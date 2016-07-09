5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In 2000 we bought a Ford Windstar. I had 15 great years carrying children back and forth to school, sports and other activities. As it began to age I would go to the service department where Randy and the other guys would get us up and running again. This week it seemed to be time to look into other options. After driving a couple of cars (and feeling cramped) Thomas suggest a Ford Escape. I drove it and liked it. He made us a great deal. I am hoping to get the service I got out of my Windstar. Thanks for making it effortless! Read more