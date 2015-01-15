1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Sale personal I bought my 2007 Accent was a bit under handed.Never got service data on Accent first 15000 miles.MPGs horrible asked husband to check,21 mpgs.Husband spoke to the sales gentleman who sold us the car.His reply I can't drive.Husband took it to service depart and they reset computer.Do not believe hyundai mpg on sales sticker..Ask Manager for service record.Told me not to worry about them.Phoned Warrentee Department.Was told to worry! Engine light came on red.Service Depart reset and told me not to worry.I stop for light and tacometor needle jumps from 1 to 2..This is my third Hyundai 2 from other dealers no problems.I contacted BBB and Attorny General~See if I can get some thing in writing that covers no service record before I bought .My advice stay away from Hyundai of Auburn Al dealer Read more