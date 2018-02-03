Enterprise Car Sales Mobile
Friendly, Professional, Amazing Experience
by 03/02/2018on
After spending 5 years searching for an affordable Jeep Wrangler they made my dream come through. They go over and beyond to get you into something thats within your budget and that suits you! They are my go to now! Recommending you guys to all my friends and family!
Very Professional and caring
by 12/31/2017on
Excellent staff that make you feel comfortable thru the whole process. They pay attention to the small details. The enterprise process is the best buying experience ive Had!
Great Experience
by 09/26/2017on
This had to be the best car buying I have in many years of purchasing new or used vehicles. Dealing with Travis Whitfield was like talking to someone you have been knowing for many years and quickly arranged having the exact vehicle I was looking for transferred in much faster than anticipated. Dealing with Ryan & Leslie helped make this a flawless process from the time we arrived until we were leaving with our Pathfinder. This is the 4th late model rental vehicle that I have purchased but the first from Enterprise Car Sales, I feel that the bottom line price was much lower than buying "fleet or program cars" from retail dealerships & the trade in allowance was considerably better than local dealerships were quoting me. Great Team in Mobile really making this a "Great Experience ".
Best Buying Expierience
by 09/02/2017on
Nate Burks is an awesome sales Rep. The total experience was by far the best I have ever had. From the no pressure sales to financing this group at Enterprise Car Sales Mobile AL go above and beyond the call of duty. I highly recommend anyone interested in purchasing a vehicle see them before they purchase.
Matt and the "Gang" in Mobile, AL.
by 08/01/2016on
Patience, professionalism, and pragmatism "Patience" in that I spoke with Matt from Monday until Friday last week in an effort to coordinate a time that I could work with Matt. Saturday ended up being the best time. "Professionalism" permeates throughout the Mobile, AL. store by means of, courteous service, knowledge of buying procedures, financing, and the all around desire to listen and act upon my concerns as a buyer. Finally, but by no means last, "pragmatism". I believe I had a real world situation where it may have been in my best interest to wait on a purchase. Matt listened, conveyed both my situation and concerns to his management team, and we got the deal done!!
Excellent Customer Service
by 08/13/2015on
The gentlemen at this location are amazing. They assure customer comfort and trust. After researching cars for some time I visited this location. I handed my search over to Braeden Root and had absolutely no worries that he would find the vehicle I desired. Totally seamless process
repeat customer
by 05/31/2014on
came back to buy an additional car for my son after the very positive experience from the first purchase over a year ago. I was glad to see the same management, attention to customers, professionalism and knowledge of the fleet and the process. You cant ask for much more from a car purchasing experience other than to please have the right price for the quality of the vehicle. They did. I may be back for round three next year!
This Is The Way To Buy A Used Car
by 01/23/2014on
I searched for a used car for weeks. I had a specific budget and expectations in my next vehicle. I went to many dealerships and experienced the walking game and the waiting game. It was horrible. I found my 2012 Jeep Liberty with low miles and a very low price at Enterprise Car Sales. It's a beauty! I hope to get 20 years out of this vehicle. but if I don't I'll go back to Enterprise and skip the used cars at the dealerships. Johnny H. was very easy to work with and he didn't pressure me at all.
my 2010 dodge purchase in 2014
by 01/16/2014on
I have been an enterprise car sales customer since 2004, this year 2014 I have made my third purchase with Jonathan at enterprise. It has always been a great experience , this particular purchase was extra special since i was trying to upgrade to a bigger vehicle just a few week before I deliver my new baby. So , i was very specific to my needs and requirements for my next vehicle. the staff took great care of me making sure I got the price, the size and the quality I wanted. Love the 12 month 12000 mile and the seven day trial, I did purchase the five year key replacement and tire coverage. no hassles and less stress than an ordinary dealer... free car facts with very friendly staff.
Great Experience!!
by 12/16/2012on
I recently purchased a BMW from this Enterprise Car Sales, and it was the best car buying experience I have ever had! I liked the no haggle pricing for their car and my trade-in. They included a 12 month/ 12,000 mile power train warranty, and a 7 day money back guarantee on the car. All three people I talked with were greatnot at all like the typical car salesmen. I would highly recommend Enterprise Car Sales to anyone looking for a great car at a great price.
