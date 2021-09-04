1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I write this still without a car, which might not be smart. But at this point have nothing to loose. I was gifted a 1996 Camry from an elderly aunt with 103k mikes on it, that purred like a kitten. She only asked that I take it to a dealership to have it completely gone over so I’d have reliable transportation, after sinking $10k in a Ford that died anyhow and loosing my job. Palmers charged me several hundred dollars to give me a big thumbs up. That very night, all 4 door handles broke off, leaving me stranded... and only downhill from there.... Since then, I’ve been towed 6 times to whatever shop was closest to save money I don’t have. Replced cv axels twice, all 4 brakes twice (misinstalled by mobile mechanic and FELL OUT going down road), replaced fuel injectors, plug and wires, ignition coil, hoses, another oil change, ignitor, MAP sensor, and pulled the spare tire out to find it flat. After waiting a week for an appointment, it was towed (more drama) back to palmers along with a list of all I’d done to troubleshoot the newest issue of starting and immediately stalling. The last line of my list had in Big letters “no fuel pressure!” After hours of testing myself. That was a WEEK ago, and as of yesterday no one had checked the fuel pressure yet. They HAD told me it was fixed, though, after they said the MAP was unplugged.... and I made it half a block before the engine light started flashing, next to no acceleration, burning smell from vents, and running on 2 cylinders. I turned around and pulled it right back in. The service writer tells me “you said get it running.... not running RIGHT”. I give him BACK the keys with orders to freakin FIX IT—-not almost, not sorta, FIX IT!” The GM wasn’t there of course, so I had to walk back to Tillman’s corner for the second time that week because their van wasn’t available. I started walking when the lights started flicking out the first time and no one had said a word to me all day. Finally I contact with service manager... but he tried to tell me I might need a new catalytic converter (run about $1000). And I had presence of kind to ask, “did your men even CHECK THE FUEL PRESSURE!?” “No”. They’d never even (without my note) checked to see if the engine had gas going to it. After a week. I’ve lost another job now, so screw it. And what gets me is I paid to have a checkup and PREVENT this. And now I’m stranded 900 miles from home with no friends or family, and walkin 4 miles for food while my car collects dust in the service bay. They couldn’t do any worse if they tried. Read more