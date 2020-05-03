service Rating

PLEASE READ.. My son grandfather passed away and left my son his 2007 accord v6 to learn to drive ect.. That side of the family are big honda buyers.. when taking the plate off the bolts broke off and need drilled and tapped. Moon honda was the closest and who I planned on using. They did a good job at a reasonable rate but when I asked about the spare key fob needing maybe a battery replaced I was told it needed programmed ect. The cost would be close to 100 dollars I said no its just a spare. Than being a v6 his grandfather had bought a new honda factory belt water pump ect all honda parts before going there I looked online honda north has a special to do the job parts included 599 dollars but again I asked moon honda told them I had all factory parts they told me a bit over 600 I could not understand that because the parts alone were 300 dollars well anyways I checked with parts on a needed part very nice people but did not have the part in stock said shady side honda had one but they could have it there tomorrow we decided to just ride to shady side while there I asked parts about the spare key fob the guy said no problem he walked out to the car put it in the ignition turned and hit a button three times and it worked I was shocked it took him 2 mins. I asked what I owed he said nothing I was like wow. So I decide to ask service about the belt and pump ect job. explained about having parts and honda norths coupon he said it about 5.8 hr job but they would work with me when I was ready probably around 500 or a bit under he would talk to his manager when ready. Bottom line moon honda does not care about business or customers and I am sure and hope people honestly read this and go to shady side honda where if nothing else you will feel as if you are important. Thank you if you took the time to read this oh and moon honda never responded or listened to my complaint that I feel was valid. Again thank you. Read more