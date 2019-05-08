Excellent
by 08/05/2019on
Angela was wonderful to work with!! She made the experience pleasurable! Will recommend her to friends and family!
Car Shopping Made Easy
by 06/07/2018on
Searching for a new car, for me, is a nightmare. I dread going from dealer to dealer, listening to the salesmen plead their case for the perfect car for me. From the beginning, my experience at Enterprise-Allentown was different. Anthony sat down with me and patiently explained how cars are retired from use as rental cars with low mileage, serviced regularly, and priced below value. No games, no deals, no haggling: he just gave it to me straight. When a car I was looking at sold, Marcus and Anthony tracked down another car BETTER suited to my needs within hours. For the first time, there was no hard sell. I knew that the most important thing was listening and helping me make the right choice for me. If you dread car shopping as much as I do, go to Enterprise Car Dealership-Allentown, and ask for Anthony...
Great Experience
by 03/13/2018on
We purchased a 2017 Hyundai Elantra on 03/09/2018 from Enterprise Car Sales in Allentown. Myron Cummings was our sales consultant and Samantha handled all of the loan details and both did an outstanding job. They both listened to our needs and wants and got us into a vehicle we were absolutely comfortable with. I would highly recommend purchasing here.
Outstanding Experience
by 04/29/2017on
I recently purchased a car from the Allentown, PA Enterprise Car Sales office. They were incredible to work with. No pressure, very knowledgeable, helpful - it was the best car buying experience my wife and I have ever had. We will definitely hear there first the next time we need a car!
Abe Lincoln Car Sales
by 07/07/2016on
First and foremost I would like to commend the Allentown dealership, namely Megan and Brad for working with me on my latest purchase. This duo and dealership were professional, fair and honest --in a world which is sometimes not. Their efforts resulted in a positive sale for both parties. I commend this dealership with 5 stars PLUS!
