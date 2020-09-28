Bob Tomes Ford

950 S Central Expy, Mckinney, TX 75070
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bob Tomes Ford

4.9
Overall Rating
(17)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (0)
sales Rating

Lane

by Victor Almendariz on 09/28/2020

Very professional and easy to work with. Very knowledgeable. The process went very smooth. Highly recommend Ford in Mckinney and using Lane to get your purchase complete.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
40 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Very Satisfied

by Mike Bailey on 08/17/2020

Happy to have Bob Tomes around with good vehicle selection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best dealership around, Bob Tomes

by Greg B on 08/11/2020

Delwin Phillips, a Veteran, not only in sales, but for our great country. He is a Great Man, easy to work with, knowledgeable, and spot on. He and the finance department will go above and beyond their means to get you what you want. i will be shopping there again, without a doubt, Find Delwin and talk with him, see for yourself.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Customer Experience

by Great Dealership on 07/16/2020

I have been a Bob Tomes Ford customer for 36 years. The friendly, knowledgeable sales staff always makes the purchase go smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Mustang GT Convertible

by Mustang GT Convertible on 06/08/2020

Jeff Sapp was very helpful in working out a fair deal on a new Mustang GT Convertible for my wife and I. Bob Tomes Ford has a great vehicle protection plan including service and near complete coverage on everything. You can drive without worry.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New auto

by Tom Barney on 03/01/2020

Very easy experience. No pressure. Everyone was very helpful and attentive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

GET THE DEAL YOU ARE LOOKING FOR

by April Nelson on 12/31/2019

Love this dealership.. Everyone is very nice and professional. Matt Hoopes is who I purchased from and he was Awesome, He is not looking to keep you around 5 hours to make a deal. You tell him what you want and he will get it . Will purchase again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent purchase experience

by Lance Whitlock on 12/24/2019

Excellent new car buying experience. I worked with Matthew Hoopes to purchase a 2019 Ranger. Overall positive experience, but what stood out the most is Matthews knowledge and passion for his chosen profession. He knows his product better than any car sales person I have ever dealt with. He is helpful and pleasant, and respects his customers. I was never once pressured, or rushed, or coerced toward a decision that wasn’t in my best interest. Sales manager Jerry Ryan was excellent as well. I highly recommend Matthew Hoopes and Bob Tomes Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Ecxcellent experence

by Great job on 11/21/2019

I have purchased may cars from dealer, this has been one of the best experience that I have ever had. My thanks to a excellent sales staff I would recommend these people highly Jeff, Jose, and that tall guy Tommy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Truck Happy! Thank you Bob Tomes Pre-Owned!

by Angel M on 10/28/2019

What a great time we had at Bob Tomes Pre-Owned on my birthday! We drove home a Birthday Truck! David Hooks, our salesman, was up beat and a great salesman! Frank brought us a fantastic deal on our trade-in and Jeff made all the numbers crunch! We are so pleased with our truck and our experience at Bob Tomes Pre-Owned, keep up the great deals and quality service, we will be back in the future for all our vehicle purchases!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great buying experience!

by Ford on 08/09/2019

Damian Umana was our sales guy at Bob Tomes Ford. We have been looking for pre-owned SUV for the past month or so. My wife and I have 3 grandchildren and need something comfortable with good utility and safety. We thought the Toyota Highlander was going to be what we wanted but then decided to test drive the Ford Explorer. The Explorer blows away the Highlander!! A great driving experience, comfortable luxury and safety features everywhere! The buying experience was "No Pressure" and Damian Umana made us feel comfortable while taking our time to make the right decision for us. In 2003, I purchased a brand new Ford Ranger from Bob Tomes,.. i traded it in 16 years later on the 2017 Explorer Platinum!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

5 Star

by T250 on 07/27/2019

Mr. Ray Ray was very efficient and friendly with lots of knowledge. He went above and beyond to full feel my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2019 Fiesta SE purchase

by AMendoza on 06/24/2019

I had a great experience purchasing a new 2019 Fiesta SE vehicle from Bob Tomes Ford. I dealt with Tanner and Lance. They were both professional and courteous and fun to talk to. I would highly recommend them when purchasing your next vehicle. It didn't take long for both of us to come to an agreeable number for the purchase. The discussion, test drive, and sale of the car including the financial portion took about 2.5 hours total which is fantastic. Thanks Lance & Tanner! Appreciate it...the car drives great!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Charles on 04/04/2019

I purchased a new vehicle from Bob Tomes last week. From courtesy delivery of my vehicle, twice, to extended warranty support, they made the process very smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Love em

by wferrentino on 03/02/2019

Bob and Brandon Tomes are absolutely the best dealer experience I have had in 50 years of buying my autos. Their staff is extremely professional, courteous and helpful. I am a repeat customer and now 7 in a row.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great sales team and deal

by JimTexas2018 on 01/23/2019

I received great help from an experienced sales team and even got a thx and a handshake from the Owner! The salesman spent over an hour reviewing all the bells and whistles on the Explorer Platinum and getting it set up for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

SUPER SALESMAN

by Georgemac on 12/04/2018

Vehicle #11 from the best car salesman/friend Frank Goswick. If you want a fair deal head to Bob Tomes Ford and ask for Frank! I was very pleased with the truck buying experience my wife and I had at Bob Tomes Ford.They were very organized and moved very quickly in what is normally a very slow long process. I would recommend this dealer to anyone looking to get a fair deal. Frank Goswick has to be one of the most unique salesmen that always made my interest his priority, not profit or selling me the most expensive car he could.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Commercial Truck Fleet Buying Experience

by Jimmyb23 on 10/08/2018

Knowledgeable, fair and well prepared to make our truck/van purchasing experience quick and trouble free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by Michael_M on 10/05/2018

I went in with a specific vehicle in mind, a 2018 Ford Escape S. Spoke to Dennis Wilson a couple days ahead and we set an appointment. Unfortunately I was on call the day of the appointment and got called in, but Dennis worked with me throughout the day and at the end of the day, I drove away in my new Escape satisfied that I received the deal I was seeking.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by homfeld on 05/15/2018

I had a great experience purchasing a new F-250 from Bob Tomes Ford. David (Coach) Hall took care of me and made the deal simple. I would highly recommend Coach and Bob Tomes Ford to those looking for a new Ford vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding Service

by JungleJim on 05/05/2018

We decided to trade up our 2015 Ford Explorer and the Sales Associate (Tanner) was cordial and easy to work with. We walked away with the SUV we wanted at the right price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
