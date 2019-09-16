service Rating

We've owned numerous vehicles in our car-driving lifetimes and have never had such bad service. The first time we took our LR3 to the dealership for work should have clued us in, but we're the "second chance" type. The first time we had an airbag sensor problem. Simple right? Just order and replace the sensor. They had the car over 1 week. The sensor they ordered was bad, so they ordered another one. The next one they got was bad. Weird. So the 3rd one comes in - bad too. I asked them to take a working sensor out of a new LR3 sitting on the lot. Nope - can't do that. Finally the 4th sensor worked and we got our car after 7 days. So at that time we tell them about a latch issue with the rear sunroof. The shade would not latch properly and kept rolling back exposing bright sun to the backseat passengers and my 6 month old. Since summer was approaching quickly we wanted it fixed. 2 months later and the part FINALLY came in. Or at least, that's when the service writer decides to finally call us. I called back to schedule an appt, but the person who left the msg was on vacation and the person who answered the phone said he couldnt schedule our appt without him! I asked him if he understood, all I wanted was to schedule an appt! He put me on hold for 20 min to try and "figure it out". I called back and the receptionist said he had stepped out to lunch! Finally, a week later the original service writer calls me back and we get it scheduled. By this time the air suspension started having issues and the car would raise and lower at will like it was possessed, so we scheduled maintenance on that along with a groaning noise coming from the steering column. I bring the car in and get a disgusting, ashtray - smelling, milkshake - stained, grimy, filthy loaner that hasn't been washed in ages. I'm told "2 days". I get the call the next day - "oh we ordered the wrong part for the latch, it will be a few more days." A few days later "oh we got in the right part but we dont' have rivets for it"!!! At this point I ask about my air suspension and I'm told that it's NORMAL for my LR3 to just raise and lower 4 inches without notice randomly all day long. Also, they can't hear the groaning noise in the steering column that I referred to. Yesterday, EIGHT days after I dropped it off, I get a call that it's done. I take 1/2 the day off this morning to go get it. I'm 1/2 way there and the service writer calls me and says "wait - they heard the groaning in the car wash and are going to try and fix it. So I kill 2 hours and head over to the dealership. I open the door to the car and the first thing I see is an unlatched sunroof shade. I try and latch it and nothing. It's even worse than before. Eight days and they did nothing to my car and what's worse, they said they fixed it. I look around and my tan leather is covered in grease fingerprints. They claimed to have washed and vacuumed it but it never saw a vacuum cleaner. I asked them to look at it right there while I was there and had taken 1/2 day off work. They said no, back in the disgusting loaner... I called the Service Manager and have yet to receive a call back yet. If you do buy a LandRover, DO NOT get it serviced in Fife. Read more