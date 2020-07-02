Peoria Kia
Customer Reviews of Peoria Kia
Very pleasant experience!
by 02/07/2020on
Johnny Pearlstein(salesman); Nate Palmer(sales manager); and Michael Hayes(finance manager), were all very easy to work with and straight forward during the deal process. They gave my Mom an amazing sale price and customer service experience, despite her open bankruptcy. Thanks again guys!
Bought used car
by 08/03/2019on
My salesman was named Zachariah. He was incredibly nice and helpful and just felt like a real person, not someone just trying to sell a car and make money. The entire experience of buying car thru him was great! I highly recommend asking for him when visiting the dealership.
READ BEFORE CONSIDERING BUYING
by 05/03/2018on
Worst customer service Ive ever experienced. Such DISRESPECTFUL AND SEXEST personnel I have ever had the misfortune of working with. Earl Stanley apparently never works when questions need to be answered, Brett Wian consistently tells me I am mistaken but when my Fiancé calls its a way different story and hes correct with the same information. Tom Ardo states I got a promotional deal NO ONE know about except Earl who never works and that had me pay $500 for god know what for. SO DISAPPOINTING. Already been in, in person one time. How many times will it take? To be continued.
Do no buy from Peoria Kia
by 03/23/2018on
To make this quick and simple. DO NOT BUY FROM PEORIA KIA. I highly recommend going to another Kia dealership who will take care of you instead of trying to get the money. Long story short, I was working with Peoria Kia in trading in my Forte for an Optima. I went in just to get knowledge of what they would do for me. Spoke with Wally, and told him I wouldn't purchase unless they were able to meet my standards cost wise. They ended up not meeting the standard at first, I then proceeded to go home when a Sales Manager then contacts me saying they will meet my price I am asking for. I return the next day and was told they would honor this. By the way $310 was my downright bottom line that I was looking to pay every single month, including every single thing they wanted to sell me. I told them repeatedly that "as long as it fits in the cost of $310" that it would be fine. Now here is where they got me. They took my payment (card) right away for $310 and gave me a receipt similar to what a restaurant would give you. Then had me sign the very long papers. Josh who got me to sign, conveniently had my trust in that the $310 would be met. So I ignorantly didn't review the part of my contract that showed a new price of $363.xx I signed my new car lease, and now I am stuck with it. I spoke with Josh (Finance Manager) who swore up and down he wishes they could do something. Well....is $1800 bucks over the course of 3 years worth losing other customers and my business? I guess so. They have done nothing to help me. They offer me stories of how they take care of others. But couldn't find a way to assist me. If $1800 worth of cost is worth losing a customer. So be it. Lastly, please buy somewhere else if you want a Kia. Do not buy from Peoria Kia.
Huge Disappointment
by 08/21/2017on
Huge disappointment!!! I have found a 2017 Kia sportage EX online, sticker price was 22,893. I sent a offer to see if they would reduce the price. I spoke with Larry DeNinis through internet sales. Now remind you I have already been approved through another bank at 3.24% but when I mentioned this to Larry he states I could get qualified through Kia financing at 1.9%, which both % are great and through my bank my payments should be around 340 a month at 72 months which again he said he could do better, close to $315. I had a $1000 down and my own approval, should be a piece of cake!! Not so much, my husband and I drove from San Tan Valley which is about an hour and a half but worth the deal , as soon as we walked in Larry took us to look at the vehicle, then he asked me if I was active military, drove for uber/lift, or have I graduated college in the last 12 months... hmmm no! Then he said I am going to talk to financing , he came back with $478 a month, my jaw dropped. Then he asked me to push out the loan for 84 months, again no way - why such a big difference, we talked about $300 payments to almost $500, he states that due to me not being active military or a uber/lift driver or college graduate in the last 12 months the car is now priced up to almost 27,000, now remind you there was no small print of this online, you can check it out yourself on "Capital One financing " !!! Again jaw dropping, needless to say me husband and I were pi**ed and Larry was a VERY rude person, told me what do you think I can just give this car away, are you kidding you lied and now your upset at me. I told him no thank you and left. I advised his floor manager that online price is false advertisement and the floor manager was very nice and wanted to work out a deal but hell no, bad taste for this company and how they do business. Larry is a liar and wasted our time, proceed with caution with this company. I would NEVER recommend anyone to this facility. HUGE WASTE OF TIME!
Awesome !
by 12/31/2015on
I haven't had this good of an experience at a dealer since 1996 when I bought my Saturn. Jay ordered my car is early December and kept me updated on the process and I had the keys in my hand by 2 pm the day it came in. Mitch was also great with the process and has answered my questions after delivery promptly. On top of that my 2016 optima sxL is freaking awesome ! Thanks !
Survey
by 03/04/2015on
Friendly and courteous staff. I would have like to get a better deal. It was that I was in need of a car asap.
Peoria Kia ROCKS!!!!
by 03/04/2015on
The sales rep, Tony Sol, was not too pushy and answered all our questions. He was amazing!!! Thanks Tony!!! We love our Sedona!! It meets all of our needs. Already used the extra seat, for an 8 Passenger van. Whoop whoop.
New car purchace
by 02/28/2015on
My wife and I were very impressed with the salesman ship and the kindness he showed us. He walked us through each step and if we had questions he made sure they were completely answered.
Excellent Service Outstanding Customer Service and Selection of Vehicles!!!
by 01/15/2015on
Sales person and the finance dept. Both were very pleasant and comfortable to work with. And the selection of cars u had.
trade a 2013 Optima for a 2015 exactly the same and same payments
by 12/26/2014on
Michael Meinert was our original salesperson he is the reason we keep comoing back just sorry he was off on the day we made our last purchase
Glad we came in...
by 12/19/2014on
Very informative on various Kia models available, lack of pressure, and listened to/met our needs. Thanks for a positive experience!
I will continue to come back to Peoria Kia
by 12/19/2014on
We continue to come back to Peoria Kia because of salesperson Mark Dahl. He has always been so helpful in choosing our next vehicles. He is truly a professional!
Kia soul
by 10/20/2014on
My experience at the Kia Peoria was outstandingly the greatest feeling I got when I came into the showroom. The wonderfully pleasant Mrs.Maryann Gorelkin worked so hard to find the right Kia soul that was in my budget range. The fact that I was treated well , yes I would recommend Kia Peoria to family ,friends ,strangers asking about my Kia . Also may I add warranty dept. Kurt went out of his way to help Me. Want to thank you all for being the best honest straight forward Kia dealer I really do love my Kia soul thank you & have a great year
Great Service.
by 10/19/2014on
The car salesman that I worked with (Victor Rodziewicz) was great. He was more than willing to work with me to get the car I wanted at a price I could afford.
They lost before I even entered their lot.
by 08/17/2014on
I do not normally leave reviews. I have been researching my next year's purchase and use a road bicycle to speed the process visiting as many lots that I have access to. While on the road heading to this Kia dealership, one of their salesman passed in my own lane within one inch of hitting me and my bike. The left lane was available to him for passing safely. It is recommended that this lot's salespersons to be fully aware of the vehicle operation laws in Arizona and rules of the road, and being professional salespersons who drive vehicles for a living, be responsible to the community surrounding their lots in promoting safe driving skills. I would tend to take my business to those who are best informed. I would tend to do business with those whose practices are most refined, responsible, and trustworthy.
Peoria Kia...you are wonderful!
by 08/06/2014on
Everyone was friendly, efficient and very knowledgeable. Thank you to Wikter for being the nicest and most professional car salesman I ever met!
Red Hot Soul
by 07/02/2014on
Our salesman, Simon W, was personable, informative and extremely helpful to us. He listened to what we were trying to accomplish and steered us exactly in that direction.
