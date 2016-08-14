Johnson Ford
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Johnson Ford
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Car Shopping at Johnson Ford
by 08/14/2016on
My experience with Johnson Ford has been a very positive experience. They found the car I wanted and had it at their lot in two days. The people I dealt with were very nice. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend Johnson Ford to others.
0 new, 29 used, 0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership