5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This had to be the best car buying I have in many years of purchasing new or used vehicles. Dealing with Travis Whitfield was like talking to someone you have been knowing for many years and quickly arranged having the exact vehicle I was looking for transferred in much faster than anticipated. Dealing with Ryan & Leslie helped make this a flawless process from the time we arrived until we were leaving with our Pathfinder. This is the 4th late model rental vehicle that I have purchased but the first from Enterprise Car Sales, I feel that the bottom line price was much lower than buying "fleet or program cars" from retail dealerships & the trade in allowance was considerably better than local dealerships were quoting me. Great Team in Mobile really making this a "Great Experience ". Read more