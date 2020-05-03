Not a good place
Junk car dealership doesn't honor warranty 😡😠😒
Horrible Experience
Do not ever use this place for service! I brought my mother's Fit in for the airbag recall, and thought i should go ahead and get it inspected, since it was due. Dropped the car off in the morning and caught their shuttle to work. they called a little after lunch and tried to tell me that the brake pads were 'stuck' in their brackets - and they would have to remove, clean and lube them, and reinstall. this would be $90. I said 'are the pads still serviceable to pass inspection?', they said 'yes' -- so i said go inspect it then. The person calling said they couldn't do the inspection without doing this; so I said 'well put it back together and i'll take it to a real garage', to which they curtly cut the call off, and then called two hours later to say the car was done. In PA, the safety inspection includes visually inspecting the brake lining and rotor or drum to ensure it has enough lining, and parts are not too worn -- and if the brakes were stuck in their brackets, they frankly would not work (if you know anything about brakes) Best part, they refused to inspect the car (and i refused to pay); and they messed around with every control in the car, changing the radio stations and climate control settings and steering wheel -- as if they were a bunch or pre-schoolers! I would advise anyone to stay far away from this place.
Terrific Service!
I had my car repaired by Moon Township Honda a few months ago due to an issue that happened when my car was struck by another driver. Ross, the service manager, was most helpful and accomodating to my situation and speaking with the insurance company. While this was a rather involved process, Ross and his team of skilled technicians were able to handle and resolve the situation quickly. His assistance and professionalism was wonderful and very much appreciated.
Sales people ignore you !!!
Was ignored yesterday afternoon while 4 sales people stood there and talked to each other.would never buy from this place
Service Excellence
On my way to the Pittsburgh airport for an 8 a.m. flight, the service light on my CRV came on. While in Dallas, I phoned Mooon Twp. Honda. I explained my dilemma to Service Manager Ross Lobello. He could not have been nicer. He immediately made arrangements to get my car from Globe parking, had it serviced and returned to Globe. All at no extra expense to me. It is no wonder that this is my seventh Honda.
Purchased CRV
We leased our 3rd vehicle from Honda yesterday and as usual were very happy with our service. Our salesman Gary Toulouse who we have used before was nothing but professional and very helpful. He answered all of our questions and got us a great deal. He had the car and paperwork ready for us when we returned so all we had to do was sign and drive. We love Moon Honda and recommend Gary Toulouse and all of the other employees behind the scenes.
Fantastic Car Purchase Experience!
My sales representative was Scott Talarico. From my initial phone contact with Scott throughout my entire buying experience at Moon Township Honda I received both professional and excellent treatment from Scott T. He worked very hard to put together a deal for me that worked for my budget. I found Scott to be exceptionally honest and straight forward. In finalizing my purchase with the business manager, Dave T., I was also treated professionally, and felt comfortable in the decision I made to purchase a new Honda CRV. I would recommend Scott Talarico and Moon Township Honda to anyone who is considering buying a car!
Outstanding Sales
My sales rep was Scott Talarico. I received superb customer service and love my new Civic.
Turned Difficult into Smooth
This was one of my better car buying experiences, and it was not an easy deal. I was trading in two vehicles, one of which was natural gas. Scott T really worked very hard to not only make me a deal, but make me a great deal that kept me in my budget and got me into a brand new CRV that I love! While the process may have been bumpy for Scott, it was all seamless and smooth for me. Thanks for such a great experience!
Super Experience - bought 2 new vehicles!
I typically do not write reviews pertaining to my auto purchases. The process had been painful and distressing working with the dealership where my wife and I had been loyal customers. I was in the market to purchase a new Honda. My salesperson, Scott Talarico at Moon Honda, changed my car buying experience. He was exceptional and outstanding to deal with. He understood how I purchase a new vehicle and worked with me through the process. My trade-in was in very good condition and the appraised value reflected that. At the dealership, Scott T. made the completion of the vehicle purchase smooth. There were no surprises when I went in to finalize the deal and sign the papers. It went as we discussed and there was no hustle or hassle which I greatly appreciated. Upon arriving home that evening, my wife and I went over the deal. We were planning to purchase a new vehicle for her within 1 to 2 years. I told her that my deal with Scott T. went well and he was very good to work with. So we decided that if we could get a good number for her trade-in then maybe we should consider doing another deal with Scott T. The next day we completed the second deal with Scott T. for her new Honda. We liked working with Scott T. and would certainly recommend him if you are considering the purchase of a vehicle.
recall notice
Dear Mr F, I called your dealership today to schedule a recall notice for my 2007 Honda Odyssey. After I was transferred 6 times to Dan, the only service manager scheduled to work on Saturday, the friendly person that answered the phone in the front offered to take my number and have Dan call me. I complied and when Dan called back I was not able to get to the phone. So I called Dan back and was transferred 3 times before Dan picked up. I explained that I had a recall notice that had to be taken care of and I asked to schedule it on Saturday since I work from 06:00 til 1630 and I attend school from 17:30-23:00 on Mon thru Friday. He informed me that recalls are done Mon thru Fri and there was no way it could be done on Saturday. I advised him that I spent 36,000 dollars on this car from Falconi and you can't schedule a recall repair on a Saturday. Guess who won't get my next 36,000 dollars next time. I explained to Dan that my wife and 6 children should not have to sit in a waiting room until this repair is completed. He offered a ride to and from your dealership while the repairs are being completed. I accepted the offer however maybe on second thought it would be good to have 6 children running around your dealership while your service department completes these recall notices. Furthermore there should be an option to not pick any stars on your review survey. I would have picked zero stars.
new 2013 accord purchase
Moon Township Honda made my purchase easy. No pressure. Scott T and David H were great. I purchased 6 new cars in the last 15 years for my family and this was the best experience. I will buy my next car at Moon Honda. Thank you
Excellent!
I was looking for a good used Ford car at a good cash priced. I did my research. I tried to purchased a car from Wolz and Wind Ford. Never again. They would not even come down 500.00. I went online to Moon Honda found the EXACT car with 20,000 miles less for around the same price. I made my internet contact to the dealership and they got right back to me. Scott T gave me his bottom line price which was 1,500 less than the advertised price, made me wonders why. Once I got there and saw, drove, and inspected the car, it was CLEAN, WELL MAINTAINED, AND EVERYTHING IT WAS ADVERTISED TO BE! Scott knew his stuff, understood what I wanted and made the whole process easy. Dave H showed me the different options for extended warranties and prices and explained them all to me, and since I made the initial contact by internet, I also got 20% off my warranty. I bought the car, the warranty, and could not be happier. YES, I WOULD RECOMEND THIS DEALERSHIP AND ESPECIALLY SCOTT T AS YOUR SALESMAN.
First and last time service
I bought this Honda Pilot 2013, turned it in to get extra protection package service. The rental car wasn't there as promised, he said the car rental place doesn't open until 8:30. I called the next day and asked which protection types they performed , he didn't know. I went back to my sale person and told him the story, he said just write him up because he was a bad service rep. and he has done this before. If he was that bad, why he still working there?
Please read
PLEASE READ.. My son grandfather passed away and left my son his 2007 accord v6 to learn to drive ect.. That side of the family are big honda buyers.. when taking the plate off the bolts broke off and need drilled and tapped. Moon honda was the closest and who I planned on using. They did a good job at a reasonable rate but when I asked about the spare key fob needing maybe a battery replaced I was told it needed programmed ect. The cost would be close to 100 dollars I said no its just a spare. Than being a v6 his grandfather had bought a new honda factory belt water pump ect all honda parts before going there I looked online honda north has a special to do the job parts included 599 dollars but again I asked moon honda told them I had all factory parts they told me a bit over 600 I could not understand that because the parts alone were 300 dollars well anyways I checked with parts on a needed part very nice people but did not have the part in stock said shady side honda had one but they could have it there tomorrow we decided to just ride to shady side while there I asked parts about the spare key fob the guy said no problem he walked out to the car put it in the ignition turned and hit a button three times and it worked I was shocked it took him 2 mins. I asked what I owed he said nothing I was like wow. So I decide to ask service about the belt and pump ect job. explained about having parts and honda norths coupon he said it about 5.8 hr job but they would work with me when I was ready probably around 500 or a bit under he would talk to his manager when ready. Bottom line moon honda does not care about business or customers and I am sure and hope people honestly read this and go to shady side honda where if nothing else you will feel as if you are important. Thank you if you took the time to read this oh and moon honda never responded or listened to my complaint that I feel was valid. Again thank you.
Thanks Moon Township Honda
Thanks for all your help in the purchase of our new civic. We are very pleased with our car and your dealership.
Great Experience
When we decided to trade in our 1994 Civic in November, I stopped by Moon Honda just to look around and was greeted by Scott T. He gave me such a great deal, I bought a new Civic that day. Two weeks later we decided to trade in our Prius and get another Civic. Again, Scott was able to get us a great deal and the exact car we wanted. Just this month we needed a third car, so I immediately called Scott. He's a great no-pressure salesman who will help you find just the right car. I highly recommend Moon Honda as all their staff were very friendly and professional--especially Scott, Marlena, and Dave H., the fastest finance guy in Pittsburgh!
Best place to buy a car
I recently purchased a vehicle from Scott T. I knew before I went in that I was going to have difficulty buying a new car because of the pay off on the one I had. I've had several bad experiences at dealerships because I'm not a very wealthy person and most salesman thought I was a waste of time. Being a manager of a retail store I know how customers should be treated. Scott did everything he could to help me get the car I wanted. He gave me an AMAZING deal on my trade-in and was very understanding of my financial situation. There were several issues we had to overcome and I know it was probably just as stressful for him as it was for me but he never showed it. And marlena (sorry I'm sure that is spelled wrong) who works in the finance dept was also extremely helpful and very nice. I will be referring anyone I know looking for a new car to moon Honda. Thanks so much for all the help. I am more than happy with my new car!
lied to
updated from last post, i would not recommend this dealership to anyone, find another Honda dealership. The Manager John Macuga is very arrogant. Once you buy the car they are done with you. Very bad experience. Be sure you research the internet before buying at Moon Twp Honda, you wont believe the negative feedback.
Salesmen First, Customers Second
My wife and I went to this dealership to purchase a used vehicle. The salesman, Chris Francona, hurried us through the test drive, and wasn't very knowledgeable about the Honda that we were driving. Even though he works for a Honda dealership. When we sat down for negotiations, he told us what they would offer us, but when we offered a lower price, he started getting upset, and lost his cool. We did our research on the car and had been to other dealers, but he basically made us feel stupid, and because he was upset, he started talking in a whiny voice. That's when the un-professionalism started. After we told him we'd like to try for a lower price, he said he'd talk to his manager. His manager's cubicle wasn't very far from us and was occupied by a few other salesman also. When Chris went back to talk to the manager, we started hearing all the guys laughing about our offer and could hear every word. Everyone in the dealership, most notably the receptionist could hear every word they were saying. The receptionist looked at us embarrassed. At that point, my wife and I walked out. I tried to call the general manager the next day, but he never answered. I wrote to him an email detailing our experience, and he never wrote back. The bottom line is that this dealership doesn't care, unless you purchase the car at the price they want you to buy it at. If you go in, stay away from Chris Francona. He's highly incompetent, regardless of the website boasting of their high sales competency.
