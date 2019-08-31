sales Rating

We had just lost our previous vehicle and needed another one fast. We went to the first Subaru dealership we could find (Doug Smith), without ever thinking we would buy from them. We were just browsing and interested in a test drive. After browsing, we had to go to the front desk to ask for help since there were no available sales reps. They actually called over another rep from the Dodge dealer (same Doug Smith dealer) to help us. His name was Dave C. Dave was by far the nicest and friendliest sales rep I had ever worked with (and I have bought many cars over the past 20+ years). What made him different was that he was authentic. He wasn't "trying" to be friendly or "trying" to be nice, he really was, and he seemed so interested in our personal life. He never pressured us to buy anything and we shared a number of good laughs. I felt very comfortable with him. We were also able to quickly come to a negotiable price that we were both happy with. I have never met Dave before but he's the type of guy you'd want to invite over for a friendly bar-b-q. A sincere person! I have never before felt good walking away from a car purchase. This experience changed me. Wherever this guy goes I will follow him to buy my next car. -G.L.