Hyundai of Auburn

823 Opelika Rd, Auburn, AL 36830
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hyundai of Auburn

3 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

3rd Hyundai

by Adam1960 on 01/15/2015

Bought my 3rd new Hyundai from Hyundai of Auburn. As usual, got exactly what I wanted at a great price. Service is great, too. Looking forward to my next purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Waste of time

by beaver78 on 01/22/2014

I asked for a bid through Edmonds. I received a phone call when I was at work and unable to answer it. The caller did not leave a message, but I recognized the number. No further effort was made to contact me. In the end, I decided to buy a different brand of car.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyer Beware

by lee82 on 09/01/2008

Sale personal I bought my 2007 Accent was a bit under handed.Never got service data on Accent first 15000 miles.MPGs horrible asked husband to check,21 mpgs.Husband spoke to the sales gentleman who sold us the car.His reply I can't drive.Husband took it to service depart and they reset computer.Do not believe hyundai mpg on sales sticker..Ask Manager for service record.Told me not to worry about them.Phoned Warrentee Department.Was told to worry! Engine light came on red.Service Depart reset and told me not to worry.I stop for light and tacometor needle jumps from 1 to 2..This is my third Hyundai 2 from other dealers no problems.I contacted BBB and Attorny General~See if I can get some thing in writing that covers no service record before I bought .My advice stay away from Hyundai of Auburn Al dealer

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
