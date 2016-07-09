McClary Ford
Customer Reviews of McClary Ford
McClary Ford where they treat you like friends and family
09/07/2016
We bought a F350 from McClary about a year and a half ago and had such a good experience that we decide to make the hour drive again to deal with Mr. Mickey Smith and his team who truly treat you like friends and family unlike the local dealership five minutes from the house that's gotten too big and don't care if you buy from them or not.
This is our 3rd new Ford from McClays
04/08/2016
Ralph our consultant worked with 3 other staff members to find the exact car we wanted. This came as no surprise since that's the way it was 4 years ago when we purchased the fusion we traded in. We really appreciate the effort.
Excellent Purchase Experience
02/21/2016
Max Parker was very helpful and down to earth. Excellent purchase experience on my Ford Edge. Go see Max for your next buy.
The Best!
08/03/2015
Best car buying experience that we have ever had! Thank you Austin! Max pitched in and helped with us also. Great Team!
My car
07/23/2015
My salesman, Thomas, was top notch, and worked to get me the best deal available.
McClary Ford ROCKS! What a great experience!
05/28/2015
We will only buy from McClary in the future. McClary is the most friendly, professional, straight forward dealership we have ever worked with. From Donna our sales rep to Thomas the Finance executive and his team our entire experience was outstanding. We drove 4 hours to do business with McClary and I have already started recommending them to our community. McClary and Ford are an outstanding team! Thank you for the experience!
Great Experience
05/27/2015
Love the 04 Grand Marquis great American road car. Salesman was best ever had all paper work ready. In and out quick. No strain no pain. McClary Ford best place to buy a vehicle.
Great Experience
05/26/2015
In 2000 we bought a Ford Windstar. I had 15 great years carrying children back and forth to school, sports and other activities. As it began to age I would go to the service department where Randy and the other guys would get us up and running again. This week it seemed to be time to look into other options. After driving a couple of cars (and feeling cramped) Thomas suggest a Ford Escape. I drove it and liked it. He made us a great deal. I am hoping to get the service I got out of my Windstar. Thanks for making it effortless!
Great car buying experience
05/16/2015
The mcclary ford experience was great. I will go back. They were very helpful.
Great dealership!
05/10/2015
A family orientated dealership that gives a great price with no high pressure sales. I have bought two F150's in three years.I have been completely satisfied with each purchase.
Mom and Pop Dealership
04/10/2015
Want trust, confidence and service, then go to McClary Ford. The team is small and family oriented. You don't get overwhelmed with flashy showrooms and waiting areas. What you do get are professionals who know time is important. You get Service and Parts from a team who are friendly and don't mind chatting awhile. Want to know about your car, ask and they will walk you through your new car and or you repair. Thomas looks gruff, lol but he loves cars, people and getting you what you need.
Best Car Buying Experience I have had
04/03/2013
McClary Ford was very prompt in sending pricing and detailed vehicle information in response to my internet request through Edmunds. The salesman, Max P. was great. Absolutely no pressure, just provided the information and pricing I requested. I Love my new F-150
