BMW Montgomery Dealership Sales
by 11/23/2019on
The Service Department has been consistently incredible for years, but the Sales team overall is average. My Sales Advisor was good, and I felt he was trustworthy; but I was very disappointed in the sale closing facilitated by the Business Manager who left me feeling a little scammed. Six days after the purchase of a new vehicle, I called and left individual voicemail messages for the Business Manager and the GM; four days later, and I’ve received no return call from individual. Consequently, I’ve chosen to go elsewhere to purchase another vehicle for my daughter.
BMW 535i Service
by 10/18/2019on
The team at BMW of Montgomery we’re outstanding! They quickly determined the problem with my 535i and kept me informed on the repairs. They greeted me with a friendly smile and welcome. Greta facility also!
Exceptional Service
by 10/06/2019on
The team is always friendly and today they were very fast which worked well with my schedule.
Service with a smile..........
by 09/09/2019on
Everyone I met from the time I got there until I left was super nice and helpful with any question I had. Made sure I had nothing I needed/wanted that hadn't been addressed/handled. Will definitely make this location my GoTo for future service needs.
Service Department is excellent
by 08/31/2019on
Great service and quick turn around time. And i love getting a clean car back!
Excellent Service
by 08/22/2019on
I have always had excellent customer services at BMW. The customer service rep, Brian Brasington is a great access to the company. He is knowledgeable about his job and very courteous.
Fell Short on delivery
by 01/29/2019on
Appointment at 10:30 AM for oil change and brake fluid flush. Was told 3 hr wait. Went to eat lunch and was called and told I could use a tire rotation and balance. Agreed as long as I would be out of there by 2 as i had to be in Prattville by 3. Was told it would be ready at 1:30. Got to dealership and waited. Said car was ready and at wash rack. This was at 130. 2:00 still no car. Kept asking where is car I need to leave. Tech got sidetracked and finally brought out car. It was still wet on one side and dried soap on other. Was not rinsed or wiped down. Water spots on windows mirrors and back windshield was half washed. I didnt ask to have my car washed and if asked I would have said no dont have time. Wasted more than 45 min for a filthy car. They did vacuum though. Was late for my appointment in Prattville. Vehicle maintenance service was good. Car wash not so good.
BMW service
by 01/12/2019on
Very professional, clean and fast!!
Terry T. Was the best salesman for me!
by 09/22/2018on
Terry was fun and cool and totally “got” me and that’s why he got my business. He made it a fun experience. I knew he wanted to Find the car of my dreams and he literally found it for me. And got the car to my hometown for me the next day after I said “okay, that’s my car.” He will get my business in the future and I’ll refer my friends to him for sure.
Gealdine Seigler
by 09/12/2018on
Great reception and great service as always. I requested the mechanic Taylor Jackson. He is excellent , professional and friendly, as always. My service rep Bryan was very efficient and through. Renee was very accommodating with my payment for services.
2015 KIA SOUL
by 09/08/2018on
Was looking for a used car with good gas mileage and warranty for my daughter, was interested in the KIA Soul and noticed that BMWof Montgomery had 2. No hassle buying or pressure from the staff, all in all was a great experience. This was my first experience with them as my wife and I use different dealerships for ourselves.
Incredible Service
by 06/28/2018on
This dealership went above and beyond on a recent trip we took from Little Rock to Panama City Beach. On our way there we had a flat tire. the low profile tires we have are not available with out ordering them which would have made us stay in Montgomery and lose 3 to 4 days of our vacation. They gave us a loaner car as soon as we arrived to get us back on the road and actually saved our vacation. The General manager and Service manager are some of the nicest and most professional people I have ever dealt with and we are beyond grateful. Thank You Guys !!
Excellent Service
by 12/14/2017on
Fast, thorough and friendly service with no pressure.
Unfair Treatment
by 11/27/2017on
I had a terrible experience at BMW of Montgomery service department. A drive trăin message came țo my dashboard and my car stop. This happen 3 times before BMW decided they will go ahead and replace it. Brian, service advisor told me on the with my insurance I will pay 400 dollars than text a few minutes and said I will 650 dollars. My husband called and left Messages for Brian and manager Jason for an explanation. No return call. I didn’t get a coutesy call update on my car. I was told by Jason the job was a 9 hours job and my insurance paid for only 8 hours so I had to pay 100 plus dollars for the 1 hours but BMW kept my car for 7 days causing me to 5 days of car rental. Finally on the 6 day, I called Brian for an update, no response. On the 7 day, Jason called me and said my car is ready. When I got there and asked how much, the price changed again to 388.00. I really think they would have charged me more money if my husband had not called inquiring about the price. No apologies for anyone
Great experience!!
by 11/17/2017on
Bought a 2015 328i for our 18 yr olds bday! Even drove from Birmingham! We worked with Tay and he was a great help finding the right car for us! Highly recommend BMW of Montgomery!!
BMW Montgomery
by 10/07/2017on
My experience was very good but I DID NOT appreciate the fact that the Finance Director (Mick Williams) was trying to nickel & dime me with service add-on's during the final bit of paperwork. However, my Client Advisor (Rodney Lefebvre), was very professional, courteous, and was very knowledgeable. My car did not come with floor mats, either they were misplaced or lost, but they ordered me new floor mats at no cost, and Rodney was very prompt in keeping a line of communication open as to keep me aware of the order and shipping status. Overall, it has been a good experience, so far.
Life Coach
by 09/30/2017on
Absolutely everyone was extremely courteous and professional, from the salesman: Kentayvious, the service managers, the finace man: Mick. From start to finish, I can truly say that for the first time, shopping for and purchasing a vehicle was the most pleasurable experience to date. No pushy slaes people, kind, considerate, knowledgeable, patient and professional.
Ms. Marbury
by 09/22/2017on
This dealership was one of the most professional dealership that I have ever visited. The show room is very clean and the service that I received was prompt and efficient. The salesmen/ service department team was impeccable!!!
Bmw 328i service
by 09/21/2017on
Bmw of Montgomery, AL has always handled every situation with my car with courtesy and promptness.
BMW of Montgomery Service
by 08/14/2017on
Great people - very professional. Bryan is an outstanding service advisor - thoroughly explained everything that was done on my car.
Amanda Wilson
by 07/28/2017on
We had the best experience @ BMW of Montgomery. There was no pressure from anyone. Christian Morgan found exactly what I wanted the next day! He was very helpful & knowledgeable. He answered all my questions in a timely manner. I highly recommend BMW of Montgomery, as well as Christian Morgan, to anyone intending to purchase a BMW.
