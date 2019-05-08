Enterprise Car Sales Allentown

Visit dealer’s website 
1713 Lehigh St, Allentown, PA 18103
(844) 929-1206
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Allentown

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Excellent

by Lisa68 on 08/05/2019

Angela was wonderful to work with!! She made the experience pleasurable! Will recommend her to friends and family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
5 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Excellent

by Lisa68 on 08/05/2019

Angela was wonderful to work with!! She made the experience pleasurable! Will recommend her to friends and family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Car Shopping Made Easy

by EllenTatalias on 06/07/2018

Searching for a new car, for me, is a nightmare. I dread going from dealer to dealer, listening to the salesmen plead their case for the perfect car for me. From the beginning, my experience at Enterprise-Allentown was different. Anthony sat down with me and patiently explained how cars are retired from use as rental cars with low mileage, serviced regularly, and priced below value. No games, no deals, no haggling: he just gave it to me straight. When a car I was looking at sold, Marcus and Anthony tracked down another car BETTER suited to my needs within hours. For the first time, there was no hard sell. I knew that the most important thing was listening and helping me make the right choice for me. If you dread car shopping as much as I do, go to Enterprise Car Dealership-Allentown, and ask for Anthony...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Katwhisperer on 03/13/2018

We purchased a 2017 Hyundai Elantra on 03/09/2018 from Enterprise Car Sales in Allentown. Myron Cummings was our sales consultant and Samantha handled all of the loan details and both did an outstanding job. They both listened to our needs and wants and got us into a vehicle we were absolutely comfortable with. I would highly recommend purchasing here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Outstanding Experience

by lewisinkpress on 04/29/2017

I recently purchased a car from the Allentown, PA Enterprise Car Sales office. They were incredible to work with. No pressure, very knowledgeable, helpful - it was the best car buying experience my wife and I have ever had. We will definitely hear there first the next time we need a car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Abe Lincoln Car Sales

by Cheslow on 07/07/2016

First and foremost I would like to commend the Allentown dealership, namely Megan and Brad for working with me on my latest purchase. This duo and dealership were professional, fair and honest --in a world which is sometimes not. Their efforts resulted in a positive sale for both parties. I commend this dealership with 5 stars PLUS!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
61 cars in stock
0 new61 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes