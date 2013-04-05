Tameron Honda Eastern Shore
Do not send your wife alone! Beware!
by 05/04/2013on
Do not send your wife to this dealership alone. The salesman was waiting to prey on someone they felt could be duped. The last vehicle we purchased from them went well when I was there, but when my wife went alone, it was a completely different story. She picked out a vehicle she like and began working a price with the salesman. When I reviewed the numbers by phone, they were significantly higher than they should have been. After I questioned them, the price mysteriously dropped by over $6k dollars. If this is the way repeat customers are treated, I will look to other dealers or brands.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very fair deal and straightfoward
by 02/24/2013on
I walked into the dealership to buy a car I saw on their website. I had researched everything ahead of time and told them what I was willing to pay for their car, what I was willing to take for my trade-in and that I wanted the promotional interest rate I saw advertized. The sales guy I worked with went to the business office and a short time later presented figures that were extremely close to what I wanted. He even brought printouts from Edmund's and other websites to show how they got their numbers. They were very helpful and gave me a very fair deal. The guy in the finance office was also very helpful and worked to get me what I needed and didn't just try to sell me a bunch of stuff I didn't need. They treated me very well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beware of Dealing with this Dealer
by 10/17/2011on
Beware of dealing with this Dealership. They sold me a used 2002 Cabrio "as is" but failed to alert me about some major defects in the vehicle that they must have been aware of. Although I made several attempts to sort this out with the dealership, they failed to communicate with me and decided just to ignore me. It appears that the Convertible Top was glued on (intentionally) to make it appear as if it were functional, well known that it was a con job. However, on the first rain at my home location, the glue weakened and the Covertible top caved in resulting in me having to replace the top at a significant cost not to mention some damage done to the car interior from leakage during a rain storm. They also claimed that the car seat had been repaired. However, within a month or so the car seat tore apart and I had to have it repaired properly the second time around. Also, driving the car from Alabama to Florida, the Cruise control stopped working and I had to have it replaced when I arrived home. There were a number of other issues that had to be addressed but the major ones are listed above. Although I sent them copies of all my invoices in getting the repairs handled, however, they chose to ingnore me. Its a shame that tameron did not work with me to sort this out and intentionally did not communicate with me..Sad!!! I believe Tameron is a "scam" organization and hope that readers of this review will beware of dealing with such a "low life" organization!!! I have reported this to the BBB and will do so with other regulatory organizations as well as considering legal action against Tameron.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Don't waste your time!
by 08/14/2011on
I tried to purchase a used Honda Odyssey from them recently. The price that is shown on the internet is non-negotiable. Not even $10 will be taken off that price. They also charge a $500 processing fee, where most other places charge around $250. Also, when we stated we wanted to pay cash and not finance, they said the price would go up another $750. Go UP???? We left and went to another dealship and got the same year Odyssey but in the most elite package (Touring) in better condition with the same mileage for $2000 less. And we weren't upcharged for paying cash. Our sales person was Mark, even though we asked for another guy that we had been talking to on the phone. Horrible experience and I've been purchasing Hondas for 20+ years. I wouldn't even go to Tameron Eastern Shore to have my oil changed based on how we were treated.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Unpleasant experience.
by 11/04/2010on
The internet sales person at this dealership is one of the rudest people I have spoken to. He basically hates any reference to Edmunds.com. KBB values and the biggest sore point was Consumer Reports. He went into a huge rant about how dare they dictate the prices dealers should sell at and told me that I should call Consumer reports and tell them to reduce their prices and see how far I got. On top of this rude conversation he followed up with an email, saying he would take the price I offered now (Nov) and that I could collect my Odysessy in March! My offer was not unreasonable, it was an educated figure based on Edmunds, USAA and Consumer reports and I had three other dealers willing to sell at this price so I do not know why he felt he could be so condescending. I would like to prevent anyone from wasting their time by contacting Tameron Honda in Daphne, AL unless you want to pay MSRP