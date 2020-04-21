sales Rating

1/05/2016 I purchased a used 2006 Honda Odyssey from Honda of Kenosha. With this purchase, I also bought a warranty from Warranty Solutions. In March 2016, I received a letter from Warranty Solutions stating my warranty had been cancelled. I called Warranty Solutions to find out why and the lady I spoke with looked into and stated Joe Nowakowski, from the dealership (Honda Of Kenosha), cancelled it and that I should call him. After talking with Joe N, I was under the assumption that the warranty was good to go. On Friday 8/05/2016 my vehicle broke down on me. I called the 1-866-number for the roadside assistance and gave them my account number for the warranty. They informed me that my vehicle was not covered under warranty, so I called Honda of Kenosha to talk with Joe regarding this issue again. After multiple phone calls and voicemails I finally talked to Magda Vogel about this and was told it was fixed. After being without a car for almost 2 days, finally Saturday afternoon I talked with the sales guy who originally sold me the car. I told him what was going on and was told to come and get a loaner until the warranty issue was fixed. Right after I got off the phone I headed to the dealership. Once I got there, Amy Dressen, from the service department, told me I would have to wait until they could diagnose the problem before I can even get a loaner. I informed her I needed to be to work and she stated in a very rude and unprofessional manner "Well, if you would have answered your phone, you would have known your vehicle just arrived and we would need to look at it first." Mind you that is not what the sales guy had told me over the phone. After an hour of waiting they finally gave me loaner car, and I was on my way, but I was also an hour late to work by this time, and on top of it I got an occurrence because of my late arrival. All in all, I have received horrible service from Honda of Kenosha. The only person at Honda of Kenosha that was willing to help me out was the sales guy, Thank you D'Eyvan. Joe Nowakowski, who had made the initial mistake months ago, did not even have the decency to return any of my phone calls. This is not only very unprofessional but also makes the dealership look like they dont care. It took me having to call multiple times, leaving multiple messages, and still not getting an answer as to why I did not have warranty still. Then it took almost 9 hours for someone from dealership to even call me back. First off, this was a mistake from a worker at Honda of Kenosha (not my mistake) Secondly I have been paying for a warranty that I didnt even have. Where is the money that I have paid for this warranty that I did not have for the last 6 months? I am so appalled to have been treated the way I did from Honda of Kenosha. In the future, I will not be using Honda of Kenosha. I will be using other dealerships when purchasing other vehicles, as well as any maintenance that is needed on my current vehicle. I wish other customers a better experience than what I had received. Read more