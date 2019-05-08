sales Rating

Searching for a new car, for me, is a nightmare. I dread going from dealer to dealer, listening to the salesmen plead their case for the perfect car for me. From the beginning, my experience at Enterprise-Allentown was different. Anthony sat down with me and patiently explained how cars are retired from use as rental cars with low mileage, serviced regularly, and priced below value. No games, no deals, no haggling: he just gave it to me straight. When a car I was looking at sold, Marcus and Anthony tracked down another car BETTER suited to my needs within hours. For the first time, there was no hard sell. I knew that the most important thing was listening and helping me make the right choice for me. If you dread car shopping as much as I do, go to Enterprise Car Dealership-Allentown, and ask for Anthony... Read more