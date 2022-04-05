Customer Reviews of Liberty Buick
Justin is the BEST
by 05/04/2022on
My fiancé and I worked with Justin to purchase a truck from Liberty Buick earlier this week. Justin was so friendly and really made us feel at home while we were at the dealership. If you don't work with Justin, you're missing out!
Justin is the BEST
by 05/04/2022on
My fiancé and I worked with Justin to purchase a truck from Liberty Buick earlier this week. Justin was so friendly and really made us feel at home while we were at the dealership. If you don't work with Justin, you're missing out!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Justin was amazing!
by 05/02/2022on
Justin and Bryce were awesome. Super helpful, quick, and were not the slightest bit pushy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 04/30/2022on
Worked with Bryce and Justin on our car purchase. They were super helpful and great! Justin was quick through the sale, friendly, helpful and not pushy! He worked with us and it was a great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Liberty Buick Experience
by 04/26/2022on
We had an excellence sales experience at Liberty Buick, this is the second automobile we purchased from Liberty. Benny our sales representative was easy to work with and helped us get the desired deal on our new Buick Enclave.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Impressive dealership
by 03/28/2022on
We are from Minnesota and like to buy cars from the south thinking they haven't been through a Minnesota winter (salt).We found one at Liberty Buick in Phoenix and sent a message to them right away. We heard back from them very quickly saying the car we wanted was sold, but they had another one similar to it. We decided to think about it and the next day got a call back from the dealership saying the sale fell through and asked if we still wanted it. Or course we did but then needed to know if they would hold it for us until the next day when we would fly in. For a small deposit, they held it for us and we now have a beautiful almost new car. The salesman we worked with (Brandon) met us there, even though it was his day off. The financing was all complete (Thank you Chris), all we had to do was sign paperwork and we drove off in our freshly washed car.....also a full tank of gas! We've never been treated this well before and wanted to share our experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Call Brad Tebrake he will take care of you. My purchase was wonderful. Luv
by 02/11/2022on
Buy your next vehicle at Libery Buick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Grubb is the salesman to see
by 11/17/2021on
Justin Grubb was amazing. He was attentive and went above and beyond to make my car buying experience a pleasant one. No high pressure sales, friendly and knowledgeable. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buying a car has never been so low pressure, thank god
by 11/17/2021on
Mr. Grubb would go to any lengths to satisfy a customer. Friendly, personable. Makes a new buyer feel comfortable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Couldn’t be happier!!!
by 11/12/2021on
Very pleased and satisfied buying my car. All staff friendly and courteous! Salesman was knowledgeable answering all of my questions went out of his way to be sure I was pleased with the deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Untrustworthy..?
by 11/06/2021on
Two days after purchasing a car here I started getting several check engine lights on the dash. After taking it back to be looked at the service department cleared/erased the codes in hopes that would take care of the issues, which I’m assuming is all they did before they sold it to me. Well, every issue is back and after trying to get ahold of them twice in the past week I’ve been ignored. Needless to say I’m upset and offended that they thought they could pull one over on me. However, I’m not going to just let this go so I’m hoping they’ll take responsibility and make this right and if they do I’ll remove the negative reviews. Never would I have ever bought this car knowing all the issues it has. I thought I was purchasing from a reputable dealership. Extremely disappointed. Lastly, Bryce (salesman) and Marcus (serviced my car) were both great and very kind to me - nothing about this negative review has anything to do with either of them. Company itself seems a little crooked though.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
3 Comments
Lousy mechanics.
by 10/30/2021on
From a cross threaded oil drain plug 6 months ago to cross threaded radiator cap 4 weeks ago and then mysteriously my heater hose is pulled from the core on the firewall and leaking the same day i get home from your mechanic replacing the said cross threaded radiator cap. I don't believe in coincidence and you can never earn my trust back. Now my car sits in the driveway leaking fluid because of your inept service department that claims 2 times in 3 weeks they did an inspection and found nothing, either they're blind or spiteful. Personally i say both. Doesn't matter they're doing this to a car driven by my 83 year old mother does it? . Pathetic excuse for a service department.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great to work with
by 09/28/2021on
I researched the car I wanted online and brought the info to Liberty. They worked hard to find a car that matched my needs, gave me a fair price for my trade in, and treated me with respect. My experience there was very positive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you
by 09/06/2021on
Justin Grubb , Randy Edwards and Chris Legere were all top of line gentlemen and made our experience a 10 on a scale of 10!! Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Stress Free!
by 08/23/2021on
Justin Grubb was very helpful, and extremely patient with me and my family while we were looking to find the right vehicle. With the fear and anxiety of purchasing a vehicle, he made it very easy, and stress free knowing we were getting into something we could afford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you
by 08/22/2021on
Justin Grubb did a great job finding what we wanted in our price range. Thank you for making it a fun and painless experience! I will be coming back for a new Buick soon!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful service !
by 08/22/2021on
I was able to buy my car at a great price with the help of Justin Grubb ! Extremely happy and will recommend all friends and family to go to the Liberty Buick location to see Grubb!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 08/09/2021on
Justin G was a great salesman, very respectful and presentable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good listeners and very helpful.
by 07/24/2021on
Greg listened to what I needed and made an effort to find a vehicle for me. He was very kind and not pushy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2 New Buick Encore GX in the same day🤗
by 07/09/2021on
What a happy day July 6 th was for my husband and I. I was thinking about trading my 2019 Buick Encore in and look at the new Buick Encore GX. There are so many extras that the new 2021 GX has it was not hard to made my mind up and buy one. My husband loved it so much he asked my regular salesman Brad Tebrake to work up a deal for him also. No more Hyundai for him. we left with 2 New Liberty Buick Encore GX. We are two very happy car owners. Linda Kirsch
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
I Love My Car!
by 07/05/2021on
I was introduced to Liberty Buick through CarGurus where I found the car of my dreams! I’ve been to I’d say five different dealerships and Liberty Buick was the best experience I’ve had in my entire life!! My sales associate was incredibly nice and kind and helped make everything go so smoothly, I highly recommend Liberty Buick!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Long Term Employees Make a Difference!
by 06/27/2021on
I was introduced to many who had worked there several years...impressive...Managed by a female, I was told..... sales person really listened as did team. Helped me drop off my rental car... left with good feeling, rather than exhausted! No wo der thus is #1 Buick Dealer in all of U.S.!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments