Damian Umana was our sales guy at Bob Tomes Ford. We have been looking for pre-owned SUV for the past month or so. My wife and I have 3 grandchildren and need something comfortable with good utility and safety. We thought the Toyota Highlander was going to be what we wanted but then decided to test drive the Ford Explorer. The Explorer blows away the Highlander!! A great driving experience, comfortable luxury and safety features everywhere! The buying experience was "No Pressure" and Damian Umana made us feel comfortable while taking our time to make the right decision for us. In 2003, I purchased a brand new Ford Ranger from Bob Tomes,.. i traded it in 16 years later on the 2017 Explorer Platinum!! Read more