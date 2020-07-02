sales Rating

Huge disappointment!!! I have found a 2017 Kia sportage EX online, sticker price was 22,893. I sent a offer to see if they would reduce the price. I spoke with Larry DeNinis through internet sales. Now remind you I have already been approved through another bank at 3.24% but when I mentioned this to Larry he states I could get qualified through Kia financing at 1.9%, which both % are great and through my bank my payments should be around 340 a month at 72 months which again he said he could do better, close to $315. I had a $1000 down and my own approval, should be a piece of cake!! Not so much, my husband and I drove from San Tan Valley which is about an hour and a half but worth the deal , as soon as we walked in Larry took us to look at the vehicle, then he asked me if I was active military, drove for uber/lift, or have I graduated college in the last 12 months... hmmm no! Then he said I am going to talk to financing , he came back with $478 a month, my jaw dropped. Then he asked me to push out the loan for 84 months, again no way - why such a big difference, we talked about $300 payments to almost $500, he states that due to me not being active military or a uber/lift driver or college graduate in the last 12 months the car is now priced up to almost 27,000, now remind you there was no small print of this online, you can check it out yourself on "Capital One financing " !!! Again jaw dropping, needless to say me husband and I were pi**ed and Larry was a VERY rude person, told me what do you think I can just give this car away, are you kidding you lied and now your upset at me. I told him no thank you and left. I advised his floor manager that online price is false advertisement and the floor manager was very nice and wanted to work out a deal but hell no, bad taste for this company and how they do business. Larry is a liar and wasted our time, proceed with caution with this company. I would NEVER recommend anyone to this facility. HUGE WASTE OF TIME! Read more