Great Employees
by 11/10/2017on
All the employees there that I had contact with are great, especially Jennifer. She is their internet specialist, and does her job flawlessly. I will look to them the next time I need an automobile. Thanks Again! Brian
sales Rating
Great price and caring sales staff
by 08/19/2017on
Bought 3 vehicles from McGraw Webb in last 3 years and always get best price and quality service at this dealership. Although I have Chevy dealer in my hometown, I will drive the 30 miles to get great pricing and service. I highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
