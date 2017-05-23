1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Several years ago I purchased a 2010 Ford Wetumpka, Al. F-150 from Collier Ford in Shortly after I purchased the truck the rocker arm broke and damaged the cam shaft. After that was repair I was on a trip in the truck and the engine completely shut off while driving on the interstate. After I got the vehicle back I had to replace the wiring harness for the fuel pump. After this repair I began having smaller problems with the truck to include the backup camera not working. I spoke to them in detail about the problems and asked that they look for me another vehicle. I never received any phone calls from anyone at Collier. Yesterday I saw a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 on their lot and ended up purchasing the vehicle to replace my Ford. As soon as I left the lot I went up the street and filled up with gas. While I was there I noticed that my phone would not link with the UConnect in the truck. I was instructed to take the truck to the Dodge Dealer in Tallassee, AL which I did today. They told me that it was going to cost $600 to $1,500 to repair. Needless to say Collier Ford would not pay for the repair and wanted me to pay for it. I immediately drove the vehicle back to Collier and got my Ford back. If you do purchase a vehicle at Collier you do so at your own risk because they do not back their vehicles. Read more