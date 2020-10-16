INFINITI of Mobile
Customer Reviews of INFINITI of Mobile
Really BAD experience
by 10/16/2020on
One of the worst car buying and service experience. We were warned about this dealer but due to its proximity we opted to go with them, The initial price promised was not honored- after we sold our car we had no choice but to buy the new one from them. Then after less than 1000 mile the close to 110,000 &$ car started to have major issues issues. They would take the car for days/weeks only to bring it back with the same issue- The car has been at Land Rover MT Kisco for more than 45 days and it has only 1600 miles on it now.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
My Joe Bullard Infinity Experience
by 03/26/2018on
My Joe Bullard Infiniti experience Saturday 3/17/18. If you live any distance away, in my opinion based on my recent experience, do not drive based on their promises, online pictures or description of a used vehicle. My recent experience to purchase a 2016 used vehicle is as follows. They wanted to "earn my business" so through many correspondence, mostly by text, we agreed on a price. They acknowledged there were a few blemishes and agreed they would fix them, if I agreed to purchase the vehicle. I told them I had one other vehicle at another dealership I was interested in and was heading there first. At that point, I speculate they knew I was a serious buyer and they increased their attempt to sell me their vehicle. Throughout the morning they proposed a price drop and to have the vehicle's blemishes fixed, if by doing so they ask would I purchase the vehicle. I told them as soon as I looked at the first vehicle I would let them know. We passed on it. I then contacted Joe Bullard Infiniti Acura and said I would purchase the vehicle based on their promise of price and condition. They confirmed the vehicle was ready and encouraged us to come and buy their vehicle. We then detoured three plus hours heading to Joe Bullard Infinity with money in hand. All the while they are texting me in anticipation of our arrival getting all personal information so they would have the paperwork ready. I did decline to give my SS# prior to my arrival. We arrive at the dealership just prior to close to quickly see the vehicle, test drive, inspect and complete transaction; with every intent in bringing our new vehicle home, a three plus hour drive home. To my surprise the vehicle blemishes had not been repaired and was found to also have a significantly damaged windshield. Obviously very disappointed and confused to why they prompted us to come purchase the vehicle and promised it to be ready, all the while knowing it could not be sold with a damaged windshield, and the agreed upon blemishes were not fixed. With a complete lack of regard for our time they prompted us to come purchase a vehicle that by their admission could not be sold being the windshield damage was a liability, and in that condition the vehicle could not leave the lot. Being tired and hungry, from a long day of travel without stop, we did not want an argument so we suggested for them to call when the vehicle is actually ready to be sold, and we would consider returning and purchasing the vehicle. They dismissed our offer and counter offered I purchase the vehicle and they would give me their version of an "I owe you" on the needed repairs. That was so vague and living over three hours away there was no chance we were willing to purchase the vehicle in full, leave the vehicle and return home with an "I owe you" in pocket. But it gets better. This is when it gets really audacious. The manager David then makes us a second offer, he ask me to put down a deposit of $1,000 towards the repairs to their vehicle. He then attempted to explain how I needed to put "skin" in on the vehicle in good faith. Are you kidding, right? Literally our skin drove a total of six plus hours with money in hand to purchase a vehicle that by their admission could not even be sold that day. We clearly stated we were willing to come back once the vehicle was ready but the manager dismissed us because we were not willing to pay in good faith "skin" $1,000 towards the repair of the vehicle. A vehicle I have no ownership of, and no say in who or how the repair was to be done. The disregard for our time and effort to purchase this vehicle is beyond unacceptable. The bottom line is we were misled regarding the vehicle's condition, wasted a beautiful Saturday afternoon, wasted our gas and effort; all leading to a climatic end receiving a skewed lecture on the need for us to "put in skin, on a vehicle I have zero ownership or say. The arrogance and complete lack of regard by Joe Bullard Infiniti Acura was simply an experience I hope this review prevents anyone else from. Sales associate was Zahc M and manager David L. Be warded!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Used car purchase
by 11/04/2016on
Sim was great to work with and very upfront and honest. I had just walked away from Lexus of Mobile because the salesman was not truthful about a recall Lexus had on their RX350. I had explained my poor visit to Sim and he was totally upfront with everything about the car and if he didn't know he said so and took the time to try and find an answer. He met my needs with pricing the first time so I didn't have to haggle on the price! That was a totally different experience to me! I am very pleased with my purchase and so is my daughter since the car was for her. Thank you Sim and Joe Bullard Infinity for making this a great buying experience. I will be returning soon to replace my wife's van and look forward to doing business with Sim again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Dealership
by 11/16/2015on
I have bought several vehicles over the years and this dealership by far, has proven to be the fastest and friendliest. Even though I bought a 10 year old vehicle, they treated me and my family with the utmost respect. Our salesman was very helpful and not pressuring at all. From the time I picked out what I wanted, agreed on the price, I was out the door in 40 minutes. Thank you to all involved with making my purchase easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership!
by 08/24/2015on
We just purchased our 3rd Infiniti from Infiniti of Mobile. Mike McVay has always been our salesperson. He is honest and thorough.
Buying my fifth Infinity
by 05/23/2015on
I wasn't quite ready to buy a new car, I had a 2013 JX that I loved, but due to certain circumstances, I needed a new car,there was no doubt what we were going to do, call Mike Mcvay. I cant tell you how easy he made the whole transaction take place, not to mention he found a car identical to my wish list,I am extremely happy with My QX60 Mike McVay went above and beyond to help me,and is always available when you call.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Easy Experience
by 10/07/2014on
We have just bought our 3rd car from Infiniti of Mobile. It is so nice to not feel any pressure or have to endure any price haggling. When we think of Mike McVay (our sales associate for each purchase), we think more of the word "friend" than "sales person". His knowledgeable, caring nature just makes the buying process so easy and pleasant. And his commitment doesn't just end when we drive away. We know we can call him with any questions or concerns we have. We will definitely keep coming back!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience I've had buying a used car.
by 06/05/2013on
Found car I was interested in online,contacted dealership, was put in touch with Mike M. Closed deal drove 120 miles to pick up car. Mike had discovered a repair problem had it fixed and delivered the car to my home. Have purchased a lot of cars but this salesman and dealership are 1st class. Will use again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Top Notch Salesman at Infiniti of Mobile
by 04/13/2013on
I just purchased a new G37 from Infiniti of Mobile. Ron J. was the salesman. Ron was attentive and responsive, but not at all pushy and pressuring. He was knowledgeable and a pleasure to do business with. I would do business with Ron and Infiniti of Mobile again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience with Infiniti of Mobile
by 03/24/2013on
We just purchased a new JX35 from Infiniti of Mobile. It was the most pleasant experience I have ever had in purchasing a car. We got a wonderful product at a great price. We will definitely do business with Joe Bullard Automotive again. Could not ask for more honest and friendly staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2 certified pre-owned