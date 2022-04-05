5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We are from Minnesota and like to buy cars from the south thinking they haven't been through a Minnesota winter (salt).We found one at Liberty Buick in Phoenix and sent a message to them right away. We heard back from them very quickly saying the car we wanted was sold, but they had another one similar to it. We decided to think about it and the next day got a call back from the dealership saying the sale fell through and asked if we still wanted it. Or course we did but then needed to know if they would hold it for us until the next day when we would fly in. For a small deposit, they held it for us and we now have a beautiful almost new car. The salesman we worked with (Brandon) met us there, even though it was his day off. The financing was all complete (Thank you Chris), all we had to do was sign paperwork and we drove off in our freshly washed car.....also a full tank of gas! We've never been treated this well before and wanted to share our experience. Read more