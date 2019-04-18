“You said get it running, not get it running RIGHT.”
I write this still without a car, which might not be smart. But at this point have nothing to loose. I was gifted a 1996 Camry from an elderly aunt with 103k mikes on it, that purred like a kitten. She only asked that I take it to a dealership to have it completely gone over so I’d have reliable transportation, after sinking $10k in a Ford that died anyhow and loosing my job. Palmers charged me several hundred dollars to give me a big thumbs up. That very night, all 4 door handles broke off, leaving me stranded... and only downhill from there.... Since then, I’ve been towed 6 times to whatever shop was closest to save money I don’t have. Replced cv axels twice, all 4 brakes twice (misinstalled by mobile mechanic and FELL OUT going down road), replaced fuel injectors, plug and wires, ignition coil, hoses, another oil change, ignitor, MAP sensor, and pulled the spare tire out to find it flat. After waiting a week for an appointment, it was towed (more drama) back to palmers along with a list of all I’d done to troubleshoot the newest issue of starting and immediately stalling. The last line of my list had in Big letters “no fuel pressure!” After hours of testing myself. That was a WEEK ago, and as of yesterday no one had checked the fuel pressure yet. They HAD told me it was fixed, though, after they said the MAP was unplugged.... and I made it half a block before the engine light started flashing, next to no acceleration, burning smell from vents, and running on 2 cylinders. I turned around and pulled it right back in. The service writer tells me “you said get it running.... not running RIGHT”. I give him BACK the keys with orders to freakin FIX IT—-not almost, not sorta, FIX IT!” The GM wasn’t there of course, so I had to walk back to Tillman’s corner for the second time that week because their van wasn’t available. I started walking when the lights started flicking out the first time and no one had said a word to me all day. Finally I contact with service manager... but he tried to tell me I might need a new catalytic converter (run about $1000). And I had presence of kind to ask, “did your men even CHECK THE FUEL PRESSURE!?” “No”. They’d never even (without my note) checked to see if the engine had gas going to it. After a week. I’ve lost another job now, so screw it. And what gets me is I paid to have a checkup and PREVENT this. And now I’m stranded 900 miles from home with no friends or family, and walkin 4 miles for food while my car collects dust in the service bay. They couldn’t do any worse if they tried.
Very Slow Service
by 10/09/2018on
Don’t come to Palmers Toyota for an oil change unless you have a day to kill. I would like to have my periodic service done at the dealer so all my service received rods are in one location. However, after making an appointment and sitting here almost two hours (and still waiting) it looks like Jiffy Lube in in my future. Palmers service sucks big time.
disgruntled
by 03/03/2018on
I bought a truck 4 years ago from palmers toyota the truck was ok for me till recently i was going to trade it in and was told it had been in a head on collision with a deer it had severe frontend and both right and left panel damage. i was not told about the truck being in a wreck at time of the sale. i was told to bring it in and they would offer payoff if i traded in on another vehicle. i looked at a truck that was 10 years old with 115000 miles plain work truck and was told the least they would take was $19500 i thought that was rediculious so i now figure they got their so i am just screwed. [contact info removed]
Best Retail Experience Ever
by 01/27/2018on
First off, Reggie you are the man! This is experience was a first for me. I thought buying my first vehicle was going to be scary and at first it was but Reggie knew exactly what to do and got me into my truck! It took a little while to get things done but this was because of me not the dealership. The reason I mention this is to let anyone know that at Palmer’s Toyota they will be patient with you and do everything they can for you. Again, thank you so much for the experience Reggie.
Excellent Experience
by 08/14/2017on
This is the second vehicle purchase from Palmer's Toyota by me. The whole experience was excellent from start to finish and I would recommend them to anyone looking for a vehicle. My salesperson, Diana was nice, professional, and knowledgeable. She should be commended by the job she does through the whole car buying process. If you are looking for a professional sales staff, friendly customer service, and a non-pressuring experience, go to Palmer’s Toyota. I have purchased several vehicles over the past years and Diana is the best by far salesperson I have ever worked with! Thanks again, Palmer’s Toyota!
Bad customer service
by 07/30/2017on
I would not recommend Brandon Williamson I had a bad experience he showed no concern with my vehicle.
Exceptional Dealership
by 07/31/2016on
Told my sales rep Randy Yusef what I was looking for. He found exactly the car with all the accessories I wabted. Made me a deal that was great. Awesome salesman and dealership. They keep their word with No BS attached,
Exceptional Experience
by 12/06/2015on
I recently purchased a 2016 Tundra at Palmer's Toyota. Tiffany Fredrick was exceptional. She was highly recommend by a co-worker was better than advertised. Honestly, I couldnt have imagined a better experience.
Service Rep James Ard is a Great Guy
by 10/03/2014on
My husband and I are very satisfied with the service at Palmer's Toyota Superstore. Our Service Representative is James Ard. Please let James Ard know that you read this review. Thank you and Blessings. Mrs. Glynis Madison
SEE KEVIN DAY AT PALMER'S TOYOTA SUPERSTORE
by 10/03/2014on
My husband and I are very satisfied with the service and the staff at Palmer's Toyota Superstore. Our Sales Representative is KEVIN DAY. If you are shopping for a car/truck/van/SUV/Scion, etc., please see Kevin Day [non-permissible content removed]! Thank you and Blessings.
Great Experience
by 09/25/2014on
I recently purchased a 2014 Rav 4 from Palmer's Toyota. the experience was nothing short of phenomenal. Great customer service.
Maintenance Service
by 09/14/2014on
Thank you, James A., for excellent customer service during the recent maintenance service appointments for my 2009 Venza and my husband's 2011 Tacoma. I was out of there in no time and you gave me good information about scheduling other work our vehicles need. Thanks again, Jennifer Swanson
Excellent Experience!!!
by 09/04/2014on
Our experience with Jerry G. and the entire team that worked with him from Palmers Toyota was absolutely wonderful to work with. We are loving our Certified Pre-Owned Camry. Jerry and myself worked on pricing and the type of car we were looking for, for about 2 months via internet sales, and ultimately that helped us drive home with just what we needed and had been looking for. Thanks for a great experience! Sincerely, Allen &amp; Robbin Syphrit
Great Experience
by 08/08/2014on
I recently purchased a Toyota 4Runner from Palmer's. It was a hassle free experience and we will definitely take them our business in the future. They will also be highly recommend them to friends and family.
Jeep Wrangler
by 08/02/2013on
I purchased a Jeep Wrangler from Palmers and couldnt be more satisfied. I found the Jeep online and was sold. I was able to see a picture from every angle possible and the price seemed very reasonable. I met with Mr. C. from the internet department and he was very friendly and helpful. I didn't feel pressured and he was even able to work out the price in my favor. Great car, great service and all i can say is if your'e in the market for a vehicle you won't be disappointed.
Great Customer Service and Quick Turnaround
by 07/30/2013on
Serviced my Toyota Highlander with Lindsey at Palmer's and was greeted promptly upon arrival and was in and out in less than 30-40 minutes for my oil change and tire rotation. Lindsey did a great job.
Palmer's Toyota
by 07/26/2013on
Great experience working with the Palmer's internet sales staff on the purchase of my Toyota Highlander. Very courteous and knowledgeable. Overall pleasant experience.
Great Car Buying Experience!
by 06/18/2013on
After using Edmunds to determine a fair price for the Toyota Camry I was in search of I was recommended to Palmer's Toyota and their Internet Sales Staff responded to my inquiry with a price very close to what I had researched on Edmunds and I bought my New Camry three days later from them. Quick response and great customer service.
Unprofessional Service Department
by 07/31/2012on
This is the most unprofessional service department that I have ever experienced at a Toyota dealership. They refuse to honor Toyota's factory warranty. They need a change of management. Do not take your car there for service. Go to ANY other Toyota dealership for service. Toyota is a good product to take your business to another dealership.
Internet quote
by 03/13/2012on
With help from Edmunds.com, I knew the fair price for this 2012 Tacoma pick up. So I bought the truck within a few days. I had to wait kind of long time for them to clean up to take delivery; no one offered me any drink or told me there was free drink available, I had to find it myself.
Palmer's Toyota is the best!!
by 06/14/2008on
With the help of Edmunds.com, I was referred to three local dealerships in South Alabama for quotes on a Toyota Tundra. One of the dealerships stood out by a mile--- Palmer's Toyota My emails were returned promptly by Mark Hammell. He was very fair with his quote and within a couple of days of my original email, at my convenience, I picked up my new Tundra. One of the other dealerships took a week to email me back and tacked on $4,000 worth of options that I didn't need. The third quoted me the MSRP which I could have walked on the lot and gotten that price ??? defeats the purpose of price shopping if they are offering full price! With the help of Edmunds.com I knew the dealer's cost for the vehicle that I wanted and felt like the first quote that I received from Palmer's was very fair. So, I accepted the offer. Mark gave me the "out the door" price - (He knew that I didn't want any extras, since I was buying a company vehicle). I took the check in for that amount and off we went in our new Tundra. There was no pressure to buy any unwanted extras. No "come in today" pressure, just a very smooth transaction at my convenience. The best car buying experience that I have ever had!! A + for Palmer's - especially for the internet service by Mark and prep/delivery of car by Kevin. I will return for future purchases, but of course, will start my search with Edmunds!!!
