Awesome experience!
by 10/26/2020on
Brad Tebrake and Michael Ebert were phenomenal. Our experience was flawless, quick, and enjoyable. We went back and bought another car within the same week.
Happy
by 07/29/2020on
We have purchased our 5th vehicle from Liberty Buick. Brad Tebrake did an job with his expertise, guidance and caring for our needs that help us with our choice. The finishing of the purchase went very smoothly and fast!
Great purchase
by 06/19/2020on
I wasn't planning on buying a new car when I checked out the dealership. Randy Edwards made me feel so comfortable in getting a new car, and I couldn't be any more pleased. He listened to what I wanted without being the typical pushy salesman. He was patient, kind and helped me pick the right car for me and my budget.
Great service
by 06/17/2020on
Had one the best car buying experiences ever. Randy Edwards was great. I told him my needs and he worked out a deal that fell well within my parameters. I would definitely recommend anyone looking for a decent deal to talk to Buick.
New customer
by 05/30/2020on
Purchased a new vehicle from Randy Edwards i wasn’t sure what i completely wanted but he was very understanding and considerate of my requests in a car.
First car
by 05/23/2020on
Bought my first car today! My experience fortunately was very pleasant. My sales guy Randy was very attentive and not pushy so I felt very confident in purchasing from him. Overall my first time purchase went smooth.
My new 2020 Buick Envision
by 05/16/2020on
This is my second Buick Envision that I purchased from Liberty Buick. Alex Lopez is my salesman and is very helpful in helping you pick the right vehicle with the equipment that you want. Thank you Alex and Liberty Buick. I am enjoying my new 2020 Envision.
Buying a car during a pandemic
by 05/10/2020on
I just bought my third car from Liberty. My salesman for all three purchases was Randy Edwards. Randy is a great salesman. He is very knowledgeable and accommodating. I bought my car from my home. Randy brought the car and paperwork to me. That was greatly appreciated.
New car experience
by 05/09/2020on
I was in the market for an suv and went to Liberty Buick. The staff was so eager to help me . My salesmen was Randy he was so helpful and knowledgeable about the vehicles. I ended up up making the purchase that day and will be back in the future.
New car
by 05/06/2020on
This is my second vehicle purchased at Liberty Buick, plus my husband also leased a vehicle there. Randy Edwards has been our salesman for all three and he is a gem, very caring and professional and genuinely concerned for his customers. He has called several times to make sure everything was going OK and to see how I was enjoying my new car and if I needed anything. I was also very impressed with the whole Liberty Buick team, everyone there is GREAT. From the time you walk thru the door you feel like it’s one big family. Jim Frith is my service consultant and he is awesome. I will definitely go back for any future vehicles and I tell everyone I know how special they treat you. If your looking for a car Liberty Buick in Peoria is the place to go.
Hidden secrets
by 04/24/2020on
Please dont but a car from liberty buick .no follow up on buyer. Offered to buy back oncore then changed mind. Floor mat missing.
First visit to Liberty Buick Service Department
by 01/25/2020on
Steve Weber was our service rep. He was excellent. I look forward to working with him again.
PARKING BRAKE PROBLEM
by 01/09/2020on
Jim in service was terrific. He diagnosed the problem and completed the repair in record time.
Buick Encore 2019
by 11/28/2019on
I purchased with Ken M. and was very please with his knowledge of the product. I really felt he wanted to find the best car to make me happy and he did!
Actually Fun
by 11/25/2019on
Kelly Mueller helped me find my Kia Sorrento. He was patient in explaining all of the options and some pros and cons about the different cars. Being a single mom, it's nice to know there is a place I can go and get straight answers. Thanks, Liberty Buick
Liberty makes it easy to do business with them
by 11/20/2019on
Liberty Buick and Kelly Mueller, my salesman promised to be efficient as I did not have much time. I found the Convertable I wanted and was in and out in no time. Fair price, treated well. I recommend Liberty and Kelly Mueller for all your auto needs
Top notch sales experience
by 11/10/2019on
Kelly Mueller was my sales associate who made my car purchase at Liberty Buick a great experience! I was able to buy a pre owned car from out of state due to Kelly’s superb attention to detail and communication skills. I had numerous questions, as one might imagine when buying a vehicle over the phone, and Kelly had to be my eyes on the ground. When I arrived in person to pick up the car it exceeded my expectations. Overall, the whole transaction was seamless from start to finish thanks to Kelly’s efforts. Thank you Kelly!
Super Men
by 10/10/2019on
I had an amazing experience with my salesman, Brad T, Jim (service) and Mike (finance). They all went up and above board for me. Will definitely recommend them to all my family and friends.
New car purchase
by 09/09/2019on
This is the 4th car purchased at Liberty Buick . Brad TeBrake our salesman has been there over a decade and that’s what we love ! His knowledge and ability to listen is why we keep coming back ! It’s such an amazing place with lots of smiles. We ENJOY buying cars as most would say otherwise. I highly recommend both Brad and Liberty 😋
Awesome staff
by 07/31/2019on
Had a great experience at Liberty Buick. Awesome staff and a great salesman I worked with named Brad TeBrake. Got a great used Ford truck and it was a super easy process. Will definitely be heading back to Liberty Buick in the future.
