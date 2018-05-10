Trophy Nissan

5031 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX 75150
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Trophy Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Awesome Service/Sales Team

by W_Reeves on 10/05/2018

The Service Team at Trophy Nissan rocks, with on-time customer service, above and beyond communication to the customer, accurate diagnosis and costs. Trophy has made the ease of ownership rewarding and hassle free. The Sales and Service Departments provide quality and professional customer care to/for their customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best car service ever!

by Rashadnasir10 on 03/13/2018

I purchased a new Nissan from Noweda Loud. She was absolutley amazing and got us a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Job

by Oh90125 on 02/26/2018

Francisco Santos was a great sales man!! He helped me get into my Nissan Rogue for the payment I wanted. Come see him

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great!

by Strawberry20 on 02/14/2018

Everything was easily explained to me on how everything works from bluetooth to blindspot sensors! Thanks to Luis suarez for his patience with me for all the questions i had!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Features

by Dianacalcanas on 02/13/2018

Had some trouble understanding how to work my Bluetooth on my Sentra but Luis Suarez was able to assist me and explained everything!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Dealership with Great Service

by MrUnlockedTech on 02/05/2018

Upon coming to Trophy Nissan, I wasnt too sure of what to get. Luckily it was a very welcoming environment. What made it truly stand out was Their salesman, James Martinez. James was extremely knowledgeable about everything and made the overall process very simple.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Job!!

by MONICAreyes232 on 02/05/2018

FRANCISCO SANTOS did a awesome job helping me after i wreck my car unexpectedly. Got my done no money down and helped me when I needed the most.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

troph nissa

by BrandyGFoster on 01/26/2018

If your looking for a great deal and service go see James Sheppard at trophy Nissan he will make you smile thanks shep

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Wonderful Experience Buying Used Car

by cmiller1188 on 01/25/2018

I purchased a pre-owned vehicle from Trophy Nissan last December, and I could not be more impressed with the service and attention I received at this dealership! I put in an inquiry about a beautiful used car and the team called me back the same day to set up an appointment for the next morning. When I arrived I was greeted and promptly met Mark Ballejo, who helped me test drive the vehicle and get set up when I decided to purchase it. He was quick to answer any questions I had, and helped me work with the finance department to get a good interest rate. After all was said and done, I left so the car could go through detail, and man was I impressed! The car was spotless inside and out, including the engine bay. Way to go Trophy Nissan, for helping a friendly customer and excelling at customer service!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Trophy

by Ariel1416 on 01/21/2018

If your looking for a nice place to car shop go see James Sheppard at trophy we did purchase an Altima thanks to shep but no one offered us the service let alone the price that trophy did

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Jett Reed Trophy Nissan Experience

by mikalai on 01/20/2018

Today we went to Nissan for our second vehicle. Jett who had helped us get our first car was working so we decided to stick with who we know. Jett AGAIN was very knoledgable, friendly, and very helpful. He helped us crunch numbers and explained everything in detail to where we completely understood everything. I highly recommend Jett to help you with your vehicle needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great service

by Angelaschreck on 01/19/2018

They were fast, fair and provided a great experience. Gerardo was a great salesman

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

I love this place

by asusbradly31 on 01/17/2018

I will never visit another dealership after coming and meeting with Andrew Riggs. HE was delightful and fun to talk to and answered every question.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchase of Used Car

by Pooh772 on 01/09/2018

Francis Supreme did an awesome job. We were very pleased with him and the other staff at Tophy Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Good service

by laceybred03 on 01/09/2018

Zohair Q., assisted me and my husband in buying a new family friendly vehicle. He was very friendly and definitely made sure I was satisfied with the car...which I was!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent

by Cookie7578 on 12/18/2017

Robert Williams is an awesome salesman he worked dilligent to help us get the best vehicle for our budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

GREAT

by QUEENDIVA1016 on 12/14/2017

I want to thank Francisco Santos. Im so thankful, he was very kind and very patient. He went above and beyond his call of duty. He help me go get my car insurance for my new car, he was really professional and approach me like a gentle man and asked me "how can i help you"?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Customer Review

by Regina456 on 12/06/2017

I went to Trophy for see Ajanae Howard and she was excellent!!! If you go to Trophy in mesquitd and you want a Nissan she is the go to girl!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Exceeded expectations

by HeatherW01 on 12/04/2017

Our sales person, Robert Williams, at Trophy Nissan was so excited about his product and passionate about helping us meet our goals. We let Robert know what we were looking for and what our price range was and he exceeded our vehicle expectations with keeping our monthly payments lower than we originally stated. He was a great pleasure to work with and made sure that we knew everything we needed to know about our purchase before driving off the lot. Truly a one stop shop! Robert has made us customers for life!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

AJANAE HOWARD ROCKS!!!!

by utsag1123 on 11/30/2017

I went in and Ajanae Howard was THE BEST!!!!! She helped me and my family through the entire process of buying and made it so smooth!!! I not only made a sales contact, but a friend for life!!!! Thanks Ajanae Howard and Trophy Nissan!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by eriksimon86 on 11/06/2017

Great Experience with Andrew Riggs at Trophy Nissan in mesquite. I will be back. Thanks for the positive experience and all the answers you gave me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
130 cars in stock
0 new61 used69 certified pre-owned
