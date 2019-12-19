No Responsibility
Ken Garff Honda in Orem sold me a broken car. The key would not turn in the car’s own driver-side door—information which they made sure I had no reason to suspect when I first test-drove, and never informed me of at any point. They brought it right up for me and made sure I never had to unlock it, which of course only seemed like courtesy at the time. It’s one thing to sell used cars under an agreement that there might be some unknown issues with them for which the dealer isn’t responsible—that’s standard for the car world. It’s an entirely different issue, and a major case of dishonesty and lack of responsibility and integrity, to sell a car with such a glaring issue. You don’t have to do an entire inspection, and assume legal responsibility for every little thing, to notice that the car’s own lock needs replacing; you only need to pull it around to the front for a test drive, which I was told several people did (for me and for others). Ken Garff Honda knew that this car had a major issue, which they unavoidably must have been aware of due to its nature, and they avoided informing me and have refused to take basic ethical responsibility for themselves since. I’ve spoken personally with Mitch Guzman and Colton Maxwell, but according to them they both spoke with their own bosses and returned with the same unethical avoidance behaviour. So I urge you not to trust this business or the people involved with it on a large scale, and look for your car purchases elsewhere. No amount of Honda’s durable engineering is worth the dishonesty.
Good Salesman, Disappointing Finance Experience
We recently purchased a 2016 Honda Odyssey. We worked with salesman Bob Scott who was great. He was very easy going, listened to our questions, and let us take a long test drive with car seats. I never felt that he was pushy. I highly recommend working with him. When we decided to purchase the vehicle we were then taken to the finance department. This is where our experience soured. The finance person was warm and inviting at first. When he presented us with extended warranty coverage options we informed him that we did not want to purchase any coverage, his demeanor changed drastically. He asked who was going to repair our car and acted surprised when I said I would. After that, he rushed us through the remaining signatures, ushered us out of his office, walked over to the salesman's desk to provide him with the temporary license plate, and then turned and left without saying another word to us. I sincerely wish the finance department would encourage their personnel to treat all customers the same regardless of what coverage they purchase. I don't wish to share the finance person's name because I believe his behavior is a result of the incentive structure tied to selling extended warranties.
TERRIBLE
We have had nothing but problems since purchasing our Honda Accord here. We were involved in an accident that destroyed the left side of the car. We took it to Honda to fix. Since the accident wasn't our fault, we did not have to pay the deductible. The man asked if we would also like to have the front bumper and headlight fixed since we didn't have to pay the $500 deductible. This damage was from a different incident so we clarified SPECIFICALLY that we would not have to pay the deductible. He assured us that it would all be included together and nothing would be due. Well of course we go to pick up the car today and they say they processed them as two separate claims and we could not have the car until $500 was paid. Though the employee was at fault, there is absolutely nothing management would do about it. To top it off, the headlight is STILL out and there is a NEW scratch on the back bumper that was not there. (We have photos as proof of the day of the accident that there was no damage to the back). Get it together Honda. You're all about money and couldn't care less about customer service. DON'T BUY FROM HERE.
My purchase
Best buying experience ever. Great service, ample instructions,information,courtesy, totally satisfied with my purchase.
Great service advisors
Shari helped me with my car the other day and she is fabulous. I had my 3 small children with me and although we were there a long time she helped me feel like I was well taken care of. She explained things easily to me and had a good knowledge of what was going on. The other advisors I have had there have been helpful as well. The kids room is great! Right next to adult lounge but still within view. Great snacks and drinks. My car was serviced well but my only complaint is when we went to get in the car, the battery was dead. I was given a "green" check meaning battery was in great condition. The mechanics had the jump start my car in order for me to leave and I had to return two days later to have my battery replaced. Should have been taken care of the first visit. However, second visit I wasn't charged labor so I left happy and running smooth.
Fast and accommodating
I went without an appointment, got a few very needed services (oil change, filters, brakes), and they rushed me through as fast as they could to meet my schedule. Their waiting area is very comfortable and their staff is fantastic.
Great service!
I love taking our Honda Pilot to these guys. They always treat us right and I know that I can trust their advisement. The service manager Spencer is especially awesome and has taken really good care of us.
Outstanding service
The Service Department at Ken Garff Honda Orem always provides superior service with a professional attitude and smile
Quick and professional
Brought in my car for a standard mileage checkpoint maintenance run. Those got done along with a replacement switch for my radiator fan which I didn't notice needed changing. I appreciate that they kept an eye out for potential issues.
No parking, Unknowledgeable Salesman, Bad service
So I hope that Ken Garff is better than this to its other customers. But I think people need to hear about my bad experience. No where to park, Our salesman carried around a paper with the price of each car. He had to look up the price based on the VIN(hard to see). Normally getting it wrong. After spending 2 hours we found a car that was priced where we wanted it. We left to think about it more and later that day we came in to start the paper work. We finally finished with the paperwork 4 hours later. We love our car but good luck on trying to get a hold of anyone when calling in to Ken Garff. For the last week I've called into the Ken Garff leaving messages every time. I even plead to talk to a manager, they say he is busy and I should leave a message. If i needed to buy a car today I would not go back to Ken Garff Honda in Orem. I would go and find a Honda somewhere else.
Great Experience Overall
Our "new car" just purchased 6 months ago was totaled and I needed to find a replacement quick. I wasn't entirely sure what I wanted, but Mike was very patient and helpful. After driving the new Accord Sport, I decided that it would fit our needs well. The entire sales staff was helpful and kind and getting the deal completed and down the road was the best new car buying experience I have ever had. Thanks for a great deal, great car and great experience!
Very good experience
We had shopped for an Odyssey a lot and given up. Even the LX (29,600 msrp) at every dealer was around 27,500 to purchase. Then one day an add appeared on my I-phone stating that for the next 2 - 3 days (until the end of the month) an LX Odyssey was priced at 25,650. They confirmed it, saying they had to move some units before month end to qualify for extra factory bonus - and they still gave me top dollar for my 2011 Dodge pickup (I had shopped it at several other dealers). I thought the final difference price was an absolute bargain. We live in Idaho and so he coordinated with us by phone on our trip down to make sure we didn't "get lost", and the "temperature guage/compass in the aftermarket rear view mirror was perfectly installed for us. He was very low pressure and we would buy from him again.
Ask for Spencer
Purchased a new Honda Pilot on Friday. I walked away 100% satisfied. I really enjoyed working with Spencer. He was low pressure and truly listened to me. I would highly recommend driving from SLC to Orem to get exceptional service and price. When you go to Ken Garff Honda ask for Spencer he will take good care of you!
Exceeded my expectations
I made a road trip from Texas to Washington state and on the way back i needed car service, it was 1500+ miles over due and was turned to this dealership. all of the people that work here were all very friendly and the service that I received was to the up most highest expectations and then some. THey made sure my car would be in tip top shape to continue my trip back home, and it did get me home just fine because its a Honda! 4 days, 4500+ miles, 1 oil change. I would recommend this place to anyone! Thanks again guys!
Ken Garff Orem Sales Dept? Great. Ken Garff Orem Service? HORRIBLE.
Three years ago, my 2004 Honda Civic's battery indicator light came on, which usually means a bad battery, bad alternator, or both. I had just replaced my battery so I told the service staff it was probably the alternator. They completely ignored me and told me it was the battery. After waiting for 90 frustrating minutes for them to replace my battery (something I could have done myself in 20 minutes), I paid the $100 for a "Genuine Honda Parts" battery. I got in my RUNNING car which they had DRIVEN and THE BATTERY LIGHT WAS STILL ON. I immediately returned to the service desk and mentioned this fact, at which point they said, "hmmm, it's probably the alternator." YA THINK? Three irritating hours and $400 later, I left the service dept with my original battery which I had made them put back in and a new alternator. Two weeks later, that alternator died too, forcing a return to this rotten service department. They remembered me and after performing their requisite checks of the battery again, reluctantly agreed to replace this second alternator. With nowhere to go for three hours, I asked for a loaner car. "We don't do that," they said. After much insistence, they finally agreed to let me take their beat-up Honda Oddity courtesy van. They replaced the alternator under warranty (the new alternator's); I left and I've never been back, nor will I. Do NOT go here if you want a good service experience. This experience boiled down to a very poor service manager, who was RUDE and UNHELPFUL at every turn. He and the rest of the service department erroneously and arrogantly assumes that their customers know NOTHING about cars. That is an unfortunate mistake on their part, since some of us (read: ME) are in love with our Hondas. My Civic just passed the 240k miles mark; it's running beautifully and (hopefully) has many more miles left...but not because of the Ken Garff Orem Service Dept. Take your Honda to [another dealership] instead.
AWFUL! STEER CLEAR
I took an odyssey to be inspected by Ken Garff before I bought it. They charged me $110 dollars and said everything looked great. THE DAY I DROVE IT HOME, we had problems. Brakes need to be replaced, steering wheel pump needs replaced, and total we are out two thousand dollars! Ken Garff service claims they couldn't have known (really?! Then what did I pay you for?), wouldn't even look at the vehicle without charging me AGAIN to even find out what was wrong even though I already paid them $110 dollars for nothing. They were complete [violative content deleted]! If this is the way they all do business, I would steer clear!
Do Not Take Your Car To This Dealerm Or Buy Honda
Took the vehicle in to replace an ignition switch that was recalled by Honda. They gave me back the vehicle with a disconnected alarm that operates my locks, panic button, alarm and kill switch. Now none of these 4 items work. They don't want to reconnect it or pay a 3rd party to do it. They will not stand behind their work. They feel I should have the original installer be responsible and I disagree with that position. They broke it they should repair it. So I highly recommend that you do not use this service department. And personally after the way I have been mistreated I recommend you do not buy Honda. My vehicle has already had 2 factory recalls. Honda even stated that they have had many customers in my situation and that their legal department tells them they do not have to stand behind any extra repair their recall creates. And not even the General Manager wants to help you.
They lied to me
I definitely would not recommend this dealership. My husband and I first worked with Shawn (Sean?) the first couple of times we went in. He seemed very friendly and honest. The last time we went in however turned out to be an awful experience. We worked with Max and thought we had found the car for us. The blue book value on it was about $18,000. They had it listed for about $11,000. My husband and I asked him why it was priced so low. He responded that they were just trying to get it off the lot. We kept asking if the mechanics had looked it over and if there was something wrong with it. He seemed to dance around the question. So we asked again and again if there was something wrong with it. He said they were just trying to get it off the lot and listed it so low to bring in customers. The next morning I came in first thing to take it to my mechanic to have it inspected. Keep in mind I had to wake my two children up early to get them to the babysitter so I could go do this, which is a bit of a hassle. On the way to take it to my mechanic the gas light went on! I had to stop and put gas in it! After looking at it my mechanic said, "Please don't buy this car!" He went on to explain the many things wrong with it. He said it needed about $7,000 worth of work done. One problem was that the transmission was about to go and would need to be replaced. The tires were totally bald. He said there was no way they would pass safety and emissions. My husband and I had pointed out the bald tires to Max and he said they had passed S&E and he said they would last at least another year. There is no way. Thank goodness my mechanic felt bad and didn't charge me. When I took it back to the dealership I was pretty upset. I told Max (politely) there was no way we would buy the car it had too many problems. Then he said that they didn't want to do all of the repairs it needed. He said they were just going to let whoever bought it do the repairs. He acted as if he had told us that all along! It was as if he was hoping our mechanic wouldn't find the problems! I was so mad I just couldn't say anything. I just told him goodbye and left. I even waited a couple of weeks to write this review to make sure I wasn't overreacting. But lying is a big deal! I will never go there again, and neither will my friends or family.
