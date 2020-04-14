service Rating

I wasn’t going to write up such an awful review until I received an email from them saying that I “declined services.” I did no such thing. My car was there to be fixed because it wasn’t working properly. I was met with an overall attitude of I’m too busy to even listen to you right now, so I was passed to another guy who had a similar attitude. I knew what the problem was, but still I was made to feel like I didn’t know what I was talking about. The problem was exactly what I thought it was. I told the guy I wanted to talk to Ford first to get them to honor their recalled part. Next thing I know my car has already been fixed. I never approved that. Then he says they “sanitize” my car before I get it back because of COVID19. My car was given back to me even worse than it was before, because it sat on their lot in the heat for days. Not one thing was cleaned, sanitized like they said they did on my car. They should have at least wiped off the steering wheel. I also tried to work with their warranty guy, but in the end he wouldn’t even talk to me. I did the majority of the leg work through Ford finding out about warranty coverage, and in the end getting it paid for. I would not call anything this dealership did customer service let alone good customer service. I only gave them 1 star, because their shuttle driver is a very nice guy and they’re lucky to have him. He is how you treat customers who come to you looking for excellent service. I was warned by other local dealership about certain local service places that aren’t good. I am now suspecting they might have been talking about this dealership. No I will not recommend this place to anyone, and if someone asked me I would say go anywhere but there. Personally you might be better off not using a Ford service unless you absolutely have to. Since we got this car three years ago only we have had nothing but one problem after the next. Just before this happened the tire shredded. This dealership tried to sell me one tire for over $125. Tires aren’t that expensive, and most people wouldn’t pay that for only one tire. When I say three years there’s less than 50,000 miles, so that’s not the problem here. My next purchase will very likely not be a Ford. Yes Ford honored the recalled part, as they should have, but it took two weeks to get any answers from them. I would not call that good customer service either. I was even lied to about my call going up to a supervisor. I had to insist that it was. That should not have happened either. Overall my experiences with anything Ford have not been good. Read more