Fast, painless process!
by 08/29/2018on
We were on a tight time schedule and the team processed our sale in just under an hour! There were none of the games used car dealers like to play. We picked a vehicle online, they brought it over from another location and we made a deal. It was a great, painless experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy owner
by 08/02/2018on
We had a very specific vehicle in mind when we started car shopping. After other dealership visits, we decided to try Enterprise car sales. Our salesman listened intently, then sent us pictures of various autos. We narrowed it down to two vehicles and asked questions about each, deciding on one of them. We are happy with our choice and will be going back to Enterprise if we need another car. Very happy with the result!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Linda Havens
by 06/26/2018on
I am very impressed with the service. The only issue was that my trade in was not paid off before the due date.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing service!
by 06/12/2018on
This crew is amazing. I dealt with Rudy, Jason and Jessica! I hit several snags and they went out of their way to get everything back where it needed to be. These people CARE about their customers and giving them a good experience. I've bought cars through regular dealerships before but my experience is they only care about the money. I'm so happy I went with Enterprise. I'll never use a regular dealership again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderfully Easy
by 12/04/2016on
Buying the car was extremely quick and easy. No hassling with the car salesman and his manager for hours. Was able to find the car I wanted online, complete the transaction, and drive away. Rudy was excellent!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Patricia Jewell
by 10/11/2016on
Purchased a 2013 Chevy Malibu love the car although less than a week after the purchase my son took the Malibu back with an estimate to repair a rubber segment under the front air dam which was peeling back from both sides, this was noticed right after the purchase. The sales associate who we purchased the car from took pictures of the problem and a copy of the estimate from a Chevy dealer and told my son she would call back the next morning after confering with the restoration person Enterprise uses. We purchased the car on 9/29/16 and brought the problem to their attention on 10/5/16 she never called back, my son called twice and went in in person once. as of today we never heard back from Enterprise car sales if they would pay for the minor repair
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible Sales Tactics
by 10/06/2015on
Horrible sales tactics at this location. They harass people by calling 5-10 times in a 24 hour period. They will leave a voicemail message too so you would think they would wait for a call back or just realize that some people are not interested when they don't get a call back. Not these guys, they will track down your friends and Family if you don't answer their calls and they will harass them as well. When I confronted them about the calls and requested a name and address so I could file a complaint the sales guy said "I forgot my name and the address" and then hung up on me. What a joke!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
