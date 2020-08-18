sales Rating

At first, purchasing my vehicle was exiting. After 2 weeks of having my ‘brand new’ car I notice a scuff on one of my rims. I contacted Russell and Smith multiple times and no one was helpful. I kept getting transferred from service, to sales, and to auto body shop. So I went in again today and Dino and his employees looked at my rim, PHYSICALLY saw the scuff mark and then tells me “there’s nothing there.” I don’t understand how you can physical see something and then say there’s nothing there. It’s like you having a stain on your shirt and saying there’s nothing there. Now mind you I have ALL the warranties. Factory warranty, Honda Care, wheels and tires warranty and not one of these warranty covered the damages on my rim. They kept saying there’s nothing there and that maybe it came out of the factory like that. I understand that once you drive off their lot that whatever happens to the car is on you. But they didn’t even try to help me. Didn’t even try to direct me in the right way to resolve this issues. I contacted America Honda and they said that the dealership should of at least helped me since I am under warranty. They also told me to go to a different dealer. But that just goes to show you how Russell and Smith is ran. Dino is a joke and presents himself as someone who cares oh so much about your experience, but as soon as you leave his lot with a car, he can careless. Anthony, will bribe you into buying all sorts of warranty and will not tell you the price of them, only saying "oh your monthly payment will only jump up $3, might as well get it." He will bring his kids into the mix saying he always tell his kids to buy any warranty just to be on the safe side. A whole bunch of stuff I didn't need to hear. Save you some time and go to Gilman. Btw my salesman David was exceptional. Very helpful. But this was just my overall experience with them so hopefully you new customers get better services. Read more