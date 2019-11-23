service Rating

I had a terrible experience at BMW of Montgomery service department. A drive trăin message came țo my dashboard and my car stop. This happen 3 times before BMW decided they will go ahead and replace it. Brian, service advisor told me on the with my insurance I will pay 400 dollars than text a few minutes and said I will 650 dollars. My husband called and left Messages for Brian and manager Jason for an explanation. No return call. I didn’t get a coutesy call update on my car. I was told by Jason the job was a 9 hours job and my insurance paid for only 8 hours so I had to pay 100 plus dollars for the 1 hours but BMW kept my car for 7 days causing me to 5 days of car rental. Finally on the 6 day, I called Brian for an update, no response. On the 7 day, Jason called me and said my car is ready. When I got there and asked how much, the price changed again to 388.00. I really think they would have charged me more money if my husband had not called inquiring about the price. No apologies for anyone Read more