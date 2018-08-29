2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchased a 2013 Chevy Malibu love the car although less than a week after the purchase my son took the Malibu back with an estimate to repair a rubber segment under the front air dam which was peeling back from both sides, this was noticed right after the purchase. The sales associate who we purchased the car from took pictures of the problem and a copy of the estimate from a Chevy dealer and told my son she would call back the next morning after confering with the restoration person Enterprise uses. We purchased the car on 9/29/16 and brought the problem to their attention on 10/5/16 she never called back, my son called twice and went in in person once. as of today we never heard back from Enterprise car sales if they would pay for the minor repair Read more