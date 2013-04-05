1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Beware of dealing with this Dealership. They sold me a used 2002 Cabrio "as is" but failed to alert me about some major defects in the vehicle that they must have been aware of. Although I made several attempts to sort this out with the dealership, they failed to communicate with me and decided just to ignore me. It appears that the Convertible Top was glued on (intentionally) to make it appear as if it were functional, well known that it was a con job. However, on the first rain at my home location, the glue weakened and the Covertible top caved in resulting in me having to replace the top at a significant cost not to mention some damage done to the car interior from leakage during a rain storm. They also claimed that the car seat had been repaired. However, within a month or so the car seat tore apart and I had to have it repaired properly the second time around. Also, driving the car from Alabama to Florida, the Cruise control stopped working and I had to have it replaced when I arrived home. There were a number of other issues that had to be addressed but the major ones are listed above. Although I sent them copies of all my invoices in getting the repairs handled, however, they chose to ingnore me. Its a shame that tameron did not work with me to sort this out and intentionally did not communicate with me..Sad!!! I believe Tameron is a "scam" organization and hope that readers of this review will beware of dealing with such a "low life" organization!!! I have reported this to the BBB and will do so with other regulatory organizations as well as considering legal action against Tameron. Read more