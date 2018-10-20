sales Rating

We had such a great experience shoping for a new car at Kentson Car Company! We knew what we were looking for going in. The whole experience from start to to finish was so easy. They were up front with us from the start so we didnt have to worry about anything. There is no paid commission at Kentson. By doing your research, and asking the associates about their offers, you know you are getting a great deal. We went in a little before closing to check out the car. They let us test drive the car by ourselves, which Ive never seen before and a car dealer. We decided that we were going to go with the car when we got back to Kentson. Since it was so close to closing, we gave them our information to start the credit process to finance our car. When we came in the next day we were in and out in less than a half hour. All the associates at Kentson were so helpful. We are so happy we bought our new car with Kentson! Read more