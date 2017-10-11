Skip to main content
McGraw-Webb Chevrolet

29 Claiborne St, Camden, AL 36726
Today 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Customer Reviews of McGraw-Webb Chevrolet

2 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Employees

by BrianGentry on 11/10/2017

All the employees there that I had contact with are great, especially Jennifer. She is their internet specialist, and does her job flawlessly. I will look to them the next time I need an automobile. Thanks Again! Brian

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great price and caring sales staff

by jnich17 on 08/19/2017

Bought 3 vehicles from McGraw Webb in last 3 years and always get best price and quality service at this dealership. Although I have Chevy dealer in my hometown, I will drive the 30 miles to get great pricing and service. I highly recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
