Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Best car buying experience ever!

by Rjohn19 on 04/21/2020

I want to give a great thanks to Mike Mcgee who I have to say put the customer first! He was so patient and willing to work with us on buying a new car. He cared more about how we felt then getting a sale. He made a customer for life.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Slimiest Dealer in Town!

by Bove2019 on 06/10/2019

If you're looking for the slimiest dealer in town you have found it! We have come here 2 times because they have had a car that we had been looking for. Both times we have spent 2+ hours with a rep trying to purchase these cars, only for them to be sold out from under us while we were signing! This time was no different we talked with Steve Blue over the phone 30 min prior to arriving to verify that the vehicle was available. We walked in and was greeted by Steve who advised us that a customer from a couple days ago had shown up and he was dealing with them, the customer he is referring to walked in with us. He pointed us to Cody who was extremely pleasant and helpful, little did Cody know Steve was selling the car to the guy that had walked in just before us. Cody again spent 2+ hours with us only to waste his own time as Steve didn't even bother to give him a heads up. Steve comes over after all the numbers were said and done and we had agreed to a cash offer out the door only to tell us that he sold the car to the other guy. He said that the other gentlemen signed the paperwork 10 min prior, which was a lie 20 minutes later after speaking with a manager we witnessed the other gentlemen still working out numbers and agreeing to terms. Mind you we had cash ready to walk away with this car. It is a regular trend for this dealer to do this and we have officially learned our lesson not to waste our time with them! Steve Blue is a complete Scum Bag and a terrible sales rep and allowed one of his coworkers to sell a car that he knew wasn't available. He wasted our time and his coworkers. We will make sure everyone we know doesn't do business with Lithia!

  Recommend this dealer? No
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

College student looking for car

by Mlozano92 on 06/08/2018

I walked in looking for a good car to commute to college and job. With a good loookihg car, features, saving on gas, and safety. We got a great deal. Treated with respect, non-pressuring, and most importantly answered our questions. First time buying a car was the best experience I could ask for.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Surbaru Outback Purchase

by KN12345 on 05/26/2018

I dislike the entire car buying process, negotiating, etc. I knew what I wanted and salesman made it fairly painless to get in and out.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sales person and the buyer

by Umpas69 on 04/21/2018

I really felt that my sales person listened to what I wanted and was rooting for my wishes. Another local dealer gave me the feeling that is was all about them making a sale at all costs. Years ago I had a terrible experience at George Gee I never wanted to repeat. I was 100% happy and satisfied as I drove away ...0% buyers remorse.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Customer for life

by Hockeydadz on 03/24/2018

Mike, Josh and his team did everything possible to make my 1st Subaru purchase an enjoyable experience. Mike and his crew are honest and will stick to their promises. They have made me and my family into customers for life. I will continue to tell anyone that will listen what good people work there.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Cross Trek Premium vs Limited

by JenfierS7 on 03/04/2018

Overall it was a great experience purchasing my new CrossTreck. I love my new car. I do regret not getting a clear picture of what the differences were between the Premium and Limited. I was told there were only 3 real differences and I feel like there are more.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome experience. Great customer service.

by kaleray95 on 03/01/2018

This was our 2nd purchase at Spokane Subaru and again it was a great experience. Sales staff went above and beyond to make sure we were happy with our Subaru.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Honda CRV

by Rambomarie on 02/24/2018

Hi, My son and I recently were at your dealership to purchase a 2002 Honda CRV. I was very impressed with the man, Ethen Robinson who sold us this vehicle. He was professional, thorough yet friendly and just a great person to deal with! I have had very horrible experiences with car salesman and to have Ethen treat us the way he did gave me a way better look on going to a dealership to buy a car. Thank you so much for making this experience a great one! I love my Honda!! Also, the man who did the final paper work was really great too

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome to work with!

by toparu1 on 02/22/2018

We were so happy that the Subaru of Spokane salesman came up to us at the Auto Show! He was wonderful, answering all our questions, showing us the differences between the models, and just being patient as we went back and forth! The actual buying experience was easy and went quickly. We strongly recommend Subaru of Spokane!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

We will be back again!

by CandH17 on 02/18/2018

We had a great experience working with Subaru of Spokane to buy our first brand new car. We are very thankful to have gotten to work with Colton; he was supportive and helpful from start to finish. We hate shopping and Subaru of Spokane made this process painless. We have already recommended this dealer to some of our friends and family.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ethen Robinson and Costco Car Sales is the way to go!

by Crosstrek3 on 02/12/2018

Ethen Robinson and Costco car sales made our car purchase informative and efficient. We felt like we were getting a fair price, and we enjoyed having Ethen guide us through it. Ethen's help did not end once we purchased the car either. He offered to help us at any time with our new Subaru. Thank you Ethen!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Williams Forester

by Williams1951 on 02/03/2018

Steve Blue was an awesome salesman! He went above and beyond helping us know how to run everything in this new car and went over every inch explaining everything! That helped us so much!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very satisfied

by Madeline19 on 01/30/2018

Subaru of Spokane was friendly, professional and honest. I did not feel pressured to buy. The salesman was very knowledgable and made sure that I was totally satisfied with my purchase. I would highly recommend them to others.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

A Great Buying Experience

by Bhami51 on 01/27/2018

This is our second Subaru purchase from Subaru of Spokane and from Steve Blue, our salesperson. Everything went smoothly and we were in and out of the dealership with a beautiful Outback within just a couple of hours.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Positive experience

by vwendt39 on 01/18/2018

I had a positive experience trying out and purchasing my new Subaru Crosstrek. Jim Miller was the salesman. He was very helpful, courteous, and patient with my son and I as we explored all of our options. I, especially, appreciated that he did not pressure us and spent alot of time with us and made sure we were satisfied.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

A great and no pressure experience

by Beamish on 10/20/2017

This is the fourth Subaru my family has bought from this dealership. Each experience has been done without any pressure from sales staff. I thought that I was given a very fair and acceptable deal on all buying occasions.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Buying a New Forester

by my_new_car_18 on 09/28/2017

This was the ultimate no-pressure sale. I met salesman Steve Vigue over a month earlier & explained I was interested in a 2018 Forester, when available, to replace my 2006 Saturn Vue. Since I was about to leave the country for about 3 weeks and he was so helpful with thorough technical knowledge and experience with this car, that I contacted him on returning. From that point on, all my questions were patiently answered, a test drive was given and the car (2.0XT) literally sold itself. . . Price was right, the trade-in fair, it drives like a sports car & I'm really happy with both the car and the dealership.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Pleasant experience

by Longmont48 on 07/30/2017

We went to Subaru of Spokane to look, that us all. Talked to Taylor, what a great salesman. He showed us several models and we fell in love with the Outback. No pressure from Taylor. Just facts. We were so impressed we bought our 2017 Outback that day. Can't say enough about the whole experience and

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best Car buying experience

by Xenobia on 07/15/2017

I was not pressured to purchase a car and there was none of the normal sales experience associated with going into a dealership. I was allowed the time to make a decision after being presented with clear, factual information. Matt was helpful in answering all of my questions, even if I had already asked them. He didn't push me toward one car or another and gave me the information I needed to make an informed decision. He made the experience relaxed and genuinely appeared to care about me as a person and not just a quota number. I will give him the highest compliment I can in that if I needed to buy another car, hands down I would come to Matt. I have never said that about a car salesman before or for that matter about any salesman. He was the experience at Spokane Subaru

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Low pressure

by LeeRobert on 07/09/2017

Loved working with Nick. He was very knowledgable and personable without being aggressive or pushy. He patiently walked us around to all the different models so we could compare them and their features.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
