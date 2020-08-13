sales Rating

Professional and efficient. Mike Hamilton was second to none. I had gone in months back and took up a significant amount of Mike’s time and decided not to buy for personal reasons. As soon as I returned a couple days ago Mike recognized me immediately, knew me by name, knew my whole situation and pointed me in the right direction with no overselling, just professionalism. I’m very happy with the 2020 RDX I left with, happy with the price, and the entire experience. Thank you to the whole speedcraft team. Outstanding job. Read more