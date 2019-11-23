4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience was very good but I DID NOT appreciate the fact that the Finance Director (Mick Williams) was trying to nickel & dime me with service add-on's during the final bit of paperwork. However, my Client Advisor (Rodney Lefebvre), was very professional, courteous, and was very knowledgeable. My car did not come with floor mats, either they were misplaced or lost, but they ordered me new floor mats at no cost, and Rodney was very prompt in keeping a line of communication open as to keep me aware of the order and shipping status. Overall, it has been a good experience, so far. Read more