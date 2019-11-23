BMW of Montgomery
by 11/23/2019on
The Service Department has been consistently incredible for years, but the Sales team overall is average. My Sales Advisor was good, and I felt he was trustworthy; but I was very disappointed in the sale closing facilitated by the Business Manager who left me feeling a little scammed. Six days after the purchase of a new vehicle, I called and left individual voicemail messages for the Business Manager and the GM; four days later, and I’ve received no return call from individual. Consequently, I’ve chosen to go elsewhere to purchase another vehicle for my daughter.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Terry T. Was the best salesman for me!
by 09/22/2018on
Terry was fun and cool and totally “got” me and that’s why he got my business. He made it a fun experience. I knew he wanted to Find the car of my dreams and he literally found it for me. And got the car to my hometown for me the next day after I said “okay, that’s my car.” He will get my business in the future and I’ll refer my friends to him for sure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 KIA SOUL
by 09/08/2018on
Was looking for a used car with good gas mileage and warranty for my daughter, was interested in the KIA Soul and noticed that BMWof Montgomery had 2. No hassle buying or pressure from the staff, all in all was a great experience. This was my first experience with them as my wife and I use different dealerships for ourselves.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!!
by 11/17/2017on
Bought a 2015 328i for our 18 yr olds bday! Even drove from Birmingham! We worked with Tay and he was a great help finding the right car for us! Highly recommend BMW of Montgomery!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW Montgomery
by 10/07/2017on
My experience was very good but I DID NOT appreciate the fact that the Finance Director (Mick Williams) was trying to nickel & dime me with service add-on's during the final bit of paperwork. However, my Client Advisor (Rodney Lefebvre), was very professional, courteous, and was very knowledgeable. My car did not come with floor mats, either they were misplaced or lost, but they ordered me new floor mats at no cost, and Rodney was very prompt in keeping a line of communication open as to keep me aware of the order and shipping status. Overall, it has been a good experience, so far.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Life Coach
by 09/30/2017on
Absolutely everyone was extremely courteous and professional, from the salesman: Kentayvious, the service managers, the finace man: Mick. From start to finish, I can truly say that for the first time, shopping for and purchasing a vehicle was the most pleasurable experience to date. No pushy slaes people, kind, considerate, knowledgeable, patient and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amanda Wilson
by 07/28/2017on
We had the best experience @ BMW of Montgomery. There was no pressure from anyone. Christian Morgan found exactly what I wanted the next day! He was very helpful & knowledgeable. He answered all my questions in a timely manner. I highly recommend BMW of Montgomery, as well as Christian Morgan, to anyone intending to purchase a BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experience.
by 07/18/2016on
Came in to ask questions about purchasing a warranty for a BMW from another lot. Service team answered all my questions and the sales team found a car 2 model years newer, 30,000 less miles and a full Certified warranty for the same price as the other dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 07/16/2016on
I was definitely pleased with the way they treated me and went over and beyond to get me my dream car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great salesman
by 05/23/2016on
I've only met the salesman in person on the day I went to pick up my car. Daniel was very professional and knowledgeable in knowing what exactly the type vehicle I was looking for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 05/16/2016on
great service, good dealership experience, would strongly recommend
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 05/13/2016on
Donald is a joy to work with. Very professional. On the road in less than 2 hours! Love my X3!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent
by 05/03/2016on
went over and beyond expectations, great experience. professional, helpful, has integrity and character.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
