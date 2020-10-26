Liberty Buick

Liberty Buick

Visit dealer’s website 
8737 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ 85382
(877) 850-2290
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Liberty Buick

4.9
Overall Rating
(32)
Recommend: Yes (31) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Awesome experience!

by Tammy Reynolds on 10/26/2020

Brad Tebrake and Michael Ebert were phenomenal. Our experience was flawless, quick, and enjoyable. We went back and bought another car within the same week.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
158 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Awesome experience!

by Tammy Reynolds on 10/26/2020

Brad Tebrake and Michael Ebert were phenomenal. Our experience was flawless, quick, and enjoyable. We went back and bought another car within the same week.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Happy

by BJ on 07/29/2020

We have purchased our 5th vehicle from Liberty Buick. Brad Tebrake did an job with his expertise, guidance and caring for our needs that help us with our choice. The finishing of the purchase went very smoothly and fast!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great purchase

by Bert Nunez on 06/19/2020

I wasn't planning on buying a new car when I checked out the dealership. Randy Edwards made me feel so comfortable in getting a new car, and I couldn't be any more pleased. He listened to what I wanted without being the typical pushy salesman. He was patient, kind and helped me pick the right car for me and my budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service

by Jessie6412 on 06/17/2020

Had one the best car buying experiences ever. Randy Edwards was great. I told him my needs and he worked out a deal that fell well within my parameters. I would definitely recommend anyone looking for a decent deal to talk to Buick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New customer

by Vanessa on 05/30/2020

Purchased a new vehicle from Randy Edwards i wasn’t sure what i completely wanted but he was very understanding and considerate of my requests in a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

First car

by Mia A on 05/23/2020

Bought my first car today! My experience fortunately was very pleasant. My sales guy Randy was very attentive and not pushy so I felt very confident in purchasing from him. Overall my first time purchase went smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

My new 2020 Buick Envision

by nguisto on 05/16/2020

This is my second Buick Envision that I purchased from Liberty Buick. Alex Lopez is my salesman and is very helpful in helping you pick the right vehicle with the equipment that you want. Thank you Alex and Liberty Buick. I am enjoying my new 2020 Envision.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Buying a car during a pandemic

by Pandemic Purchase on 05/10/2020

I just bought my third car from Liberty. My salesman for all three purchases was Randy Edwards. Randy is a great salesman. He is very knowledgeable and accommodating. I bought my car from my home. Randy brought the car and paperwork to me. That was greatly appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New car experience

by Tony on 05/09/2020

I was in the market for an suv and went to Liberty Buick. The staff was so eager to help me . My salesmen was Randy he was so helpful and knowledgeable about the vehicles. I ended up up making the purchase that day and will be back in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New car

by Joanne on 05/06/2020

This is my second vehicle purchased at Liberty Buick, plus my husband also leased a vehicle there. Randy Edwards has been our salesman for all three and he is a gem, very caring and professional and genuinely concerned for his customers. He has called several times to make sure everything was going OK and to see how I was enjoying my new car and if I needed anything. I was also very impressed with the whole Liberty Buick team, everyone there is GREAT. From the time you walk thru the door you feel like it’s one big family. Jim Frith is my service consultant and he is awesome. I will definitely go back for any future vehicles and I tell everyone I know how special they treat you. If your looking for a car Liberty Buick in Peoria is the place to go.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Hidden secrets

by Mean and rude on 04/24/2020

Please dont but a car from liberty buick .no follow up on buyer. Offered to buy back oncore then changed mind. Floor mat missing.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

First visit to Liberty Buick Service Department

by Andrew Nolfo on 01/25/2020

Steve Weber was our service rep. He was excellent. I look forward to working with him again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

PARKING BRAKE PROBLEM

by parking brake on 01/09/2020

Jim in service was terrific. He diagnosed the problem and completed the repair in record time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Buick Encore 2019

by Dottie on 11/28/2019

I purchased with Ken M. and was very please with his knowledge of the product. I really felt he wanted to find the best car to make me happy and he did!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Actually Fun

by A Carlos on 11/25/2019

Kelly Mueller helped me find my Kia Sorrento. He was patient in explaining all of the options and some pros and cons about the different cars. Being a single mom, it's nice to know there is a place I can go and get straight answers. Thanks, Liberty Buick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Actually Fun

by A Carlos on 11/25/2019

Kelly Mueller helped me find my Kia Sorrento. He was patient in explaining all of the options and some pros and cons about the different cars. Being a single mom, it's nice to know there is a place I can go and get straight answers. Thanks, Liberty Buick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Liberty makes it easy to do business with them

by K Rhea on 11/20/2019

Liberty Buick and Kelly Mueller, my salesman promised to be efficient as I did not have much time. I found the Convertable I wanted and was in and out in no time. Fair price, treated well. I recommend Liberty and Kelly Mueller for all your auto needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Top notch sales experience

by Marc on 11/10/2019

Kelly Mueller was my sales associate who made my car purchase at Liberty Buick a great experience! I was able to buy a pre owned car from out of state due to Kelly’s superb attention to detail and communication skills. I had numerous questions, as one might imagine when buying a vehicle over the phone, and Kelly had to be my eyes on the ground. When I arrived in person to pick up the car it exceeded my expectations. Overall, the whole transaction was seamless from start to finish thanks to Kelly’s efforts. Thank you Kelly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Super Men

by Super Men on 10/10/2019

I had an amazing experience with my salesman, Brad T, Jim (service) and Mike (finance). They all went up and above board for me. Will definitely recommend them to all my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New car purchase

by Woodman on 09/09/2019

This is the 4th car purchased at Liberty Buick . Brad TeBrake our salesman has been there over a decade and that’s what we love ! His knowledge and ability to listen is why we keep coming back ! It’s such an amazing place with lots of smiles. We ENJOY buying cars as most would say otherwise. I highly recommend both Brad and Liberty 😋

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome staff

by JacobWells on 07/31/2019

Had a great experience at Liberty Buick. Awesome staff and a great salesman I worked with named Brad TeBrake. Got a great used Ford truck and it was a super easy process. Will definitely be heading back to Liberty Buick in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
335 cars in stock
139 new193 used3 certified pre-owned
Buick Encore GX
Buick Encore GX
55 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes