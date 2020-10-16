1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My Joe Bullard Infiniti experience Saturday 3/17/18. If you live any distance away, in my opinion based on my recent experience, do not drive based on their promises, online pictures or description of a used vehicle. My recent experience to purchase a 2016 used vehicle is as follows. They wanted to "earn my business" so through many correspondence, mostly by text, we agreed on a price. They acknowledged there were a few blemishes and agreed they would fix them, if I agreed to purchase the vehicle. I told them I had one other vehicle at another dealership I was interested in and was heading there first. At that point, I speculate they knew I was a serious buyer and they increased their attempt to sell me their vehicle. Throughout the morning they proposed a price drop and to have the vehicle's blemishes fixed, if by doing so they ask would I purchase the vehicle. I told them as soon as I looked at the first vehicle I would let them know. We passed on it. I then contacted Joe Bullard Infiniti Acura and said I would purchase the vehicle based on their promise of price and condition. They confirmed the vehicle was ready and encouraged us to come and buy their vehicle. We then detoured three plus hours heading to Joe Bullard Infinity with money in hand. All the while they are texting me in anticipation of our arrival getting all personal information so they would have the paperwork ready. I did decline to give my SS# prior to my arrival. We arrive at the dealership just prior to close to quickly see the vehicle, test drive, inspect and complete transaction; with every intent in bringing our new vehicle home, a three plus hour drive home. To my surprise the vehicle blemishes had not been repaired and was found to also have a significantly damaged windshield. Obviously very disappointed and confused to why they prompted us to come purchase the vehicle and promised it to be ready, all the while knowing it could not be sold with a damaged windshield, and the agreed upon blemishes were not fixed. With a complete lack of regard for our time they prompted us to come purchase a vehicle that by their admission could not be sold being the windshield damage was a liability, and in that condition the vehicle could not leave the lot. Being tired and hungry, from a long day of travel without stop, we did not want an argument so we suggested for them to call when the vehicle is actually ready to be sold, and we would consider returning and purchasing the vehicle. They dismissed our offer and counter offered I purchase the vehicle and they would give me their version of an "I owe you" on the needed repairs. That was so vague and living over three hours away there was no chance we were willing to purchase the vehicle in full, leave the vehicle and return home with an "I owe you" in pocket. But it gets better. This is when it gets really audacious. The manager David then makes us a second offer, he ask me to put down a deposit of $1,000 towards the repairs to their vehicle. He then attempted to explain how I needed to put "skin" in on the vehicle in good faith. Are you kidding, right? Literally our skin drove a total of six plus hours with money in hand to purchase a vehicle that by their admission could not even be sold that day. We clearly stated we were willing to come back once the vehicle was ready but the manager dismissed us because we were not willing to pay in good faith "skin" $1,000 towards the repair of the vehicle. A vehicle I have no ownership of, and no say in who or how the repair was to be done. The disregard for our time and effort to purchase this vehicle is beyond unacceptable. The bottom line is we were misled regarding the vehicle's condition, wasted a beautiful Saturday afternoon, wasted our gas and effort; all leading to a climatic end receiving a skewed lecture on the need for us to "put in skin, on a vehicle I have zero ownership or say. The arrogance and complete lack of regard by Joe Bullard Infiniti Acura was simply an experience I hope this review prevents anyone else from. Sales associate was Zahc M and manager David L. Be warded!! Read more