The staff at Russell and Smith is great! Michael made the process so smooth and advocated to get exactly what we needed. He provided above 5 star care to us and the most top notch customer service you could get. Could not recommend more - buy a car here and ask for Michael!
The staff at Russell and Smith is great! Michael made the process so smooth and advocated to get exactly what we needed. He provided above 5 star care to us and the most top notch customer service you could get. Could not recommend more - buy a car here and ask for Michael!
Michael from Russell & Smith Ford provided a top notch sales experience for me. Michael was extra accommodating due to my concerns around COVID and ensured a smooth transaction. He was friendly, patient and went above and beyond for my family. I will happily work with Michael again, should I have the opportunity, and would recommend both him as a Sales Consultant and the Dealership to any friend or family.
We had a wonderful experience with Michael Sauerzopf and the team at Russel in Smith. I needed to lease a vehicle to help my daughter out and didn't want to spend all day at a dealership. He was able to get me as much paperwork as possible via fax/email and we spent only about an hour at the dealership from start to finish. I am a return customer and will continue to recommend and return to this location in the future.
I went on the website to shop around and found a vehicle that fit my needs. I was directed to Michael and we worked out a couple details before I came to the dealership to get pre-approved. Michael worked diligently to get us through the process and was very patient. If you visit this location make sure to ask for Mike!
Judging by the other reviews, Michael Sauerzopf must be the star of this dealership. When the initial offer on a 2020 CRV was not going to work, he found a way to offer us a 2019 that had the features we desired. Even then, the price was somewhat too high because there were also many features that we didn't want or need. Michael was able to negotiate a couple of additional services as well as an additional price break; and did it in a friendly way that (in my opinion) was atypical of the tactics of many car dealers.
Michael Sauerzopf & Dung Le were awesome
They had incredible information to guide you through the process. They were caring and worked with me for what I was there for not what they were there for Thanks for all your help in making this a pleasant experience
Michael is best sales rep ever. He made shopping for my new Honda CRV EX fun and easy. He went out of his way to accommodate us. I would recommend him highly. Thank you Michael. I really do appreciate everything you did for us. I would buy from you every time.
Friendly service, and helpful sales people. Michael helped me out with telling me just about everything I could want to know about the Honda Accord. All the staff treated me right and they even drove the car back to my place for me. I loved it.
I had such a great experience at Russell & Smith Honda. My salesman Michael Sauerzopf attended to all my needs and he was very thorough. He was friendly and very knowledgeable. He took the time to explain and show me how all the features worked in my new Accord. He was very thorough and made my buying experience pleasant. I will definitely recommend him to others. Michael, the finance manager was very thorough as well and made me confident with my purchase. Everyone I came into contact with at this dealership was very friendly and welcoming.
My husband and I have been searching for a right car for us, for husband’s commute to work. My salesman Michael Sauerzopf was a great help making our purchase experience easy and fast. He asked about our needs and budget and walked us through all possible options and did a comparison for us. We took one day to make the decision with our car. The Sales manager Roy Thorne helped us a lot too, especially with our situation with low budget at this moment. Super satisfied with our purchase experience with Russell & Smith Honda.
I visited or spoke to many Honda dealers (5+) in my local area and across the state. Locally I received very poor service, delays, and they could not get the model and trim I wanted. Many only wanted to talk about financial terms before looking at looking at the vehicle or tried to get me to switch models/trim.
It was quite refreshing to deal with Micheal and Russell & Smith Honda. They let me know what they had, when the next cars would arrive and made a deal immediately without run-around or wasted time. I highly appreciated the professionalism and help. Even though they were 300 miles from my house it was easier and faster to deal with them then the ones 5 miles from my home. Can't recommend them highly enough, it is how car buying should be done!!!
I’m went in to lease a new Honda, and Michael Sauerzopf was the Sales man that helped me thorough out the whole process. He mad it a great experience. I highly recommend this dealership to any and all of your Honda purchases/lease
At first, purchasing my vehicle was exiting. After 2 weeks of having my ‘brand new’ car I notice a scuff on one of my rims. I contacted Russell and Smith multiple times and no one was helpful. I kept getting transferred from service, to sales, and to auto body shop. So I went in again today and Dino and his employees looked at my rim, PHYSICALLY saw the scuff mark and then tells me “there’s nothing there.” I don’t understand how you can physical see something and then say there’s nothing there. It’s like you having a stain on your shirt and saying there’s nothing there. Now mind you I have ALL the warranties. Factory warranty, Honda Care, wheels and tires warranty and not one of these warranty covered the damages on my rim. They kept saying there’s nothing there and that maybe it came out of the factory like that. I understand that once you drive off their lot that whatever happens to the car is on you. But they didn’t even try to help me. Didn’t even try to direct me in the right way to resolve this issues. I contacted America Honda and they said that the dealership should of at least helped me since I am under warranty. They also told me to go to a different dealer. But that just goes to show you how Russell and Smith is ran. Dino is a joke and presents himself as someone who cares oh so much about your experience, but as soon as you leave his lot with a car, he can careless. Anthony, will bribe you into buying all sorts of warranty and will not tell you the price of them, only saying "oh your monthly payment will only jump up $3, might as well get it." He will bring his kids into the mix saying he always tell his kids to buy any warranty just to be on the safe side. A whole bunch of stuff I didn't need to hear. Save you some time and go to Gilman. Btw my salesman David was exceptional. Very helpful. But this was just my overall experience with them so hopefully you new customers get better services.
I have always been a domestic car buyer and was hesitant to go with Honda. I was not knowledgeable and very unsure. My consultant (Henry Reece) was AMAZING!! He was with me From the first phone call to the signing of my documents. Any and every question I had was answered expeditiously and with ease. This was by far the best car buying experience I have ever had and Im so pleased to have made the decision to go with Russell & Smith Honda. To Mr. Reece and the entire staff that made this possible I say a heartfelt Thank you and a very Happy Holiday!!
Recently my 2013 Chrysler 200 was totaled in an accident. I immediately reach out to Russell & Smith Honda to purchase a new automobile, my sales persons who were Mr. Michael Sauerzopf , and Mr. Jared Campbell. They went to work immediately and less than 24 hours they were able to locate a financer for my automobile. Then Mr. Karan Patel in the finance department was able to close the deal on the automobile in 15 minutes. The employees at Russell & Smith Honda are above average and the experience was without stress. If anyone needs an automobile, I strongly encourage you to give Russell & Smith Honda a call. Eric Lee Hudson...
At Russell & Smith Honda, we strive to provide outstanding service in all areas of our Honda dealership in Houston, from the showroom to the service center. We're confident we can help you find the new Honda of your dreams, and we'll be here for you throughout the life of your vehicle to ensure years of confident driving. Honda fans from the greater Houston area, including Pasadena, Sugar Land, Bellaire and Missouri Center.
what sets us apart
*Complimentary 1 year maintenance
*Complimentary Car Wash
*Complimentary Estimates
*Complimentary Shuttle
1 Comments