Mitch Smith Chevrolet has been a family owned and operated business since May 2, 1955 when Roy Drinkard became Cullman’s second Chevrolet Dealer after John Leigeber, the first Chevrolet Dealer retired. January 1st, 1976, Mitch Smith became the 3rd Dealer. At the time, he was the youngest Chevrolet Dealer in Alabama. On July 21, 2015, Sharon Drinkard Smith, daughter of Roy Drinkard and widow of Mitch Smith became the 4th Dealer. For over 61 years, we have gone the extra mile to make sure our Customers and Employees feel at home and we pledge to continue to treat each one as a member of our dealership family! Customer Satisfaction is our #1 goal at Mitch Smith Chevrolet!

Mitch Smith Chevrolet keeps an inventory of approximately 300 New Cars and Trucks and 125 Pre-owned Vehicles. We also have an in-house finance department for New and Used Sales which has a 94% financing ratio. Our Service Department and Collision Center are equipped with GM certified technicians and Service Advisors.