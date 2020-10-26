sales Rating

This is my second vehicle purchased at Liberty Buick, plus my husband also leased a vehicle there. Randy Edwards has been our salesman for all three and he is a gem, very caring and professional and genuinely concerned for his customers. He has called several times to make sure everything was going OK and to see how I was enjoying my new car and if I needed anything. I was also very impressed with the whole Liberty Buick team, everyone there is GREAT. From the time you walk thru the door you feel like it’s one big family. Jim Frith is my service consultant and he is awesome. I will definitely go back for any future vehicles and I tell everyone I know how special they treat you. If your looking for a car Liberty Buick in Peoria is the place to go. Read more