given the best deal leaving very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent buying experience

by Wendy on 01/04/2020

We met Luiz on our first visit and he was very helpful and informative. When we were ready to proceed he was available for our appointment and took all the time we needed to make our decision. Buying a car can be a time consuming and taxing experience but everyone made it run smoothly through the the entire process. And the follow up has been great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service and offer

by Akshay Sharma on 12/26/2019

Purchased new Honda CRV from Tempe Honda and got a great offer and service. Our Sales rep Monty was very helpful and helped additionally I getting my old car sold at good price. He has taken personal care and ensured that we got the great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Sales

by Michelle on 12/17/2019

Thank you Xavier, Greg and Todd for helping Bob and I. You worked hard and we appreciate it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ask for Xavier

by Lorenzo on 12/16/2019

My experience as a whole was fantastic. They were able to work with what I was looking for and what I could afford to get me into the exact car I wanted. Xavier was amazing. Ask for him by name.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Ask for Xavier

by Lorenzo C on 12/07/2019

Went in with no intentions to buy, just to look. Xavier was able to find exactly what I wanted, in the color i wanted, and got me an amazing price. There was no pressure and he was laid back, which is unlike most dealership vultures!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding Service

by Jordai on 12/07/2019

I was very blessed to have worked with Xavier Jackson on the purchase of my Honda Civic Sedan 2016! He was very honest, and answered my questions and made sure I was comfortable! I’m very satisfied with Xavier’s professionalism!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Above and beyond..

by Tempe Honda on 12/07/2019

I was shopping for a new car. I had stopped by Toyota were i was met by pushy sales people i just wanted to leave as fast as i could. The next day i stopped by Honda. I actually got to look at the cars on the lot. Our sales rep..Mitchell..went out of his way to take care and answer any question no matter what time. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great dealership

by Tom Howard on 12/06/2019

We enjoyed our transaction of buying a new 2019 Passport. At delivery our salesman, Xavier Jackson, gave us a very thorough check out. He was always following up on parts of the transaction and keeping us in the loop. Xavier is an excellent representative!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Xavier

by Cole Buchda on 12/03/2019

Xavier was very kind and good to work with not like other salesmen he understood what I needed and wanted in order to make a deal happen that would help both of us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

Our dealership is one of the premier dealerships in the country. Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We offer one of the most comprehensive parts and service department in the automotive industry.

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our customers. Our online dealership was created to enhance the buying experience for each and every one of our internet customers.

Tempe Honda

8030 S. Autoplex Loop

Tempe, AZ 85284

Sales

Phone:888-964-5078

Hours of Operation

Monday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Service Department

Phone:888-964-5103

Hours of Operation

Monday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

