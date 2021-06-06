5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Having driven other bmw's over the years I've come to expect certain characteristics in every bmw. Tight handling and precision to name a couple. When I first drove the new 3 series I was pleasantly surprised by how much more comfortable it is compared to previous generation 3 series. Much more compliant ride without being mushy and precision handling when you push the vehicle. Very much like the bmw I know but more civilized. The technology onboard is pretty impressive with the new idrive 7 and the new dash, spectacular! Best of all my sales person Murray Brown was amazing. I've spoken to Murray this past year as I come in and out of the dealer to service my car and he was always happy to speak with me about cars and never any pressure. When it came to recommending people I sent my brother who was looking for a new M5 competition and Murray was able to work his magic, he was helpful, honest and made the whole buying experience a positive experience for my him. My brother is very picky and particular and Murray executed with brilliance. When came to finding another car for our family I looked around and ultimately came back to bmw. As I told Murray you can buy a car anywhere but what really stands out is the service department after the sale and when the new car sensation has worn off. Shay in service has been phenomenal in taking care of my service needs the past couple of years and that really led me to buy another BMW. Many times as customers we gripe about unpleasant experiences but forget all the good things these guys do each day and I want to thank Murray, his GM Drew and Shay in service for their fantastic work! Read more