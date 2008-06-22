Ray Pearman Lincoln
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ray Pearman Lincoln
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Family dealership with friendly atmosphere
by 06/22/2008on
We purchased a used Town Car in 2007 for my wife who has back problems. They had a good selection of 1-2 year old Town Cars with very reasonable prices. We returned this spring to find a Mercury Mariner Hybrid and were very helpful in finding one when I could not locate one on Mercury's web site. They ordered it and delivered on time at the promised price.
0 new, 0 used, 25 certified pre-owned
about our dealership