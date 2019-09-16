Ranger Rover Velar
by 09/16/2019on
This is the second car that we bought from Charles and Jaguar/Land Rover. We were pleased with the process and our purchase. The service department is also excellent when we bring our cars in for service. We probably live closer to another Jaguar/Land Rover dealer but will always drive the few extra miles to Tacoma.
Exceptional Service for Unexpected Service Need
by 02/11/2020on
Our 3rd time using the service department of Land Rover Tacoma at Fife in the last year since relocating in Tacoma. This time for an unplanned service for a faulty tailgate switch. The Service Advisor, Shane, took great care of getting the issue resolved and care of us! We always leave feeling like a customer for life!
Customer for life
by 08/15/2019on
Took my Range Rover Evoque in for regular maintenance- all service was performed. I had an issue as soon as I left and my service manager Donarius immediately took care if it. He kept in touch with me, apologized humbly, and when I picked up my car after the very minor incident, he had made sure some finishing repairs I had asked for was also completed at no charge!! He made a customer for life and I have already referred friends and family!
WORST EXPERIENCE EVER!!
by 06/24/2019on
If I could give negative stars away, I would!! The only reason I have 1 star is to greet this post to publish. The purchase and service I've received from Land Rover of Tacoma has been awful. The first 6 weeks I owned my car, LR of Tacoma had possession of my vehicle making pitiful attempts to address and services the issues we had when we purchased our CPO 16' Discovery Sport. The customer service was lacking from the very top (General manager) down. I will definitely NOT return there by choice for ANY service or purchase again, EVER!
Amazing Sales Experience received from Joe and Chad
by 06/17/2019on
I am updating this review from a 2 Star to a 5 Star to call out the amazing service I received from both the Sales Manager Joe and my Sales Associate Chad. Originally, when first reaching out to Tacoma Land Rover to inquire about a new vehicle, I did not have a great experience but the way Joe handled it and partnered me with Chad who was absolutely fantastic, it really turned my experience around! When I arrived after working with Joe and Chad over the phone, they had the vehicle I was interested in all ready to go along with getting me everything I needed to help stay within my payment range, they truly went above and beyond for me. I have to say, out of leasing/owning 6 vehicles within the past 10 years, it is safe to say hands down Tacoma Land Rover was the first dealership I have ever been to where I was in and out the door with my new car in less than 2 hours which never happens. My previous 2 Audi Leases had me at the Audi Dealership for 6+ hours which is not a great experience. I want to give another huge shout out again to the amazing sales experience I received from both Joe and Chad which I will definitely be returning to Land Rover Tacoma in the future.
Better buy their warrantee or you will be sorry
by 05/31/2019on
The dealership charged me $178 to walk up to my car and say that the door lock is inoperable and needs to be replaced! Duh! And that replacement would cost almost $1000 and the $178 isn’t even credited.. oh, and by the way they wanted $150 more to tell me why the eco stop quick working and would not tell me how many hours to diagnose why the light around the shifter knob does not illuminate. And why did they do this...according to the service tech it’s because we didn’t buy there extended warranty! He made it very clear that unless you buy this warranty any future repairs or research would be astronomical in price. I also asked for them to check for a hydrolic fluid leak and he said we can look for that during the FREE inspection. His answer for the leak...we THINK it’s coming from the engine perhaps the valve covers but...wait for it...you will need to actually pay $150/hour until they actually determine the source of the leak...oh you should have bought that warrantee!
Used Service in Fife Twice and both were very good
by 05/16/2019on
I have a 2017 Discovery Sport. I had a check engine light on once and the service department were able to get me in quickly. The issue was well explained and fixed in a timely manner. I also had to replace my key fob (I lost my key). The parts dealer was able to look up my information and found a replacement in stock. Again the service department scheduled me in a timely manner and programmed the key and I was back out on the road in less time than estimated.
Always excellent service!
by 05/03/2019on
From day 1, I have received top notch service from this location. I will not take my Land Rover anywhere else. This crew is amazing. Donarious has helped me the last couple of times, and he has been amazing. I wish all people I have met in the industry were as helpful, approachable, knowledgeable, kind, and helpful. He was on point!
Range Rover HSE Purchase
by 04/22/2019on
Great experience with a knowledgeable salesman and a fast easy purchase process.
Breaking stereotypes for LR dealership
by 04/03/2019on
Expensive but that's to be expected, it's Land Rover. At least the service is fantastic.. rarely have to book more than 1 or 2 days in advance for appt, and the shuttle service is prompt and convenient. The techs and reps are super communicative about what's wrong -- what's high priority to fix, what's optional/recommended, etc. UPDATE: not always expensive, I came in for a 90k checkup and escaped with just a $57 oil change! They didn't even charge me diagnostic time for a small shudder I asked them to check into (but they couldn't reproduce). Very nice!
WORLD CLASS SERVICE
by 01/16/2019on
World Class Service!! From making my service/repair appointment, to dropping off my car, receiving a loaner (and a very nice one at that), to picking up my car, everything was handled in an extremely timely,professional and classy manner. Shane, my service professional, treated me with dignity and respect, provided timely and accurate updates, and coordinated an outstanding vehicle for my temporary use, and even had my vehicle shining and clean upon pick-up. Smooth experience all around. True VIP service from a First Class Organization! Thanks Jag/LR of Tacoma and thanks Shane!!
Cole Chellin's First Range Rover Sale!
by 08/30/2018on
I am taking a minute to share my experience at Jaquar Land Rover Volvo of Tacoma. I gave this 5 stars, and for good reason. We went to the service department to pick my Range Rover Evoque up from having maintenance done to find out that Cole was no longer my Service Advisor and he had transferred to sales. Cole started out as a behind the scenes mechanic, progressed to a Service Advisor and now to a salesman. Cole knows all of these cars literally inside out and as a salesman, you could not ask for a more pleasurable person to do business with. He handled our transaction with complete professionalism, he ensured that we were 100% comfortable with the deal we were offered and he even went to bat for a better value on our trade-in vehicle without hesitation. The paperwork was done with lightning speed, everything was electronic on a glass desktop and Zena Park, the Finance Manager was excellent as well. I absolutely loved the NO pressure to purchase anything except what we wanted. This by far, has been my best car purchase! Thank you Cole and Zena!
Great experience!!!!!
by 07/04/2018on
We went to Land Rover of Fife to purchase a Range Rover for my wife & we were greeted by a young man name James to find out it was his first day yet he was very helpful and had a great attitude we also meet with Joe the General Sales Mgr of the store they gave us great customer service and wasnt pushy at all ! After the purchase we received more help from another salesman Charles whom was very knowledgeable and also displayed a fantastic attitude!!! All in all just a great experience!!!
Great Service Experience
by 02/01/2018on
I have been very happy with all my experiences at Land Rover of Tacoma. We bought our Range Rover Sport at another dealership but quickly determined that their service department of understaffed and not experienced with the 2016 td6 model engine in our new car. Tacoma LR has always fit us in for a quick oil change or to deal with any little issue we have had. Service personnel are very professional and helpful. If there was anything that I could improve with their service department it would be to have more loaner vehicles available.
Land Rover of Tocama
by 10/10/2017on
While looking for a new vehicle we stopped at Land Rover of Tacoma to see the new Jaguar SUV. Upon arriving we me Chas, after speaking a few minutes he showed us the Discovery HSE. It was the exact vehicle we needed but never considered. After leaving Ches followed up with us over the course of a month, always very polite and answered all of our questions with great detail. When we decided to move forward on the purchase Ches had the process from start to finish streamlined. Truthfully it didn't feel like we we're buying a car and my wife couldn't be happier with her new Land Rover!
Steve Maxwell
by 04/07/2010on
My wife and l live in Southern Oregon and have been looking locally and by internet for our next car for about a month. My wife uses her car for work and she had a long list of features she was looking for in a car that weren't easy to find. When we finally found the right car, it was at Jaguar of Tacoma in Fife almost 400 miles away. We worked with Carl Watts, who was very professional and straightforward. We found the other people at the dealership to be honest, helpful, and unassuming; no misleading statements. I felt we got a quality vehicle that matched exactly what my wife was looking for and then some. Our experience was well worth the 13 hour drive and I would highly recommend this dealership.
Personal, Down to Earth Exceptional Service!
by 06/23/2009on
We know the dealership; this is our second car we have bought from them. We had a Discovery before and I dealt with Clarence Burris. He is very good and you know; there was no high-pressure for us to buy anything. I, in fact, went to him and explained what we wanted in a new vehicle. What you essentially have here is a family situation that allows us to get the car we wanted when we needed it. We are very pleased with Clarence; in fact, I dealt with him quite often. I let him know in advance what we wanted and he was able to locate it for us. When we went to the dealership Clarence had a vehicle out front and ready for us to test drive. In fact, the nice part about it is we were choosing between the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport and he let us test drive both with no pressure to go one way or the other. He was extremely knowledgeable and helpful in our decision making process. We finally decided on the Sport for a couple of reasons we are very pleased with it. There was only one problem when we came back to take to take delivery of our Sport that he had located and this had nothing to do with Clarence. For some reason the Sport was stuck in delivery mode and would not go over 25 miles per hour. They were able to remedy this quickly and we are very pleased with both Clarence and our Sport. Carol J.
Pathetic service
by 07/29/2008on
We've owned numerous vehicles in our car-driving lifetimes and have never had such bad service. The first time we took our LR3 to the dealership for work should have clued us in, but we're the "second chance" type. The first time we had an airbag sensor problem. Simple right? Just order and replace the sensor. They had the car over 1 week. The sensor they ordered was bad, so they ordered another one. The next one they got was bad. Weird. So the 3rd one comes in - bad too. I asked them to take a working sensor out of a new LR3 sitting on the lot. Nope - can't do that. Finally the 4th sensor worked and we got our car after 7 days. So at that time we tell them about a latch issue with the rear sunroof. The shade would not latch properly and kept rolling back exposing bright sun to the backseat passengers and my 6 month old. Since summer was approaching quickly we wanted it fixed. 2 months later and the part FINALLY came in. Or at least, that's when the service writer decides to finally call us. I called back to schedule an appt, but the person who left the msg was on vacation and the person who answered the phone said he couldnt schedule our appt without him! I asked him if he understood, all I wanted was to schedule an appt! He put me on hold for 20 min to try and "figure it out". I called back and the receptionist said he had stepped out to lunch! Finally, a week later the original service writer calls me back and we get it scheduled. By this time the air suspension started having issues and the car would raise and lower at will like it was possessed, so we scheduled maintenance on that along with a groaning noise coming from the steering column. I bring the car in and get a disgusting, ashtray - smelling, milkshake - stained, grimy, filthy loaner that hasn't been washed in ages. I'm told "2 days". I get the call the next day - "oh we ordered the wrong part for the latch, it will be a few more days." A few days later "oh we got in the right part but we dont' have rivets for it"!!! At this point I ask about my air suspension and I'm told that it's NORMAL for my LR3 to just raise and lower 4 inches without notice randomly all day long. Also, they can't hear the groaning noise in the steering column that I referred to. Yesterday, EIGHT days after I dropped it off, I get a call that it's done. I take 1/2 the day off this morning to go get it. I'm 1/2 way there and the service writer calls me and says "wait - they heard the groaning in the car wash and are going to try and fix it. So I kill 2 hours and head over to the dealership. I open the door to the car and the first thing I see is an unlatched sunroof shade. I try and latch it and nothing. It's even worse than before. Eight days and they did nothing to my car and what's worse, they said they fixed it. I look around and my tan leather is covered in grease fingerprints. They claimed to have washed and vacuumed it but it never saw a vacuum cleaner. I asked them to look at it right there while I was there and had taken 1/2 day off work. They said no, back in the disgusting loaner... I called the Service Manager and have yet to receive a call back yet. If you do buy a LandRover, DO NOT get it serviced in Fife.
