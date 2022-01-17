1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

DISHONEST SALE TO AN ELDER To be totally honest I do not even want to give this place one star!! They TAKE ADVANTAGE of the Elderly!!!! My father whom is 82 (hard hearing & memory impaired, very limited income due to wife in nursing home) stopped in to have his 2017 Soul looked at due to check engine light. While he assumes service is looking into the issue 2 salespeople Kaleb & Tammy come up to him start talking to him asking all kinds of questions. While Tammy is talking to him, someone (assuming Kaleb) called back to service told them to hold looking at the 2017 for Mr. B that they were going to sell him a new one. Really!! I know this because I spoke with service about the issues with my dads car, the gentleman told me what happened. Furthermore they would not use my dads 2017 as a trade because he owed to much on it..They told him to park the 2017 in his driveway and do not make payments on it, that finance company would "come and pick it up". They kept on saying your payment will only $50 more a month, sir and you get blah, blah, blah!! Sounds Good, right?? NOT if you are in your right state of mind, knowing this is not this elderly mans first car purchase !! Yes, he signed all documents, Did he really Hear & Understand what all was happening, my answer knowing my father is NO!!! My reasons I feel he was taken advantage of is the following #1 Age #2 Multiple salespeople (causing confusion) #3 No trade-in because he owed to much on it (red flag) #4 Calling back to service dept telling them to hold repairs " WE ARE GOING TO SELL HIM A NEW ONE " #5 Telling him to park his, that finance company will come pick it up, Do Not make payments on that one. Furthermore, I went in the next day to speak with someone about this sale, To have the transaction revoked, I was told, "WE DONE NOTHING WRONG, HE SIGNED EVERYTHING" I DISAGREE WITH THE RESPONSE AND STILL HAVE NO SATISFACTION, but STILL HAVE 2 CAR PAYMENTS MY FATHER & I HAVE TO MAKE!!! .AS FOR THE 2022 IT STILL HAS THE SAME # OF MILES AS THE DAY THE SALESMAN DROVE IT TO MY FATHERS HOUSE ( Dad could not drive 2 cars home, so they helped him) THANKS GUYS......WOULD LOVE TO HEAR FROM THE BIG BOSS ON THIS ISSUE.... Read more