We purchased a used 2016 Traverse this weekend. As we were from out of town the deal was negotiated over the phone. When we arrived we were greeted at the door by our salesman (Kevin) and the car was in great condition. Within 30 minutes all the papers had been signed and we were on the road with a full tank of gas. Great simple experience. Thanks Kevin and Robert. Read more