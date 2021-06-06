BMW of Mobile
Customer Reviews of BMW of Mobile
New 2021 X1 from THE #1
by 06/06/2021on
My experience at BMW of Mobile, was nothing short of amazing! I had been in the market to purchase a new BMW for about a month, contacting BMW dealers in Georgia and Mississippi. After dealing with some nasty and rude salesman at Alpharetta BMW and Galleria BMW of D’iberville, I am pleased to say I have found a new BMW home, Mobile! My entire transaction was so quick, painless and informative! Hands down THE best transaction E V E R and this is my 3rd BMW! During my transaction, I met and worked closely with Mr. Jeff, Mr. Arthur, and Mr. Jaron, all wonderful guys! The entire staff was friendly, helpful and assuring! My deal was complicated however THEY MADE IT HAPPEN! I highly recommend this dealership to all searching for their next BMW! Thank you BMW of Mobile for my new X1, the baby mobile!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great
by 06/18/2020on
Arthur is a very patient client advisor. He believes in the BMW car and know it inside and out. As a first time customer I was impressed with the entire Car buying experience. I had been to several dealerships and never received this great of experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Collision Repair
by 06/06/2019on
Awesome work, fast and friendly service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New bmw 3 series purchase
by 06/04/2019on
Having driven other bmw's over the years I've come to expect certain characteristics in every bmw. Tight handling and precision to name a couple. When I first drove the new 3 series I was pleasantly surprised by how much more comfortable it is compared to previous generation 3 series. Much more compliant ride without being mushy and precision handling when you push the vehicle. Very much like the bmw I know but more civilized. The technology onboard is pretty impressive with the new idrive 7 and the new dash, spectacular! Best of all my sales person Murray Brown was amazing. I've spoken to Murray this past year as I come in and out of the dealer to service my car and he was always happy to speak with me about cars and never any pressure. When it came to recommending people I sent my brother who was looking for a new M5 competition and Murray was able to work his magic, he was helpful, honest and made the whole buying experience a positive experience for my him. My brother is very picky and particular and Murray executed with brilliance. When came to finding another car for our family I looked around and ultimately came back to bmw. As I told Murray you can buy a car anywhere but what really stands out is the service department after the sale and when the new car sensation has worn off. Shay in service has been phenomenal in taking care of my service needs the past couple of years and that really led me to buy another BMW. Many times as customers we gripe about unpleasant experiences but forget all the good things these guys do each day and I want to thank Murray, his GM Drew and Shay in service for their fantastic work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent!
by 06/01/2019on
Becky at the service counter was so knowledgeable and friendly! I really appreciate the excellent customer service (even on a Saturday morning). Iâll definitely be back for all of my car maintenance!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Another great experience with the whole team!
by 05/31/2019on
Recently purchased my second vehicle in five months from Marcus and the BMW of Mobile team. Marcus really pays attention to buyer preferences and makes the process of finding the right vehicle easy and pleasant for even the pickiest of buyers!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Love the car, but feel honestly was missing
by 05/29/2019on
Recently purchased a pre-owned car. Love the car and feel it was a great deal! Upon finalizing the deal I was told the oil had been changed and all maintainer was complete. After driving 2+ hours home I realize the oil has not been changed and the car is also in need of a tire rotation. I called to inquire and I was told I could drive the 2 hours back and they will evaluate if they are willing to change the oil. Bottom line, I should t have been instructed the oil was changed if it was not and they should be willing to fix their error. Now I have a new car I need to bring in for an oil change and tire rotation which is frustrating and not what I would expect with the $599 service charge they added on.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Painless
by 05/20/2019on
Simba was great, funny, personable and knowledgeable. Easy process, only thing I wish they would've had done was have the numbers to negotiate ready for when we got back, would've saved a little time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Buying a BMW
by 05/08/2019on
BMW of Mobile was a great place to buy a car. Everyone, from the salesman to the business manager was involved in the purchase. They couldnÃ¢ÂÂt have been more friendly and supportive. I would recommend them to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good people are right here
by 04/30/2019on
I had my 338i window fixed today and Carie King was excellent in Service for me and in handling my warranty for the payment. They were quick and efficient. JJ was very courteous both when he drove me home and picked me up later. I recommend them to anyone! Excellent service! Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Continued poor communication
by 04/30/2019on
We've had issues with BWM of Mobile before. Communication is typically lacking, not timely and not providing the full picture. It almost feels like they are doing a favor to the customer that's costing them money. We've also had misdiagnosis and incorrect quotes provided in the past. It's a shame this is the only dealership in the area - they are not my dealership of choice, they are the dealership due to lack of choice.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Great customer service
by 04/23/2019on
I brought my car into have oil change, body work and a wheel repaired from my daughter rubbing a curb. From start to finish Carrie in service and Danny in collision were amazing!! They were very informative and went above and beyond. Can't say enough about them and they great way they do their job!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Car Service
by 04/12/2019on
The service I was provided by Shay at BMW of Mobile was exceptional. He was very knowledgeable and receptive to the questions I had for the service being performed on my car. His attitude and knowledge of job is one that all should want to emulate in customer service. Thanks..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good experience
by 04/03/2019on
Had specific issues to address. All work performed in a competent manner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Purchase of BMW X5
by 04/03/2019on
We would absolutely recommend BMW of Mobile and especially our salesman, Jaron Ledbetter and their Finance Manager, Jon Busuttil. They were easy to work with, friendly and knowledgeable. It was a great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change, serviced
by 04/01/2019on
Shane was very helpful with explaining the additional services needed and fast service, will return
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
i was shorted in the valye of my trade in.
by 03/28/2019on
i do nor feel i was given what my rruck was actually worth when i traded it in. i wish i gad never traded vehicles
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Service center experience
by 03/20/2019on
I had a very good experience with this service person, Carrie, and my car was fixed to the requirements that was told to me. Would definitely be utilizing this location again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best experience from a dealer ever!
by 03/14/2019on
We have purchased many cars over the years and this go around we had gone to nearly every brand available. We even check vehicles out on Sundayâs to avoid salesman as we donât want to be tackled when we get out of the door. Mobile BMW was a class act. Knowledgeable, asked what we were looking for, manager sat down with us and treated us like we were people and not a number, and finance didnât cram anything down our throats. The experience alone will have us going back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional Service
by 02/28/2019on
Matt and Arthur from BMW of Mobile made this the easiest car buying experience I have EVER had! Buying a new vehicle is nerve racking in itself but they made it fast, painless, and affordable. Matt was extremely helpful at every turn and Arthur and Adele had the paperwork signed and out of the way before I knew it. I will definitely be back when car shopping in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very good sales experience!
by 02/22/2019on
The guys at BMW of Mobile were great. They spent a lot of time with us and never made us feel pushed or like we were not valued. Worked out a good deal that we were happy with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
